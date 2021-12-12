Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Dec 13 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:17 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - The dollar weakened and a gauge of global equity markets rose higher on Friday after data showed consumer prices rose as expected in November, easing concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve would aggressively tighten monetary policy to combat inflation.

Gold rose as rising inflation lifted its safe-haven appeal, while U.S. Treasury yields were little changed in a sign some bond investors do not see interest rate hikes starting as early as next year's second quarter, as many equity investors do.

NEW YORK - Wall Street advanced on Friday and the S&P 500 notched an all-time closing high, as market participants digested an inflation reading that was in line with consensus, but also marked the largest annual increase in consumer prices in nearly four decades.

All three major U.S. stock indexes advanced, with tech shares (.SPLRCT) doing the heavy lifting.

LONDON - European stocks fell on Friday on nervousness around the Omicron COVID-19 variant, while U.S. inflation reading coming in broadly in line with expectations did little to allay uncertainty around U.S. monetary policy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) slipped 0.3%, down for third straight session, on worries that measures to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant could hit economic recovery.

TOKYO - Japanese shares fell on Friday, weighed down by tech stocks and caution ahead of U.S. inflation data, but posted their first weekly gain in three on easing worries over the Omicron coronavirus variant's impact on the pace of economic recovery.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) ended 1% lower at 28,437.77, but posted a 1.46% gain in its first weekly gain in three weeks.

SHANGHAI - China's blue chips closed down on Friday after scaling their highest level in more than four months in the previous session, with some investors taking profits after November money and credit data missed analyst expectations.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) fell 0.5%, to 5,055.12, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 0.2% to 3,666.35 points.

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares ended lower on Friday, hit by energy and technology stocks, but posted their first weekly gain since early-November on easing concerns over the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) ended 0.4% lower at 7,353.50, but recorded a weekly gain of 1.6%.

SEOUL - South Korean shares ended a seven-day rally on Friday as investors shied away from riskier assets ahead of key U.S. inflation data, but the benchmark marked its best week in two months.

The KOSPI (.KS11) closed down 19.34 points, or 0.64%, at 3,010.23, snapping seven straight sessions of gains.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar index lost some ground on Friday after U.S. consumer prices increased roughly in line with expectations in November as investors, who had feared a much higher inflation reading, bet that the actual number would not change the pace of interest rate hikes.

Labor Department data showed an increasing consumer price index (CPI) as the cost of goods and services rose broadly amid supply constraints for the largest annual gain since 1982.

SHANGHAI - China's yuan slipped from a 3-1/2-year high against the dollar on Friday, after the central bank set a much weaker-than-expected midpoint following a directive the previous day that banks hold more foreign exchange in reserve.

But losses were capped by persistently heavy seasonal demand from firms, mainly exporters, looking to convert their foreign earnings into local currency at the year-end, traders said.

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were looking to break a five-week losing streak on Friday as hopes that Omicron outbreaks will prove to be manageable prompted profit-taking on crowded short positions.

The Aussie steadied at $0.7145 , having rallied 2.1% for the week so far and away from a 13-month trough of $0.6994 marked a week ago. Stiff resistance lies around $0.7187, with more at $0.7208 and $0.7275.

SEOUL - The Korean won weakened on Friday, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The won ended at 1,181.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.58% lower than its previous close.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed in choppy trading on Friday after an inflation reading was largely in-line with expectations, easing concerns the Federal Reserve may need to be more aggressive in its efforts to combat rising prices.

The consumer price index rose 0.8% last month, just above the 0.7% forecast after a surge of 0.9% in October, the Labor Department said on Friday. In the 12 months through November, CPI accelerated 6.8%, which matched expectations and was the biggest year-on-year rise since June 1982 after a 6.2% advance in October.

LONDON - Euro zone bonds dipped on Friday but calmed after two volatile sessions as a critical U.S. inflation reading that came in line with expectations did little to sway markets ahead of a flurry of central bank meetings next week.

Bond yields fell, then jumped on Wednesday on Britain's new COVID-19 restrictions and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) and Pfizer (PFE.N) saying a booster of their vaccine had been effective against the Omicron variant

TOKYO - Japan's 10-year government bond yields rose on Friday amid cautious trade ahead of U.S. inflation data and Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, while there were no market-moving indicators in the domestic market.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.050% and the 20-year JGB yield also climbed 0.5 basis point to 0.455%.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold gained on Friday as its safe-haven appeal was boosted by elevated U.S. consumer prices, which also cooled some bets for aggressive interest rate hikes since the jump in inflation was not as big as expected.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,782.44 per ounce at 01:38 p.m. ET (1838 GMT), having dropped for the past two sessions. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.5% at $1,784.80.

IRON ORE

Iron ore futures slipped on Friday, as rising portside inventory of the steelmaking ingredient in top steel producer China, along with weak demand, signalled prices could further weaken in 2022.

Iron ore for May delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trade 0.7% lower at 639.50 yuan ($100.46) a tonne.

BASE METALS

Copper prices slipped on Friday after U.S. consumer prices rose in line with expectations, dampening moves by investors to buy commodities as a hedge against inflation.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) declined 0.3% to $9,504 a tonne by 1715 GMT, after dropping by 1.2% on Thursday.

OIL

Oil prices rose slightly on Friday and posted their biggest weekly gain since late August, with market sentiment buoyed by easing concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant's impact on global economic growth and fuel demand.

The Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude benchmarks each posted gains of about 8% this week, their first weekly gain in seven, even after a brief bout of profit-taking.

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures ticked up on Friday and logged a weekly gain, as bargain buying lifted the contract after prices fell due to a smaller-than-expected decline in November stockpile.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 22 ringgit, or 0.46%, higher at 4,800 ringgit ($1,140.14) a tonne, after declining to an intraday low of 1.1%.

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures ended higher on Friday as investors looked for bargains after prices slid to three-week lows, shrugging off signs of more disruptions to automobile output because of shortages of chips and components.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for May delivery , finished 0.4 yen, or 0.2%, higher at 229.1 yen ($2.02) per kg after hovering around its lowest since Nov. 19 at 225.4 yen the previous day.

