Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Dec 7 (Reuters) -

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:07 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - U.S. and European shares rallied on Monday and the dollar edged higher after reassuring news on the Omicron COVID-19 variant bolstered investor sentiment.

MSCI's all-country world index (.MIWD00000PUS) advanced 0.65%, while the broad STOXX Europe 600 index (.STOXX) rose 1.38%.

NEW YORK - The Dow rallied over 1% on Monday as economy-linked banks and energy stocks roared back after sharp declines in the previous week, while Nasdaq struggled to keep pace as Nvidia dragged down chipmakers.

At 11:59 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 613.15 points, or 1.77%, at 35,193.23, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 40.90 points, or 0.90%, at 4,579.33.

The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was up only 22.68 points, or 0.15%, at 15,108.15, weighed down by a 4.8% drop in shares of Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O).

LONDON - Travel stocks helped European shares mark a strong start to the week on Monday, after sharp losses late last week, boosted by hopes that the Omicron variant of the coronivirus would be mild.

After marking its third straight week in the red, the pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) closed up 1.3%. The technology index was the only sector in the red, down 0.5%, tracking U.S. peers.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average ended lower on Monday, dragged down by a sharp decline in SoftBank Group (9984.T), but optimism that the Omicron variant might not have as much impact on the economy as feared helped the index pare some of early losses.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) ended 0.36% lower at 27,927.37, after losing as much as 1.19% earlier in the session. The broader Topix (.TOPX) was down 0.53% at 1,947.54.

SHANGHAI - China stocks closed lower on Monday, dragged by semiconductor and new energy shares, with analysts saying that Premier Li Keqiang's comments on cut in reserve requirement ratios alone cannot turn around the economic down cycle.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) ended 0.2% at 4,892.62, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) lost 0.5% to 3,589.31 points.

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares closed slightly higher on Monday, as upbeat comments from Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on the economic prospects for 2022 offset some worries surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) closed 0.05% higher at 7,245.1, with gains in the energy (.AXEJ) and gold .AXGD sectors offsetting losses in technology (.AXIJ) and mining (.AXMM). The benchmark rose 0.2% on Friday.

SEOUL - South Korean shares ended higher for a fourth straight session on Monday, as foreign buying of chip shares offset the hit from worries around the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The KOSPI (.KS11) closed up 4.92 points, or 0.17%, at 2,973.25, with investors refraining from making big bets ahead of key U.S. inflation data.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar edged higher against safe-haven currencies such as the yen and Swiss franc after reassuring news on the Omicron COVID-19 variant, while units like the Australian dollar that had weakened in recent weeks on growth worries also advanced.

The U.S. Dollar Currency Index , which measures the greenback against six rivals, was 0.0% higher at 96.228, not far from the 16-month high of 96.938 touched late last month.

SHANGHAI - China's yuan firmed on Monday, as Chinese exporters sold dollars with the approach of the year end, and investors expected the economy to strengthen took heart from expectations for monetary loosening that should boost the economy.

The yuan opened at 6.3720 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3688 at midday, 72 pips stronger than the previous late session close. Prior to market open, the People's Bank of China set a strong midpoint rate, at 6.3702 per dollar.

AUSTRALIA - The currencies of Australia and New Zealand recovered some ground against the greenback on Monday after last week's 13-month lows as the spread of the Omicron variant clouded the global growth outlook.

The Aussie was trading up 0.28% at $0.7017 by 0319 GMT, having shed 1.5% last week in its fifth week of losses, as markets also moved to price in a faster pace of U.S. rate hikes, helping the dollar.

SEOUL - Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell on Monday.

The won ended at 1,183.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.25% lower than its previous close.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday, with the benchmark 10-year briefly climbing back above 1.4% after hitting its lowest level since late September on Friday in the wake of the November jobs report.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 4.8 basis points to 1.389% after rising as much as 1.404% on the day, after falling as low as 1.335% on Friday, its lowest since Sept. 23.

LONDON - Euro zone periphery borrowing costs fell on Monday tracking moves in Italian bond market, which is outperforming its peers after a rating upgrade by Fitch.

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was down 0.5 basis point at around -0.38% , despite a rise in U.S. Treasury yields as world stock markets staged a tentative rebound. The 10-year U.S. yield is up 6 bps at 1.4% .

TOKYO - Japan's 10-year government bond yields fell on Monday, tracking a tumble in U.S. 10-year Treasury yields as uncertainty over the Omicron coronavirus variant dampened risk sentiment.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.09 point to 152.2, with a trading volume of 12,475 lots.

COMMODITIES

GOLD - Gold eased on Monday on a firmer dollar and yields, while rising inflation and lingering uncertainty over the Omicron coronavirus variant capped losses as market focus turned to U.S. consumer prices data this week.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,779.95 an ounce by 10:21 a.m. ET (1521 GMT), while U.S. gold futures dropped 0.1% to $1,781.70.

For a full report, click on

IRON ORE - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures rose on Monday, on hopes that a monetary policy easing in China could curb the downside risks being faced by the world's biggest steel producer and consumer, but gains were capped by steel output control fears.

The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 1.6% higher at 615.50 yuan ($96.58) a tonne after rising 4.2% earlier in the session.

BASE METALS - Copper prices were given a boost on Monday as top metals consumer China cut its bank reserves requirement, fanning hopes for stronger economic growth and industrial metals demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) had gained 1% to $9,509 a tonne by 1700 GMT after trading in the red earlier in the session and having dropped by 0.8% on Friday.

OIL - Oil climbed by $2 a barrel towards $72 on Monday on hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant would have a less damaging economic impact if its symptoms proved mostly mild and as the prospect of an imminent rise in Iranian oil exports receded.

Brent crude gained $1.35, or 1.9%, to $71.23 a barrel by 1439 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude advanced $1.43, or 2.2%, to $67.69. Both benchmarks fell for a sixth week in a row last week.

PALM OIL - Malaysian palm oil futures closed more than 2% higher on Monday, paring losses from the previous session, as surveys ahead of closely watched Malaysian Palm Oil Board data pegged tightening November stockpile.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 101 ringgit, or 2.17%, at 4,751 ringgit ($1,123.17) a tonne, after hitting an intraday higher of 3.9%.

RUBBER - Japanese rubber futures dropped on Monday for a third straight session, as investors remained worried about slowing demand due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant and travel restrictions by many countries.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for May delivery , finished 3.9 yen, 1.6%, lower at 236.7 yen ($2.1) per kg. It touched the lowest since Nov. 22 of 236.1 yen earlier in the session.

