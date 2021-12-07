Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Dec 8 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------







EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Global equity markets surged and oil prices jumped on Tuesday on views the Omicron COVID-19 variant will not cause major economic damage, while a timely shot of Chinese stimulus helped spark the rally.

MSCI's all-country world index (.MIWD00000PUS) advanced 2.20% and the FTSEurofirst 300 (.FTEU3) rose 2.43%.

NEW YORK - Wall Street's main indexes rallied strongly on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq surging 3% as investors piled onto beaten-down quality technology stocks, while Intel jumped after plans to take its self-driving car unit public.

At 12:07 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 537.15 points, or 1.52%, at 35,764.18, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 96.81 points, or 2.11%, at 4,688.48, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was up 459.76 points, or 3.02%, at 15,684.91.

LONDON - European stocks jumped 2.5% on Tuesday, boosted by a strong rebound in technology shares as worries somewhat eased over the Omicron coronavirus variant, while German shares surged close to 3% led by automakers.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) logged its best session since last November, bouncing back to levels before worries emerged about the new virus variant.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei index racked up its biggest gain in more than a month on Tuesday, as worries over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant eased, aiding investors to buy bargains, such as SoftBank Group (9984.T) and travel-related stocks.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) ended 1.89% higher at 28,455.60, marking its biggest percentage gain since Nov. 1. The broader Topix (.TOPX) advanced 2.17% to 1,989.85.

SHANGHAI - China stocks ended higher on Tuesday after the central bank cut the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve, while investors cautiously watched if Evergrande would default as the world's most indebted developer inches closer to a debt restructuring.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) closed 0.6% firmer at 4,922.10, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) gained 0.2% to 3,595.09 points.

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares rose for a third session on Tuesday, following a decision by the central bank to leave interest rates on hold and as fears around the Omicron coronavirus variant eased after experts said the new strain would not be as dangerous as Delta.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) settled 0.95% higher at 7,313.9, with energy and travel stocks leading gains. The benchmark had closed 0.05% higher on Monday.

SEOUL - South Korean shares ended on Tuesday at the highest level in nearly two weeks, extending gains into a fifth session, on hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant may be mild.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) closed up 18.47 points, or 0.62%, at 2,991.72, the highest since Nov. 24.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - Easing Omicron COVID-19 variant worries and a timely booster shot of Chinese stimulus helped lift riskier currencies on Tuesday with the Australian dollar leading the charge.

The U.S. dollar was firmer versus its major currency peers, with the U.S. dollar Currency Index up 0.2% at 96.508, a 1-week high.

SHANGHAI - China's yuan inched higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, as investors digested the Chinese central bank's decision to cut the amount of cash that banks must set aside in reserve, while shining trade data lifted market sentiment.

Both the onshore and offshore yuan , eased following the announcement because increased liquidity usually drags currencies lower, but the yuan recovered on Tuesday on hope for more supportive measures to arrest economic slowdown, traders said.

AUSTRALIA - The Australian dollar gained ground on Tuesday after the central bank indicated the Omicron variant outbreak was unlikely to derail the current financial recovery, while some analysts saw hints it may raise rates sooner than expected.

The Aussie was up 0.3% at $0.7072 by 0426 GMT, recovering after losing 1.5% last week. However, it was far from its Oct. 29 quarterly peak of $0.755.

SEOUL - Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose on Tuesday.

The won ended at 1,179.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.30%.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose for a second straight day on Tuesday as receding concerns over the newly discovered Omicron COVID-19 variant boosted risk appetite.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 1 basis point to 1.444%.

LONDON - Euro zone bond yields bounced off recent lows as global markets rallied on Tuesday, lifted by hopes the new Omicron coronavirus variant would prove less severe than initially feared.

Euro zone government bond yields rose across the board, with Germany's 10-year Bund yield, the benchmark for the bloc, up above 1.5 basis points (bps) at -0.372% at 1553 GMT, rising off a three-month low hit on Monday.

TOKYO - Japanese government bond yields rose on Tuesday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields higher, while a weak result at a domestic 30-year bond auction hurt inventor appetite.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.22 point to 152.03, with a trading volume of 19,972 lots.

COMMODITIES

GOLD - Gold prices traded in a tight range on Tuesday as investors' attention turned to U.S. inflation data due this week, which could influence the pace at which the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates.

Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,781.47 per ounce by 10:21 a.m. ET (1521 GMT). U.S. gold futures were near flat at $1,779.90.

IRON ORE - Benchmark Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures surged on Tuesday, leading a broad rally in ferrous materials, as investors cheered a liquidity-boosting measure to support economic growth in top steel producer and consumer China.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 6.7% higher at 659.50 yuan ($103.56) a tonne. It surged 9% to 673.50 yuan earlier in the session, the contract's highest level since Oct. 29.

BASE METALS - Copper prices rose on Tuesday after monetary policy easing by China's central bank and climbing imports into the world's top metals consumer.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) added 0.6% to $9,562 a tonne by 1720 GMT.

OIL - Oil prices climbed by about 4% on Tuesday, extending the previous day's almost 5% rebound on easing concerns over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on global fuel demand.

Brent crude futures were up $2.89, or 4%, at $75.97 a barrel by 12.36 p.m. ET (1736 GMT), having earlier touched a session high of $76.27. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $3.17, or 4.6%, to $72.66, building on a 4.9% gain in the previous session.

PALM OIL - Malaysian palm oil futures rallied for a second consecutive session to hit a two-week closing high on Tuesday, as industry surveys pointed to tightening November production and inventory.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 181 ringgit, or 3.81%, to 4,931 ringgit ($1,165.72) a tonne, its highest close since Nov. 22.

RUBBER - Japanese rubber futures edged higher on Tuesday, snapping a 3-day losing streak, as concerns about the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on global economy waned, while a softer yen against the U.S. dollar also provided support.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for May delivery , finished 0.3 yen higher at 237.0 yen ($2.1) per kg.

