Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:07 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - World stock markets stalled at two-week highs and oil prices fell on Thursday as increased restrictions in parts of the world to contain the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant tempered investor optimism about the economic recovery.

That left MSCI's world stock index (.MIWD00000PUS) hovering near two-week highs but struggling to make much headway after three days of solid gains. It has risen more than 3% this week and is set for its biggest weekly rise since early February.

NEW YORK - U.S. stock indexes slipped on Thursday after three straight days of gains following positive updates on the Omicron coronavirus variant, with focus now turning towards inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

At 12:02 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 33.45 points, or 0.09%, at 35,721.30, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 15.52 points, or 0.33%, at 4,685.69, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 117.12 points, or 0.74%, at 15,669.87.

LONDON - European shares ended lower on Thursday, pressured by COVID-19 worries with highly valued technology stocks continuing their slide while falling oil prices weighed on energy companies.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) erased early gains to slip 0.1%, continuing a mid-week wobble on concerns the newly discovered Omicron coronavirus variant could dent global economic recovery as governments ramp up measures to slow its spread.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average sank on Thursday, snapping a two-day winning streak, as investors turned cautious ahead of key central bank meetings next week.

The Nikkei 225 (.N225) closed down 0.47% at 28,725.47, extending losses after the lunch break.

SHANGHAI - China shares rose on Thursday for a third consecutive session, as slowing factory-gate inflation added to investor hopes that policymakers may be able to act to boost slowing economic growth.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) jumped 1.66%, marking a more than 3.6% rise for the week so far.

AUSTRALIA - Australian stocks snapped a four-day winning streak on Thursday, dragged down by declines in technology and energy shares, while Sydney Airport gained following regulatory approval for its buyout and helped cap losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) settled 0.3% lower at 7,384.5. The index gained 1.3% on Wednesday, its best session since Oct. 4.

SEOUL - South Korean shares closed at their highest level in more than six weeks on Thursday, as test data showing that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine offered some protection against the Omicron coronavirus variant boosted risk appetite.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) closed up 27.77 points, or 0.93%, at 3,029.57, its highest since Oct. 26 and rallying for a seventh straight session.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies on Thursday, as increased restrictions in parts of the world to contain the spread of COVID-19, including the new Omicron variant, tempered investors' appetite for riskier currencies.

The U.S. Dollar Currency Index was up 0.3% at 96.193.

SHANGHAI - China's yuan hovered at a more than 3-1/2-year high against the dollar on Thursday on continued year-end seasonal corporate demand, though some investors were growing cautious over how much more more Bejing would allow the currency to appreciate.

Both the onshore and offshore yuan advanced to cross this year's peak and the psychologically critical 6.35 per dollar on Wednesday to hit the firmest level since May 2018, with analysts and economists attributing the strength to robust exports, a record trade surplus and ample dollar liquidity onshore.

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars continued to benefit from improving global risk sentiment on Thursday as investors counted on Omicron being "mild", while a surge in the Chinese yuan provided an extra tailwind.

The Aussie was holding firm at $0.7166 , having rallied another 0.7% overnight to as far as $0.7183. That puts it some way from the recent 13-month trough of $0.6994, though more resistance now lies around $0.7210.

SEOUL - The Korean won ended at a one-month high, while the benchmark bond yield also rose on Thursday.

The won ended at 1,174.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , the highest close since Nov. 3 and 0.12% higher than the previous session.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields retreated on Thursday, following three straight days of gains for the 10-year yield, after data on the labor market and ahead of a key reading on inflation.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 2 basis points to 1.489%.

LONDON - Eurozone government bond yields fell back towards recent 3-1/2 month lows on Thursday as news the European Central Bank is widely considering a temporary increase to its bond purchase plan at a policy meeting next week was seen as a dovish step.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield fell 4 basis points (bps) to -0.357% . It briefly hit an end-August low of minus 0.41% on Wednesday.

TOKYO - Yields on Japanese government bonds edged higher on Thursday, in line with moves in the U.S. Treasury market as demand for haven assets waned amid encouraging news about the efficacy of existing coronavirus vaccines against the Omicron strain.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.04 point to 152.03, with a trading volume of 14,140 lots, although 10-year cash JGB yields ended flat at 0.045%, giving up slight gains from earlier in the day.

COMMODITIES

GOLD - Gold slipped on Thursday after the dollar firmed and as data showed a big drop in the U.S. jobless claims in the run up to an inflation report that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary strategy.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,776.58 per ounce by 12:28 p.m. ET (1728 GMT), and U.S. gold futures were down 0.5% to $1,777.20.

IRON ORE - Benchmark iron ore futures in Asia on Thursday pulled back from six-week peaks hit during a relief rally earlier this week that was mainly driven by China's policy support, particularly for its debt-saddled property developers.

The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 3.2% lower at 642.50 yuan ($101.29) a tonne after a three-day advance.

BASE METALS - Copper prices snapped a three-day advance on Thursday as government restrictions to temper the spread of the Omicron variant pushed the dollar higher and dented risk appetite.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) lost 1.1% to $9,542 a tonne by 1720 GMT.

OIL - Oil prices fell on Thursday on fears about the economic outlook in the world's biggest oil importer following ratings downgrades to two Chinese property developers, and after some governments took measures to fight the Omicron varaint of the coronavirus.

Brent crude futures fell $1.01, or 1.3%, to $74.81 a barrel by 12:05 p.m. EDT (1705 GMT), backing off a session high of $76.70. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down $1.00, or 1.4%, at $71.36 after hitting a peak of $73.34.

PALM OIL - Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early gains on Thursday to close lower for a second straight session, ahead of data that is expected to show exports declined in early December.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended down 66 ringgit, or 1.36%, at 4,775 ringgit ($1,132.86) a tonne. It had gained as much as 1.6% earlier in the session.

RUBBER - Japanese rubber futures tanked on Thursday on concerns that the continuing microchip shortage would delay a recovery in car production and that fresh restriction by some countries to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant will hurt the global economy.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for May delivery , finished down 7.8 yen, or 3.3%, at 228.7 yen ($2.0) per kg after touching the lowest since Nov. 19 at 225.4 yen.

