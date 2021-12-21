Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Dec 22 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Wall Street recouped losses after a bruising session the previous day, with oil prices gaining as well as investors turned to riskier assets despite surging Omicron COVID-19 cases globally.

World shares fell earlier in the week after Omicron infections multiplied around the world, but strong corporate earnings and reports that Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) vaccine provides protection against the variant gave investors hope. U.S. stocks also took a hit after President Joe Biden's social-spending bill was dealt a setback.

NEW YORK - Wall Street's main indexes jumped more than 1.5% on Tuesday, with strength in travel and economically sensitive shares as well as in Nike and Micron Technology following their earnings, as stocks rebounded from a coronavirus-fueled rout the session before.

LONDON - European shares ended higher on Tuesday, recovering Monday's losses, with a jump in commodity-linked and travel stocks offsetting concerns about the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX added 1.4%, with miners .SXPP and oil stocks .SXEP among the biggest winners amid higher copper and crude prices. Travel shares .SXTP also gained

TOKYO - Japanese equities closed sharply higher on Tuesday, with tech heavyweights leading the rebound from a two-day decline, as investors snapped up stocks sold off on concerns about the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) jumped 2.08% to close at 28,517.59, while the broader Topix (.TOPX) rose 1.47% to 1,969.79.

SHANGHAI - China stocks rose on Tuesday, with property shares leading gains amid growing signs of policy easing, while tourism-related companies rebounded as fears over the Omicron COVID-19 variant eased.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 0.7% to 4,913.49, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) gained 0.9% to 3,625.13 points.

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares rose on Tuesday by their most in two weeks, as biotech firm CSL Ltd led healthcare stocks higher and miners advanced on the back of an extended rally in iron ore futures.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) settled 0.86% higher at 7,355 to notch its best session since Dec. 8, with all sectors except real estate, industrials and education closing in positive territory.

SEOUL - South Korean shares rebounded from a two-week low on Tuesday, buoyed by chip heavyweights on optimistic sector-wide outlook and as upbeat exports data suggested the economic recovery is on track.

The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 ended up 12.03 points, or 0.41%, at 2,975.03, following a steep 1.81% decline on Monday.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar steadied on Tuesday, recovering after a bout of profit-taking in the previous session, but its gains were held in check as improving risk sentiment boosted riskier currencies such as the Australian dollar and the British pound.

The U.S. Dollar Currency Index was near flat on the day at 96.53 after slipping as low as 96.336 earlier in the session. The index, which is up about 7% for the year, fell 0.1% on Monday as traders sold the greenback to book profits in the final days of the year.

SHANGHAI - China's yuan inched up against a softer dollar on Tuesday, as investors cautiously returned to riskier assets after a heavy selloff on Omicron fears, although focus shifted to whether the currency could sustain its strength next year.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3729 per dollar, 204 pips or 0.32% firmer than the previous fix of 6.3933.

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars was under pressure on Tuesday as the fast-spreading Omicron variant raised fears that more countries may impose economically disruptive restrictions.

The Aussie dipped 0.1% to $0.71027. That was despite minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) last policy meeting showing it was optimistic that the variant would not derail the country's economic recovery.

SEOUL - Both the Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell on Tuesday.

The won ended at 1,192.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.18% lower than its previous close.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Tuesday as traders focused on optimistic economic conditions despite the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The moves marked a reversal of sentiment from Monday, when the yield on the benchmark 10-year note fell as far as 1.353%, the lowest since Dec. 3. In Tuesday trading the note was up 5.6 basis points at 1.4754%.

LONDON - Borrowing costs in the euro area drifted higher on Tuesday as world stock markets bounced back, although investors were generally waiting to see how the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant will impact the global economy.

Stocks took a hit on Monday amid unease over Omicron and after a key policy bill of U.S. President Joe Biden suffered a setback.

TOKYO - Japanese government bond yields rose on Tuesday, tracking higher longer-term U.S. government bond yields overnight, and as a domestic equities rally dented demand for safe-haven debt.

The 10-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.045% and the 20-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.450%.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold prices eased on Tuesday as the dollar recovered some lost ground and appetite for riskier assets returned with investors looking past the economic risks posed by the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,786.50 per ounce, as of 1836 GMT, and U.S. gold futures settled down 0.3% at $1,788.70.

IRON ORE

Iron ore prices scaled multi-week highs on Tuesday, with benchmark futures in Dalian and Singapore rising for a fourth straight session, underpinned by hopes of improved demand for the steelmaking ingredient in top steel producer China.

The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 2.6% higher at 702 yuan ($110.18) a tonne, near a session-high of 709 yuan, its highest level since Oct. 28.

BASE METALS

Industrial metals rose on Tuesday alongside oil prices and stock markets as investors weighing the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on economic growth turned more bullish after two days of selling.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1% at $9,540 a tonne at 1752 GMT, but below last month's high of $9,920 and May's record peak of $10,747.50.

OIL

Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday after a sharp fall in the previous session as investors' appetite for risk improved, although they remained cautious amid the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant across the globe.

Brent crude was up $2.23, or 3.1%, at $73.75 a barrel by 12:17 p.m. ET (1717 GMT), and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.44, or 3.6%, to $71.05 a barrel.

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Tuesday to mark their best day in two weeks, as floods in states of Peninsular Malaysia stoked prospects of some supply slowdown, while import tax cut in India boosted demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended 2.21% higher at 4,390 ringgit ($1,043.50) — its biggest gain since Dec. 7. On Monday, the contract had slid 2.56%.

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures inched higher on Tuesday in light trade as investors scooped up bargains after the previous day's drop though concerns on further curbs to contain the Omicron coronavirus variant capped gains.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for May delivery , finished 1.0 yen, or 0.4%, higher at 227.7 yen ($2.0) per kg, after plunging 3% on Monday.

