Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Dec 6 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:08 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Global equities and benchmark U.S. bond yields tumbled on Friday in volatile trade after data showed U.S. job growth slowed considerably in November and the Omicron variant of the coronavirus kept investors on edge.

MSCI's all-country world index (.MIWD00000PUS) fell 0.81% and the broad STOXX Europe 600 index (.STOXX) closed down 0.6%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - Wall Street's major indexes closed lower on Friday, with the Nasdaq leading the declines as investors bet that a strong jobs report would not slow the Federal Reserve's withdrawal of support all while they grappled with uncertainty around the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 59.71 points, or 0.17%, to 34,580.08, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 38.67 points, or 0.84%, to 4,538.43 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 295.85 points, or 1.92%, to 15,085.47.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - European shares fell on Friday, hitting session lows after a downturn in U.S. stocks on a tech slide and fears around the Omicron coronavirus variant hitting economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) erased morning gains to close down 0.6% after swinging between losses and gains all week on worries over the potential impact of the newly detected variant, and the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent hawkish turn.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei reversed course to end higher on Friday, led by travel and leisure shares, as investors scooped up stocks that were beaten down amid concerns over the impact of the Omicron coronavivus.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) rose 1%, the biggest percentage gain in three weeks, to close at 28,029.57. The index, which fell as much as 0.59% earlier in the session, posted a 2.5% weekly drop.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China stocks closed higher on Friday as consumer staples and chipmakers gained, while huge overseas money inflows also helped lift A-shares.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 0.9%, to 4,901.02, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) gained 0.9% to 3,607.43.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares closed higher on Friday, but posted their fourth straight weekly fall as worries over the new Omicron coronavirus variant and its possible economic impact weighed on investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) rose 0.22% to 7,241.2, but ended the week 0.5% lower.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares ended higher on Friday, posting their biggest weekly jump in seven, supported by buying by foreign and institutional investors, though gains were capped ahead of U.S payrolls data and on Omicron coronavirus variant caution.

The KOSPI (.KS11) closed up 23.06 points, or 0.78%, at 2,968.33, extending the gains into a third straight day.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc gained on Friday as global equities and bond yields fell on fears about the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which has resulted in renewed restrictions in parts of the world, and concerns about possible aggressive action by the Federal Reserve to curb surging inflation.

In afternoon trading, the dollar index was up slightly on the day at 96.146 . The greenback will end broadly unchanged on the week despite rallying last week to its highest level since July of last year.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan strengthened against the dollar on Friday despite a weaker mid-point set by the central bank, as some analysts expected the Chinese economy to withstand the fallout from the Omicron variant better than its peers.

The yuan opened at 6.3771 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3718 at midday, stronger than the previous late session close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were headed for their fifth week of losses on Friday as the spread of the Omicron variant clouded the outlook for global growth just as markets were pricing in a faster pace of U.S. rate hikes.

The Aussie was pinned at $0.7081 , having shed 0.5% for the week so far, but did manage to hold above the 13-month low of $0.7063 hit earlier in the week.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - The won ended lower on Friday but posted its sharpest weekly gain since mid-February, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The won ended at 1,180.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.36% lower than its previous close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Friday in choppy trading, with the 10-year yield dropping below 1.4% for the first time since September as a risk-off sentiment took hold in markets, sending Wall Street lower.

The benchmark 10-year yield fell to its lowest level since Sept. 23 at 1.335%. It was last down 8.9 basis points at 1.3598%. Yields move inversely to prices.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Southern European bond yields fell while German government debt yields rose on Friday as investors focused on central bank policy uncertainty and a jobs data miss in the United States.

Germany's 10-year yield , the benchmark for the euro area, was up 1 basis point at -0.37% following the data, after a sharp fall on Thursday pushed it to the lowest since September.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese government bond yields fell on Friday as investors took comfort in solid response to an auction for 10-year debt in the previous session, while concerns over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant boosted demand for save-haven debt.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.14 point to 152.11, with a trading volume of 26,508 lots.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD - Gold prices rose nearly 1% on Friday as uncertainty sparked by the Omicron coronavirus variant and a dip in U.S. Treasury yields boosted the safe-haven metal's appeal.

Spot gold was up 0.9% at $1,785.29 per ounce by 03:12 p.m. ET (2012 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled 1.2% higher at $1,783.90.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE - Benchmark iron ore futures in China dropped on Friday, shedding more than 5% during the trade, as production at steel mills stayed sluggish amid government curbs.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for May delivery, plunged as much as 5.5%, but ended down 2.1% to 613 yuan ($96.23) per tonne. For the week, however, iron ore jumped 6.4%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS - Copper eased on Friday as the dollar firmed after some aspects of an underwhelming U.S. jobs report showed that the Federal Reserve's path to monetary policy tightening was still on course.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) had lost 1% to $9,401 per tonne by 1717 GMT, set to end the week mostly unchanged.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL - Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 had lost 1% to $9,401 per tonne by 1717 GMT, set to end the week mostly unchanged.

Brent futures rose 21 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $69.88 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended 24 cents, or 0.4%, lower at $66.26.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday to log their sharpest weekly plunge in more than three months, weighed down by uncertainties over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a holiday-shortened week.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended down 32 ringgit, or 0.68%, at 4,652 ringgit ($1,100.28) a tonne, its lowest closing since Oct. 4.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER - Japanese rubber futures sank on Friday for a second day, marking their first weekly loss in four, as persisting worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant and weaker factory data in top buyer China weighed on sentiment.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for May delivery , finished 3.0 yen, or 1.2%, lower at 240.6 yen ($2.1) per kg. It booked a 2.3% weekly loss after three weeks of gains.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.