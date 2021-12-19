Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Dec 20 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:28 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Global stock benchmarks and oil prices fell on Friday while safe havens such as the dollar and Treasury bonds rose as investors wrestled with rising numbers of Omicron cases and a hawkish turn from major central banks in the fight against inflation.

Asian shares closed near lows for the year, and broad-based European stock benchmarks slid 0.5%. Treasury bonds yields touched their lowest levels since early December.

NEW YORK - Wall Street finished lower on Friday, weighed down by Big Tech as investors worried about the Omicron coronavirus variant and digested the Federal Reserve's decision to end its pandemic-era stimulus faster.

All three main U.S. stock indexes ended with a decline for the week after the Fed on Wednesday signaled three quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end of 2022 to combat surging inflation.

LONDON - Banks and luxury stocks led declines on Friday, pushing European shares into the red for the week that saw hawkish signals from a flurry of major central banks and rising worries about the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) fell 0.6% after rallying on Thursday, when the European Central Bank reined in stimulus slightly but promised to support the economy.

TOKYO - Japanese shares fell on Friday to erase most gains made in the previous session, as investors turned cautious about rate increase after the U.S. and British central banks took hawkish steps, while fears over the Omicron coronavirus variant hit travel-related stocks.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) lost 1.79% to close at 28,545.68, after rising more than 2% on Thursday. The index edged up 0.38% for the week.

SHANGHAI - China's blue-chip stock index fell on Friday, notching its biggest weekly loss in three months, as local and foreign investors worried about U.S. and Chinese regulatory restrictions and a global resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) was down 1.16% at 3,632.36 points.

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares snapped a three-day day losing streak on Friday as miners and energy stocks gained on firmer commodity prices, while a plunge in buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) companies following a U.S. review capped gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) settled up 0.1% at 7,304 points, despite a strong start to the session. The benchmark lost 0.7% for the week, marking its biggest loss in three weeks.

SEOUL - South Korean shares ended higher on Friday, as strong buying by foreign investors offset more hawkish-than-expected moves from major central banks, while Omicron coronavirus variant fears also weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) closed up 11.32 points, or 0.38%, at 3,017.73, extending gains to a third straight day.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases.

The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost on Thursday following a series of central bank policy statements.

SHANGHAI - The Chinese yuan weakened slightly against the dollar on Friday, and was on track to end the week little changed, after Beijing took steps to rein in appreciation expectations.

Meanwhile, a busy week for major central banks heralded the beginning of the end pandemic-era stimulus and threatens to put downward pressure on the Chinese currency.

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were looking to end the week on safer footing on Friday having survived a bearish brush with the downside as speculators booked profits on long U.S. dollar positions.

The Aussie had clambered back up to $0.7180 and away from a recent low of $0.7090, to leave it a shade firmer on the week so far. It briefly made it as far as $0.7224 overnight before running into resistance.

SEOUL - Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose on Friday.

The won ended at 1,180.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.25% higher than its previous close.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury bond yields were lower on Friday, though off session lows, as traders assessed the recent hawkish Federal Reserve stance as it bank tries to balance rising inflation against the economic toll of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Yields edged up in the short end, overall flattening the curve after some sharp steepening moves Thursday, especially on the 5-year/30-year.

LONDON - Euro zone bond yields slipped back on Friday as markets assessed the reduction of monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank as being roughly in line with expectations.

Borrowing costs shot up on Thursday after Britain jolted traders by becoming the first G7 economy to hike interest rates since the onset of the pandemic, just before the ECB reined in stimulus.

TOKYO - Japan's 10-year government bond yields were flat on Friday, as falling yields on U.S. Treasuries boosted demand for Japanese debt, but appetite was capped by fears for rate hikes after hawkish moves by global central bank meetings.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.040%.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold rose above the key $1,800 level on Friday and was set for its first weekly gain in five as worries over the Omicron surge and hot inflation drove investors to safe-haven assets.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,802.12 per ounce by 01:56 p.m. ET (1856 GMT), taking its rise so far this week to 1.1%. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.4% at $1,804.90.

IRON ORE

China's iron ore prices jumped to a seven-week high on Friday and were set for a fourth straight weekly gain, on growing hopes of a recovery in steel demand in the world's biggest producer of the construction and manufacturing material.

The optimism around the key steelmaking ingredient, however, continued to be tempered by China's rising stockpiles of imported iron ore hitting 156 million tonnes last week, the highest level since July 2018.

BASE METALS

Aluminium prices touched the highest in over six weeks on Friday after China's output of raw material alumina slumped last month, highlighting the risk of tight supply due to power shortages.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange surged as much as 3.1% to $2,749 a tonne, the strongest since Nov. 1, before paring gains to $2,733 by 1700 GMT, up 2.5%.

OIL

Oil prices fell on Friday and were also down on the week as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant raised fears that new restrictions may hit fuel demand.

"There are concerns about COVID that won't go away, and the perception that could weigh on demand is putting pressure on the market," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil posted a slim gain on Friday, as it tracked costlier rivals, but is set to record its biggest weekly loss in more than six months as weaker exports in December weighed.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 4 ringgit, or 0.09%, to 4,404 ringgit ($1,044.34) by closing.

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures edged higher on Friday as investors welcomed the continued ultra-loose policy by the Bank of Japan to support economic recovery though lingering worries over a resurgence of Omicron cases overseas limited gains.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for May delivery , finished 0.7 yen, or 0.3%, higher at 233.6 yen ($2.1) per kg.

