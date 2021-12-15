Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Dec 16 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

All prices as of 18:37 GMT

All prices as of 18:37 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Global shares edged lower on Wednesday, coming under pressure as investors waited to see how the Federal Reserve will dampen near four-decade high inflation and guide on its pathway for interest rates.

Analysts pointed to the uncertainty created by Omicron, which they see as a wild card in the equation as the full impact of the new coronavirus variant is yet unclear.

NEW YORK - U.S. stock indexes fell on Wednesday ahead of a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve later in the day, as recent readings on inflation sealed expectations of a speedier wind-down of the central bank's pandemic-era monetary stimulus.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to signal a faster end to its bond-buying campaign and a quicker start to raising interest rates at its meeting. The statement will be released at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT), followed by Fed chief Jerome Powell's news conference.

LONDON - - European shares rose on Wednesday helped by stronger technology and healthcare stocks, but weakness in the retail and energy sectors capped gains ahead of a Federal Reserve policy announcement.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) closed 0.3% higher to end a five-session losing streak. Technology stocks .SX8P led gains, adding 1.3% after a recent bout of selling while healthcare stocks (.SXDP) climbed 1.1%

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei ended flat on Wednesday in cautious trade ahead of a crucial policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve where the central bank is expected to signal a faster wind-down of its asset purchases.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) was flat at 2,8459.72.

SHANGHAI - China stocks ended lower on Wednesday, as healthcare firms slumped on concerns that the United States would place some biotech firms on investment and export blacklists, while resurgent COVID-19 cases also weighed on the consumer sector.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) fell 0.9% to close at 5,005.90, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) lost 0.4% to 3,647.63.

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares ended lower on Wednesday as cautious investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, possibly adding to the pressure on its peers for further tightening.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) closed 0.7% lower, marking its worst session since Dec. 2.

SEOUL - South Korean shares closed flat on Wednesday as traders braced for a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, while record high daily coronavirus cases at home weighed on investor sentiment.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) rose 1.44 points, or 0.05%, to 2,989.39.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar held recent gains in narrow trading on Wednesday as markets awaited a Federal Reserve policy statement later in the day to affirm, or upset, expectations for interest rate hikes in the new year.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.04% at midmorning in New York after trading through the day within 0.2% of its Tuesday close.

SHANGHAI - China's yuan firmed on Wednesday after the central bank left a key lending rate unchanged, while new data showed factory output grew faster than expected, but traders and analysts expect further gains in the currency to be limited.

Traders said that moves would also be muted as global markets await the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting outcome.

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were on the defensive on Wednesday as market waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve would live up to hawkish expectations, or sound just dovish enough to allow a reprieve from speculative selling.

The Aussie idled at $0.7108 , after finding support around $0.7090 overnight. It remains well short of last week's top at $0.7187 and risks a return to the recent 13-month trough of $0.6994.

SEOUL - The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose on Wednesday.

The won was quoted at 1,185.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.22% lower than its previous close at 1,182.6.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields ticked up on Wednesday as traders expect the Federal Reserve to announce that it is accelerating the wind-down of its bond purchases and further tightening policy with interest rate increases next year as inflation bites.

Yields in the 10-year note to the 30-year bond are close to their midpoints for this month, while the 2yr/10yr spread is near its recent lows and under 80 basis points.

LONDON - Euro zone government bonds flattened on Wednesday as investors awaited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve would reinforce market bets for a rate hike next year.

Analysts expect the Federal Reserve to announce that it is speeding up the end of its pandemic-era bond purchases and to signal it will increase rates next year. The Fed's policy statement and economic projections were due at 1900 GMT.

TOKYO - Japanese government bond yields were steady on Wednesday, as investors adopted a wait-and-see attitude ahead of a crucial policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the global day.

Fed policymakers had adopted a more hawkish tone in the run-up to the meeting, signalling a quicker pace at which they taper bond-buying stimulus, which would potentially set up earlier interest rate hikes.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold prices were hemmed into a range on Wednesday, as focus turned to the Federal Reserve's decision which investors will be watching to gauge the pace at which pandemic-era stimulus measures would be unwound.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,766.17 per ounce, as of 11:40 a.m. ET (1640 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.3% to $1,766.90.

IRON ORE

Chinese steel futures hit a one-week high on Wednesday, after data showed industrial output in the world's biggest producer grew faster than expected in November, but a continued decline in steel production dragged down Dalian iron ore.

Construction steel rebar's most-active May contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading 1.1% higher at 4,441 yuan ($697.82) a tonne, after touching 4,468 yuan earlier in the session, its strongest since Dec. 8.

BASE METALS

Prices of copper and most other industrial metals fell on Wednesday as data from China, the biggest consumer, pointed to slowing economic growth and therefore weaker demand for metals.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.9% at $9,230 a tonne at 1705 GMT after falling to $9,135, its lowest since Oct. 7.

OIL

Oil prices fell for a third consecutive day on Wednesday on growing signs that supply growth will outpace demand next year, and as the World Health Organization (WHO) said COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective against the Omicron variant.

The market pared the day's losses after U.S. crude inventories fell more than anticipated and implied consumer demand surged to a record in the most recent week in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer.

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures plunged to their lowest in two-and-a-half months on Wednesday, dragged by a larger-than-expected drop in exports during the first half of December and tracking weakness in rival soyoil.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 214 ringgit, or 4.55%, to 4,485 ringgit ($1,060.79) a tonne, its lowest closing since Sept. 29.

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures fell for a second day on Wednesday, reversing earlier gains, weighed by slow retail sales in top buyer China and on fears of escalating Sino-U.S. tensions.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for May delivery , finished down 2.4 yen, or 1.0%, at 232.9 yen ($2.1) per kg, after rising to as high as 238.6 yen earlier in the session.

