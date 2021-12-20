Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Dec 21 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 19:10 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - U.S. stocks fell Monday morning, pushed lower by surging Omicron coronavirus cases and a possible fatal blow to a $1.75 trillion U.S. domestic spending bill, with oil prices sliding more than 5%.

U.S. stock indexes retreated more than 1% on Monday as positive COVID-19 case counts rose, European nations and Britain weighed new restrictions to limit the spread and President Joe Biden's investment bill hit a significant setback

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - U.S. stock indexes fell more than 1% on Monday, dragged down by concerns about the impact of tighter COVID-19 curbs on the global economy, and a potentially devastating setback to President Joe Biden's investment bill.

Surging global infections of the Omicron coronavirus variant have sparked worries in financial markets as many European nations and Britain weigh the possibility of restrictions during Christmas.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - European stocks ended lower on Monday in their worst session for three weeks amid a wider equities sell-off, with investors fretting over the spectre of tighter pandemic curbs hitting the global economy as cases of the Omicron coronavirus strain surge.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) dropped -1.4% to its lowest in two weeks. Oil companies (.SXEP), miners (.SXPP) and auto stocks (.SXAP) led declines, with all major sub-indexes ending lower.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese shares closed sharply lower on Monday after a rate cut in China's lending benchmark failed to lift investor sentiment while the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to stoke worries over an economic slowdown worldwide.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) lost 2.13% to close at 27,937.81 in its biggest percentage loss since Nov. 26. The broader Topix (.TOPX) fell 2.17% to 1,941.33.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China stocks closed lower on Monday as a rate cut in China's lending benchmark failed to lift investor sentiment, with analysts saying its impact on the economy would be limited.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) fell 1.5% to 4,880.42, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) lost 1.1% to 3,593.60.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares settled lower on Monday as energy stocks fell on concerns over oil demand outlook, while fund manager Magellan Financial Group slumped to its worst session on losing a major client.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) slipped 0.16% to 7,292.2, closing lower for the fourth session in five.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares on Monday posted their worst session in three weeks as worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant and tighter curbs in Europe triggered a steep sell-off by foreign investors.

The KOSPI .KS11 ended down 54.73 points, or 1.81%, at 2,963.00, the lowest close since Dec. 2 and marking the sharpest daily fall since Nov. 30.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - XX

XX

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - XX

XX

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - XX

XX

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - Both the Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell on Monday.

The won ended at 1,190.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.83% lower than its previous close at 1,180.9.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Traders sent mid-term U.S. Treasury yields lower on Monday following a blow to Democratic spending plans in Washington and on concerns about the continued spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Both factors also sent stock markets lower, contributing to the day's risk-off sentiment.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Germany's 10-year Bund yield dipped on Monday to its lowest level in almost two weeks, with demand for safe-haven assets firm as surging Omicron cases triggered tighter curbs in Europe.

The Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday and the possibility of more COVID-19 restrictions being imposed ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays loomed over several European countries as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's 10-year government bond yields fell on Monday on higher demand for save-haven debt as fears over an economic slowdown loomed amid the swift spread of the Omicron variant worldwide.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.040%.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold eased into a tight, choppy range as investors tried to gauge the impact of soaring Omicron coronavirus cases, and rising inflation on the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening plans while squaring positions heading into year-end.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,794.05 per ounce, as of 1732 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,793.90 per ounce.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE

Singapore iron ore futures rose for a third straight session on Monday, buoyed by renewed optimism over demand for the steel-making ingredient in the short term as signs emerged that top steel producer China is back to ramping up output this month.

Iron ore's most-active January contract on the Singapore Exchange rose as much as 6.7% to $127.95 a tonne, its highest since Oct. 12.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

Industrial metal prices eased on Monday as fears mounted that the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant would hinder global economic recovery.

The variant first detected last month has so far been reported in at least 89 countries, although the severity of illness it causes remains unclear.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

Oil prices slumped more than 4% on Monday as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Europe and the United States stoked investor worries that new restrictions to combat its spread could dent fuel demand.

Brent crude futures were down $2.93, or 4%, at $70.59 a barrel by 12:58 p.m. EST (1758 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $3.31, or 4.7%, to $67.55 a barrel.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures closed on Monday at their lowest in three months, as crude and rival vegetable oil prices weakened on concerns that surging Omicron cases globally would hurt demand amid projections of soft December exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 2.56% to 4,295 ringgit ($1,016.57), the lowest closing since Sept. 21.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER

apanese rubber futures plunged on Monday as surging Omicron cases triggered tighter curbs in Europe and boosted fears over the global economic recovery, while slow vehicle output amid supply chain bottlenecks added to pressure.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for May delivery , finished 6.9 yen, or 3.0%, lower at 226.7 yen ($2.0) per kg.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.