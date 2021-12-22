Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Dec 23 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 19:14 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - U.S. stock indexes were mostly flat at the market open as concern about the Omicron COVID-19 variant upending the economic recovery lingered, while investors took a risk-on approach with U.S. Treasuries and the greenback.

Stocks and oil on Tuesday made up losses that stemmed from COVID-19 jitters in the previous session, despite cases of coronavirus exploding across the globe. U.S. President Joe Biden plans to make 500 million at-home testing kits available, and other countries are imposing restrictions and giving out additional vaccinations to try to curb the spread.

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq climbed on Wednesday on a boost from Tesla shares, while better-than-expected economic data added to signs the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on the economic recovery could be limited.

U.S. consumer confidence improved more than expected in December, suggesting the economy would continue to expand in 2022 despite a resurgence in COVID-19 infections and reduced fiscal stimulus.

LONDON - European shares ended on Wednesday at near one-week highs, led by gains in technology and industrial stocks, even as investors worried about the outlook for global recovery amid a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) climbed 0.8%, adding to a 1.4% jump in the previous session, which was also its best day in two weeks.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher on Wednesday, buoyed by a rally in chipmakers and other tech stocks, although gains were capped by weakness in Nintendo and sauce makers.

The Nikkei 225 (.N225) ended the day 0.16% higher after swinging between small gains and losses throughout the session in holiday-thinned trading. The broader Topix (.TOPX) added 0.09%.

SHANGHAI - China stocks closed flat on Wednesday as losses in property developers offset gains in auto and tech firms, despite an assurance from a senior state planner to keep growth stable in the world's second largest economy.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) was down 0.07% at 3,622.62 and the blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) was up 0.02%.

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares were little changed on Wednesday with gains in technology and healthcare segments countered by a slump in mining stocks, as worries over the economic fallout from the Omicron coronavirus variant kept investors on the edge.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) closed 0.1% higher at 7,364.8 points. The benchmark had gained 0.9% on Tuesday.

SEOUL - South Korean shares ended higher on Wednesday, as chip heavyweights tracked overnight gains in their U.S. peers and investors sought riskier assets despite surging Omicron cases around the world

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) closed 9.45 points higher, or 0.32%, at 2,984.48, after Tuesday's 0.41% gain.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The euro, Australian dollar and other currencies recovered against the U.S. dollar as traders turned more positive about the economic outlook on Wednesday, even as Omicron cases rocketed and investors braced for more volatility.

Risk appetite has improved since Monday, when markets were rattled by government restrictions relating to the spread of Omicron, and after U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said he would not support a new fiscal spending package.

SHANGHAI - China's yuan eased slightly on Wednesday, after a weaker-than-expected midpoint fixing, while trading was mostly tepid ahead of the year-end holidays.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3703 per dollar prior to market open. That was firmer than the previous fix of 6.3729 but weaker than a Reuters estimate of 6.369.

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars looked a little steadier on Wednesday as the market mood took a swing for the better, saving both currencies from damaging breaks of major chart support.

The Aussie bounced to $0.7150 , and away from the $0.7083 low hit early in the week. Resistance comes in at $0.7185 and $0.7224, with support at $0.7080 ahead of the recent 13-month low of $0.6994.

SEOUL - Both the Korean won and the benchmark bond yield rose on Wednesday.

The won ended at 1,192.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.08% higher than its previous close.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Wednesday, flattening the yield curve, as traders seemed to discount the threat of long-term inflation.

The benchmark 10-year yield was down 3 basis points at 1.4566% in morning trading, giving back some of the increase it posted on Tuesday.

LONDON - German Bund yields hit their highest level in a month on Wednesday as a trickle of risk sentiment flowed back into the market, pushing oil prices and stocks higher and reducing the need for safe-haven government debt.

While a raft of countries announced new curbs and travel restrictions to stem the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, dashing hopes for a quick recovery in 2022, markets rebounded a little from the pessimism of recent days.

TOKYO - Japanese government bond yields followed U.S. yields higher on Wednesday as investors viewed the Omicron coronavirus variant won't derail the economic recovery despite its rapid spread.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.060%, after equivalent-maturity Treasury notes climbed almost four basis points overnight.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold prices gained on Wednesday, aided by a retreat in the dollar and lingering fears that the Omicron coronavirus variant could throw a wrench in the global economic recovery.

Spot gold was last up 0.7% at $1,801.24 per ounce by 1839 GMT. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.8% at $1,802.20.

IRON ORE

Benchmark Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures fell on Wednesday as concerns over COVID-19 curbs in China and the approaching off-season for construction activity in the world's biggest steel producer soured sentiment.

The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 0.4% lower at 693.50 yuan ($108.84) a tonne, retreating after a four-session rally.

BASE METALS

Zinc prices touched a two-month high on Wednesday on persistent worries about supply while other industrial metals were boosted by easing concerns about renewed pandemic restrictions.

Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange had gained 3.3% to $3,539 a tonne by 1715 GMT, the highest since Oct. 21.

OIL

Oil prices rose on Wednesday on fears of tight supply and a drawdown in U.S. inventories, despite worries about the likely hit to economic activity from the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

U.S. inventories fell more than expected, with crude stocks down by 4.7 million barrels, though that is in part due to year-end tax considerations that encourage companies not to store crude barrels.

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures booked their second consecutive daily gains on Wednesday, underpinned by production concerns and strength in rival oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1.60% to 4,454 ringgit ($1,057.45) when market closed on Wednesday.

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures climbed on Wednesday, buoyed by a rally in the Shanghai market and the yen's drop against the U.S. dollar.

The dollar gained 0.44% on the safe-haven yen . A weaker yen makes yen-denominated assets more affordable when purchased in other currencies.

