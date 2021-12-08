Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Dec 9 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:06 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - The dollar eased and global stock markets mostly edged lower on Wednesday as investors became less concerned about the Omicron variant but looked for direction after the prior day's big rally in equities and crude oil prices.

MSCI's all-country world index (.MIWD00000PUS) rose 0.15% after but the broad STOXX Europe 600 index (.STOXX) closed down 0.44%

NEW YORK - U.S. stock indexes struggled for direction on Wednesday after a strong start to the week, as investors digested a fresh update on Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, while the fast-spreading Omicron variant kept bigger bets in check.

At 11:50 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 72.73 points, or 0.20%, at 35,646.70, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.34 points, or 0.01%, at 4,686.41, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was up 47.14 points, or 0.30%, at 15,734.06.

LONDON - European stocks ended a volatile session lower on Wednesday after marking their strongest two-day gain in more than a year, with tech and luxury stocks reversing strong gains as investors pitted vaccine reassurances against COVID-19 curbs.

After jumping 3.8% over the past two days, the region-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) closed down 0.6%.

TOKYO - Japanese shares jumped on Wednesday, as investors grew hopeful that the Omicron coronavirus variant would be less disruptive for the global economy than initially feared.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) jumped 1.4% to end at 28,860.62, its highest close since Nov. 25, though it met a resistance around 28,910, where it has its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

SHANGHAI - China stocks settled higher on Wednesday as a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratios kept investor sentiment buoyed, with consumer staples and chipmakers leading the rise.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 1.5% to 4,995.93, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) gained 1.2% to 3,637.57. Both indexes marked their second straight session of gains.

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares notched their best session in more than two months on Wednesday, as surging commodity prices propelled miners higher, while easing fears surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant lifted banks and aided broader sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) closed 1.3% higher at 7,405.4, recording their best session since Oct. 4. The benchmark settled 1% higher on Tuesday.

SEOUL - South Korean shares closed higher for a sixth straight day on Wednesday, tracking strength in Wall Street's tech sector overnight, as worries about the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant eased despite a record jump in domestic cases.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) ended up 10.08 points, or 0.34%, to 3,001.80, the highest close since Nov. 22. It has risen as much as 1.48% to a six-week high in early trade.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar slipped against several of its major counterparts on Wednesday, as easing concerns about the economic hit from the Omicron COVID-19 variant helped support riskier currencies, with the Australian dollar on pace to notch a third straight session of gains.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against six major peers, slipped 0.2% to 96.06. The index remains close to the 16-month high hit late last month.

SHANGHAI - China's yuan strengthened on Wednesday, with both onshore and offshore units touching their firmest levels against the dollar in more than three-and-a-half years after the central bank set its daily fixing at a more than six-month high.

Spot yuan opened at 6.3629 per dollar on Wednesday and strengthened to 6.3515 per dollar, its firmest since May 15, 2018. By midday it had given up some gains to trade at 6.3540, 118 pips stronger than Tuesday's late session close.

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were trying to sustain a rare rally on Wednesday as markets wagered the Omicron strain would not derail the global economic recovery, giving a boost to risk sentiment and commodities.

The Aussie stood at $0.7121 , having rallied 0.9% overnight and away from a 13-month trough of $0.6994 hit last Friday. The currency needs to get above resistance around $0.7172 to snap the recent downtrend and stabilise for a while.

SEOUL - The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell on Wednesday.

The won ended at 1,175.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.31% higher than its previous close.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose for a third straight day on Wednesday, as drugmakers Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNtech (22UAy.DE) announced positive results for their COVID-19 vaccine in a laboratory test against the new Omicron variant.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 3.3 basis points to 1.513%.

LONDON - Germany's benchmark 10-year yield rebounded from September lows on Wednesday as investors shrugged off potential new British COVID measures after BioNTech and Pfizer said a booster of their vaccine had been effective against the Omicron variant in a lab test.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, followed Britain's and first dropped to the lowest since September at -0.409%, but was up 5 bps to -0.32% by 1540 GMT following the vaccine news.

TOKYO - Japanese government bond prices firmed on Wednesday, turning positive after the results of the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) bond purchase underscored limited selling interest from market players.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures closed up 0.03 point at 152.07, after having fallen to 151.96 earlier.

COMMODITIES

GOLD - Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday, with a subdued dollar offsetting firmer U.S. Treasury yields, as investors squared positions in the run-up to U.S. consumer prices data this week.

Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,783.50 per ounce by 10:11 a.m. ET (1511 GMT), retreating from the session's peak of$1,792.90.

IRON ORE - Chinese stainless steel futures dropped to their lowest in more than three months on Wednesday, dented by sluggish downstream demand and easing raw material prices.

Benchmark iron ore futures were up 1.5% at 659 yuan a tonne, extending gains to a third day, after jumping 4.2% earlier in the session.

BASE METALS - Copper prices rose for a third day on Wednesday as China, the biggest consumer, stimulated its economy and after Pfizer said a three-shot course of its vaccine could neutralise the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.5% at $9,645 a tonne at 1700 GMT.

OIL - Oil prices edged lower in choppy trade on Wednesday, taking a breather after gains earlier this week, as investors assessed the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the global economy.

Brent crude futures were down 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $75.29 a barrel at 10:52 a.m. EDT (1552 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.94 a barrel, down 16 cents or 0.3%.

PALM OIL - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped after two sessions of gains on Wednesday, after rival soyoil fell after the United States raised a proposal to scale back biofuel blending mandates and as concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant weighed.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 82 ringgit, or 1.7%, at 4,847 ringgit ($1,147.76) a tonne, after falling as much as 2.6% earlier in the day.

RUBBER - Japanese rubber futures slid on Wednesday, on persisting worries over weak automobile sales in top buyer China as well as an impact from China Evergrande Group woes on the country's economic growth and demand for the material.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for May delivery , finished 0.5 yen, or 0.2%, lower at 236.5 yen ($2.1) per kg.

