Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:09 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Global shares fell Thursday, reversing gains from the previous session as a lack of information about the Omicron coronavirus variant left markets volatile, while crude oil futures extended losses.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS) shed 0.09%.

NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 rebounded on Thursday, boosted by financials shares and Boeing as rising cases of the new Omicron variant globally continued to drive volatility across markets.

At 10:27 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 462.69 points, or 1.36%, at 34,484.73 and the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 43.36 points, or 0.96%, at 4,556.40. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was up 31.90 points, or 0.21%, at 15,285.96.

LONDON - European shares fell more than 1% on Thursday, as countries ramped up restrictions to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, raising worries about hits to a nascent economic recovery.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 (.STOXX) closed down 1.2%, giving back more than half of the previous day's gains when a recovery in the pandemic-exposed sectors triggered the STOXX 600's best session in almost six months.

TOKYO - Japanese shares ended lower on Thursday, weighed down by worries about the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant and a hawkish tilt by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Nikkei average (.N225) settled 0.65% lower at 27,753.37, after falling as much as 1.04% earlier in the session.

SHANGHAI - China's blue chips closed higher on Thursday, led by real estate developers after three firms unveiled plans to issue domestic bonds, while analysts said Beijing would continue its deleveraging campaign in the sector despite policy tweaks.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 0.3% to 4,856.16, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) lost 0.1% to 3,573.84.

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares closed at their lowest level in two months on Thursday, as worries about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus persisted, while Afterpay led a broad sell-off in the technology sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) ended 0.15% lower at 7,225.2, its weakest level since Oct. 6, after shedding nearly 1% during the session.

SEOUL - South Korean shares ended sharply higher for a second session on Thursday, thanks to strong buying by foreign investors and gains in chip heavyweights on expectations that semiconductor shortage issues are bottoming out.

The KOSPI (.KS11) closed up 45.55 points, or 1.57%, at 2,945.27, following a 2.14% gain on Wednesday.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar was on the defensive against some major currencies on Thursday, as investors fretted about the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant with the United States reporting its first case, with worries about the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve will taper its asset purchases weighing on the greenback as well.

In mid-morning trading, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.2% on the day at 95.895. =USD

SHANGHAI - China's yuan on Thursday eased from a six-month peak against the dollar hit a day earlier, as a weaker-than-expected official guidance discouraged investors from chasing the currency further.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.3705 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3693 at midday, 5 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were clinging to support on Thursday as the risk of early Federal Reserve rate hikes roiled global markets to the benefit of the U.S. currency.

The Aussie was hanging on at $0.7114 , finding support just under $0.7100 having briefly touched a 13-month trough of $0.7063 late on Tuesday. The next major bear target is a low from November last year at $0.6990.

SEOUL - Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose on Thursday.

The won ended at 1,175.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.28% higher than its previous close.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yield curves flattened on Thursday as investors wagered that early rate hikes would curb future inflation, while the market focused on the Omicron COVID-19 variant and the upcoming November employment report.

The benchmark 10-year yield fell as low as 1.409% and was last down less than a basis point at 1.4274%.

LONDON - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Thursday as the new Omicron coronavirus variant dampened risk sentiment.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield , the benchmark of the bloc, dropped to the lowest since September at -0.394% and was last down 4 bps to -0.37%.

TOKYO - Yields on Japan's 10-year government bonds fell on Thursday, tracking U.S. Treasuries, whose yields slid since the new coronavirus variant Omicron posed risks to global economic recovery.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.09 point to 151.97, with a trading volume of 29,979 lots.

COMMODITIES

GOLD - Gold dropped more than 1% to a one-month low on Thursday, as investors latched on to signs of a seemingly hawkish tilt in U.S. monetary policy that could rein in rising consumer prices in future.

Spot gold was down 0.9% at $1,766.98 per ounce by 11:26 a.m. ET (1626 GMT), after hitting its lowest since Nov. 3.

IRON ORE - Chinese steel rebar and hot rolled coils futures jumped on Thursday, as demand for the most traded May deliveries are expected to recover from the weak consumption season.

Benchmark iron ore futures , for January delivery, fell 3.5% to 601 yuan per tonne, while spot 62% iron ore stood at $105.5 a tonne on Wednesday , according to SteelHome consultancy.

BASE METALS - Copper prices rose on Thursday as strong U.S. economic data and rising U.S. stock markets drew attention from concerns that the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant could dampen demand.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.5% at $9,490.50 a tonne at 1705 GMT but down about 4% from a week ago.

OIL - Oil prices rose on Thursday, giving up their earlier losses, as OPEC+ stuck to its policy of incrementally boosting output, and as market considered whether the Omicron coronavirus variant may not be as bad as feared.

Brent crude futures were $1.03, or 1.6%, higher at $69.96 a barrel by 11:25 a.m. ET (1625 GMT) while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.32, or 2%, to $64.84.

PALM OIL - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday to log their sharpest weekly plunge in more than three months, weighed down by uncertainties over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a holiday-shortened week.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended down 32 ringgit, or 0.68%, at 4,652 ringgit ($1,100.28) a tonne, its lowest closing since Oct. 4.

RUBBER - Japanese rubber futures slid on Thursday as the Omicron coronavirus variant heightened fears over a slowdown of global economic recovery and demand for the material while plunging Shanghai futures also dented market sentiment.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for May delivery , finished down 2.3 yen, or 0.9%, at 243.6 yen ($2.2) per kg.

