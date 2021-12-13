Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Dec 14 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:53 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Global stock markets edged lower and the dollar firmed on Monday as markets awaited news from a host of central bank meetings this week that could include the U.S. Federal Reserve flagging an end to its bond-buying stimulus.

Just after 11 a.m. ET/1600 GMT, The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 292.04 points, or 0.81%, to 35,678.95, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 28.97 points, or 0.61%, to 4,683.05 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 110.78 points, or 0.71%, to 15,519.82.

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Monday on worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting later this week, while investors watched Apple close in on $3 trillion in market capitalization.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes fell, with only defensive stocks including consumer staples (.SPLRCS), utilities (.SPLRCU) and real estate (.SPLRCR) gaining.

LONDON - European shares ended lower on Monday, led by travel and energy stocks over rising Omicron variant risks, while a wave of central bank policy decisions this week kept investor sentiment subdued.

The pan-European benchmark STOXX 600 (.STOXX) erased early session gains to end 0.4% lower, marking its fourth consecutive day in the red.

TOKYO - Japanese shares closed higher on Monday, catching the tailwind from a bounce on Wall Street, with heavyweight technology stocks leading the gains as investors appeared confident of an economic recovery amid a busy week of central bank meetings.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) rose 0.71% to close at 28,640.49, its first gain in three sessions. The broader Topix (.TOPX) closed 0.13% higher at 1,978.13.

SHANGHAI - China stocks rose on Monday, led by infrastructure firms, after the country's top leaders vowed to prioritise economic stability in 2022, fuelling hopes for more stimulus to aid a slowing economy.

But some sectors, such as tourism and transport fell, weighed by fears of a new coronavirus outbreak in eastern China.

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares closed higher on Monday, supported by gains in energy and mining stocks as rising expectations that the Omicron coronavirus variant's impact on global economic growth will be limited buoyed commodity prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) rose 0.35% to close at 7,379.3 points, rebounding from a 0.4% drop on Friday.

SEOUL - South Korean shares closed lower on Monday after touching their highest in nearly seven weeks earlier, as investors booked profits ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting later in the week.

The KOSPI (.KS11) closed down 8.57 points, or 0.28%, at 3,001.66, after gaining as much as 1.12% in early trade to its highest since Oct. 27 on upbeat trade data.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar firmed on Monday ahead of a slew of central bank meetings this week led by the Federal Reserve with investors expecting the U.S. central bank to announce it will wrap up its bond purchases sooner than expected, as they look for clues on timing of interest rate increases next year.

Aside from the Fed, the European Central Bank, Bank of Japan, Bank of England, Swiss National Bank, and Norges Bank, among others, all have policy decisions in the next few days.

SHANGHAI - China's yuan firmed on Monday as demand for foreign exchange settlement continued to offer support, but a slightly weaker-than-expected daily fixing by the central bank indicated its continued unease with a strong currency.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's daily midpoint at 6.3669 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix of 6.3702, but weaker than an expected fixing of 6.3606.

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars dipped against the greenback on Monday, struggling to break above recent resistance ahead of a week full of central bank meetings that is expected to signal shifts away from massive monetary stimulus.

The Aussie was 0.1% lower at $0.7166 , unable to break its resistance at $0.7187, below which the currency has traded since Nov. 26. Immediate support lies around $0.713.

SEOUL - The won ended flat, while the benchmark bond yield fell on Monday.

The won ended at 1,180.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , nearly unchanged from its previous close.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell on Monday and the yield curve flattened as traders jockeyed for position ahead of an expected hawkish tone out of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting this Wednesday.

The U.S. central bank is expected to signal a faster wind-down of asset purchases, which could also usher closer a start to interest rate hikes. The Fed's policy-setting committee will also update its members' rate expectations over the next couple of years.

LONDON - Euro zone government bond yields edged lower at the start of a week in which the European Central Bank, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are all due to meet and possibly signal a tightening of policy in the face of strong inflation.

But growing Omicron infections in Europe and the United States complicate matters and are likely to trigger some caution as policymakers either side of the Atlantic prepare to signal or hint at an end to pandemic-era measures.

TOKYO - Japan's 10-year government bond yields fell on Monday, tracking weekend declines in U.S. Treasuries, while bonds with other maturities were not traded ahead of a series of central bank meetings this week.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.045%.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold firmed on Monday as investors squared positions ahead of key central bank meetings this week, with the Federal Reserve likely to signal the pace at which it may wind down pandemic-era economic support measures.

Spot gold was last up 0.3% at $1,786.95 per ounce as of 10:37 a.m. ET (1537 GMT). U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,787.90.

IRON ORE

Chinese ferrous futures closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark iron ore contract rising nearly 6% at one point after two sessions of losses, as a pledge by the government to focus on economic stability next year bolstered demand outlook.

China pledged to continue its prudent monetary policy and proactive fiscal policy, and to prioritise economic stability in 2022, according to the annual Central Economic Work Conference last week.

BASE METALS

Copper prices slipped on Monday as rising inventories and a stronger dollar spurred selling, but China's pledge to front-load infrastructure investment next year capped losses.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.7% at $9,442 a tonne at 1704 GMT.

OIL

Oil futures were little changed on Monday as new doubts emerged about the effectiveness of vaccines against the Omicron coronavirus variant, though OPEC predicted in its monthly report that the variant's impact on fuel demand would be mild.

Brent futures fell 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $74.93 a barrel by 11:25 a.m. EST (1625 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $71.54.

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Monday, dragged by weakening rival oils, but prices were capped by industry estimates of tightening December production and stockpile.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 17 ringgit, or 0.35%, lower at 4,783 ringgit ($1,132.07) a tonne.

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures jumped more than 3% on Monday as a rally in Shanghai futures triggered fresh buying and as fears over a negative impact on demand by the Omicron coronavirus variant receded.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for May delivery , finished 7.7 yen, or 3.4%, higher at 236.8 yen ($2.1) per kg.

