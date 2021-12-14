Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Dec 15 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:09 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Global shares fell on Tuesday and the U.S. dollar rose to a near one-week high as investors nervously eyed the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant and awaited numerous central bank decisions due this week.

By 11:30 a.m. EST (1630 GMT), MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS) shed 0.93%, and the pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) lost 0.74%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell more than 1% each on Tuesday after data showed producer prices increased more than expected in November and ahead of a potential decision on faster tapering from the U.S. Federal Reserve this week.

At 11:35 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 119.65 points, or 0.34%, at 35,531.30, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 51.36 points, or 1.10%, at 4,617.61, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 274.27 points, or 1.78%, at 15,139.01.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - European shares reversed early gains to end lower for a fifth straight session on Tuesday as technology stocks weighed, while the healthcare sector dipped despite a 12.6% surge in Vifor Pharma.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) fell 0.8%, hitting session lows after data showed U.S. producer prices came in hotter-than-expected, which saw Wall Street indexes open lower a day ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese shares ended lower as cautious investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of meetings by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks, while the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant also dented risk appetite globally.

The Nikkei (.N225) closed 0.73% lower at 28,432.64, while the broader Topix (.TOPX) gave up early gains to end 0.22% weaker at 1,973.81.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's shares ended lower on Tuesday, as losses in materials, financials and consumer discretionary firms weighed on broader indexes amid concerns over the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant and debt risks facing property developers.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) was down 0.67%, with its financial sector sub-index (.CSI300FS) losing 1.17%, the resources sector (.CSI000944) falling 2.3%, the real-estate index (.CSI000952) down 2.47% and consumer discretionary firms (.CSI000911) ending 2% lower.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares recovered from early falls to close flat on Tuesday, as gains in financials countered losses in retailers, while investors braced for a slew of central bank meetings this week, including by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) settled 0.01% lower at 7,378.40, clawing back from a 0.5% fall in early trade.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares ended lower for a third straight session on Tuesday, as a slew of upcoming central bank decisions kept investors wary of riskier assets.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) closed down 13.71 points, or 0.46%, at 2,987.95.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar was down slightly on Tuesday after coming back from a dip that nearly wiped out its gains from the day before as markets jostled with the different paths major central banks will choose to fight inflation and the pandemic's economic drag.

The U.S. dollar index was down less than 0.1% to 96.315 in midmorning trading in New York after having earlier given up much of its Monday gain of 0.3%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan inched higher against the dollar on Tuesday on sustained year-end corporate demand, although some investors are cautious ahead of a string of central bank decisions this week that could affect global fund flows.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.3700 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3655 at midday, 25 pips firmer than the previous close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars fell on Tuesday against the greenback, on fresh concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, hurting sentiment and risk-sensitive currencies.

The Aussie, a proxy for risk appetite, fell 0.55% to $0.7096 , the lowest since Dec. 7. It faces resistance at about $0.718 and has immediate support around $0.705, before facing its recent yearly low of $0.699.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield also fell on Tuesday.

The won ended at 1,182.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.15% lower than its previous close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose across the curve on Tuesday, though within the previous day's range, after data showed producer prices increased more quickly than expected last month and at the highest annual rate since 2010, solidifying expectations of a hawkish statement from the Federal Reserve this week.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 3.8 basis points to 1.462%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Euro zone government bond yields were mostly higher on Tuesday as investors focused on a likely hawkish shift from the U.S. Federal Reserve at its policy meeting, which ends on Wednesday.

That pushed U.S. yields higher and euro zone markets followed suit, with Germany's 10-year government bond yield , the benchmark of the bloc, rising as much as 3 bps on the day to -0.35%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese government bond yields were mostly steady on Tuesday ahead of meetings by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks, as concerns over faster tapering offset demand for safe-haven debt amid fears surrounding the Omicron variant.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.05 point to 152.02, with a trading volume of 15,299 lots.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD - Gold fell more than 1% on Tuesday after a jump in U.S. producer prices fuelled expectations for sooner-than-expected interest rate hikes ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting.

Spot gold fell 0.9% to $1,771.76 per ounce by 10:17 a.m. ET (1517 GMT). U.S. gold futures dropped 0.7% to $1,775.10.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE - Chinese coking coal and coke futures rose on Tuesday, led by an over 6% jump in the metallurgical coal on supply worries fuelled by imports of the ingredient remaining at relatively low levels.

Benchmark iron ore futures edged down 0.6% to 651 yuan per tonne at market close, retreating from a 3.5% jump in morning session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS - Aluminium prices fell on Tuesday after inventories in London Metal Exchange-registered warehouses jumped, though losses were limited by robust demand and tight supplies expected in top producer China.

Stocks of copper in LME-registered warehouses rose for the fourth consecutive day, taking the total to 87,275 tonnes from 74,225 tonnes on Dec. 6. Three-month copper fell 0.6% to $9,390 a tonne.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL - Oil prices dropped toward $73 a barrel on Tuesday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the Omicron coronavirus variant is set to dent the global demand recovery.

Brent crude futures fell $1.64, or 2.2%, to $72.75 a barrel by 12:00 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down $1.59, or 3.3%, at $69.70.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL - Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 1% on Tuesday, marking its second straight session of losses, dragged by weakness in rival oils and expectations of a decline in December exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 89 ringgit, or 1.86%, at 4,703 ringgit ($1,111.82) a tonne.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER - Japanese rubber futures slid on Tuesday, reversing the previous day's surge, as concerns over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant lingered while fears of slow automobile production amid chips and parts shortage added to pressure.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for May delivery , fell 1.5 yen, or 0.6%, to 235.3 yen ($2.1) per kg, after rallying more than 3% on Monday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.