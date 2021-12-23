Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Dec 24 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 19:06 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - U.S. stock indexes and yields on U.S. Treasuries both climbed on Thursday as investors and traders were optimistic about positive economic data and the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the economy, even as COVID-19 case counts soar.

Consumer spending rose 0.6% last month, and the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits held below pre-pandemic levels last week. Two vaccine makers also said their shots protected against Omicron as UK data suggested it may cause proportionally fewer hospital cases than the Delta coronavirus variant.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - Wall Street's main indexes rose for a third straight session on Thursday after early data suggested that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was less severe than feared, lifting the mood ahead of Christmas break.

The S&P 500 was within striking distance of its intraday record high hit on Nov. 22, riding on broad-based gains and a boost from travel-related stocks, which are highly sensitive to pandemic-related developments.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - - European shares hit a one-month high on Thursday, led by gains in banking stocks as signs the impact of the Omicron variant may be less severe than feared led to improved risk appetite that pushed eurozone and Treasury yields higher.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) gained 1%, marking the third straight session of gains, boosted by banks (.SX7P) and travel (.SXTP) stocks, tracking a global share rally that was also helped by robust U.S. economic data.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China stocks ended higher on Thursday, with the consumer and industrial sectors gaining the most, while news of a new state-owned rare earth group boosted resource stocks.

The CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 0.7% to 4,914.45 points on Thursday, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) gained 0.6% to 3,622.62 points, both extending their earlier gains.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Gold and financial stocks helped Australian shares close higher on Thursday, as investor sentiment improved after two research studies showed Omicron was less lethal compared with the Delta coronavirus variant.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) rose 0.3% to 7,387.6 points, closing in the green for a third consecutive day. The benchmark had gained 0.1% on Wednesday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares closed at their higher in nearly a week on Thursday, as worries about the Omicron COVID-19 variant eased and investors adopted a more optimistic stance about the global economic outlook.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) ended up 13.69 points, or 0.46%, at 2,998.17, extending gains to a third session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

For a full report, click on

- - - -

For a full report, click on

- - - -

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - . Both the Korean won and the benchmark bond yield rose on Thursday.

The won ended at 1,187.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.35% higher than its previous close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Traders steepened the U.S. Treasury yield curve on Thursday as stock markets rose on optimism about the public health impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The benchmark 10-year yield was up 3.5 basis points at 1.4926% in afternoon trading, with Treasury markets set to close early at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) ahead of the holiday weekend.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Italian government bond yields hit a seven-week high on Thursday after studies suggested that the Omicron coronavirus variant is milder than earlier versions of COVID-19, a boost for economic prospects and for monetary hawks.

The potential switch of roles for Mario Draghi from prime minister to president of Italy, and potential parliamentary elections, may also be weighing on the bonds.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese government bond yields rose on Thursday, buoyed by a Reuters report of a plan to boost 10-year and 40-year bond sales, although gains were capped as the government aims to reduce the overall sale amount.

Japan plans to boost the sale of 40-year government bonds by 17% to 4.2 trillion yen ($37 billion), although it plans to cut its bond issuance overall, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold prices hovered around the key $1,800-per-ounce level on Thursday ahead of the year-end holidays, even as the dollar steadied and appetite for riskier assets improved on easing fears over a fallout from the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Spot gold was up 0.4% to $1,809.89 per ounce by 1841 GMT, while U.S. gold futures settled up 0.5% at $1,811.70 per ounce.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE

Chinese stainless steel futures extended gains to a third straight session on Thursday, rising as much as 3% on expectations of lower output even as demand was dented by lower seasonal consumption.

Steelmakers are expected to strengthen maintenance amid a poor demand outlook and production for the metal will remain at relatively low levels till the Chinese New Year holidays, Jinrui Futures wrote in a note, adding that stainless steel prices will be underpinned by raw material costs.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

Aluminium rose to a two-month high on Thursday, up more than 6% since Monday's close as surging energy prices raise concerns of higher production costs and smelter shutdowns.

Prices also drew support from revived risk appetite across markets as investors hope the Omicron coronavirus variant will have less economic impact than feared.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

Oil prices bounced in a light-volume session on Thursday on signs that the worst effects of the Omicron variant might be more containable than previously feared, even as countries imposed travel restrictions on surging infection levels.

The oil market has wavered in recent days over how seriously to take the threat of another slump in fuel demand. The Omicron variant is more transmissible than previous coronavirus variants, but early data suggests it causes a milder level of illness.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures posted a third consecutive day of gains on Thursday over expectations of lower December output, as torrential rains that began last week caused floods in eight states in Malaysia.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 0.63% higher at 4,476 ringgit ($1,066.22), having gained 3.73% over the previous two days.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures edged higher on Thursday as investors turned optimistic the Omicron coronavirus variant might be less severe than feared, while hopes that Japan's large spending will propel economic recovery lent support.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for June delivery , finished 0.4 yen higher at 233.3 yen ($2.0) per kg.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

