Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:17 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Stock markets in Europe and Asia cemented gains in light holiday trade on Friday, while the safe-haven dollar eased on signs the Omicron variant would not significantly derail global economic growth.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - Wall Street's main indexes posted solid gains for a third straight session on Thursday, with the S&P 500 marking a record-high close, as encouraging developments gave investors more ease about the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 196.67 points, or 0.55%, to 35,950.56, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 29.23 points, or 0.62%, to 4,725.79 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 131.48 points, or 0.85%, to 15,653.37.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - European shares closed lower in light holiday trading on Friday, following a recent rally in global shares on signs the Omicron coronavirus variant may not derail global economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) slipped 0.1% to 483.01 in a shortened trading session ahead of Christmas. The benchmark has added 1.9% this week.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei index gave up small gains and inched down on Friday, as investor sentiment was dented by news about the first community infections of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Tokyo.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) inched down 0.05% to close at 28,782.59, after rising as much as 0.25%. The index posted a 0.83% weekly gain.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China stocks closed lower on Friday as new energy and machinery shares tumbled, while a local outbreak of COVID-19 weighed on some business operations and investor sentiment.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) fell 0.6% to 4,921.34, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) lost 0.7% to 3,618.05 points.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - There will be no Australia and New Zealand stock market reports on Monday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Dec. 28, as financial markets in both countries will be closed for Christmas and Boxing Day.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares ended at their highest level in a week on Friday, powered by a rally in chip heavyweights and Wall Street's strong overnight performance on positive U.S. data and reduced fears about the Omicron variant.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) closed higher by 14.26 points, or 0.48%, at 3,012.43, extending the rally to a fourth straight day.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar edged lower against a basket of currencies on Thursday, as easing fears of fallout from the Omicron coronavirus variant supported higher-risk currencies such as the Australian dollar and British pound.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.08% at 96.031. The index remains close to the 16-month high it hit late last month.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan was little changed against the dollar in thin trade on Friday, as many overseas markets have entered Christmas holidays and an extended long weekend.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.3730 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3700 at midday, 5 pips weaker than the previous late-session close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars held near multi-week highs on Friday as markets became more confident that Omicron would not derail global economic growth, even as it spread wider.

The Aussie was up at $0.7235 , having cleared resistance at $0.7224 to hit a five-week peak of $0.7252 overnight. That left it 1.5% higher for the week and a good way from the recent 13-month trough of $0.6994.

The kiwi dollar stood at $0.6821 , after reaching a three-week top of $0.6843. It was 1.3% firmer on the week and away from its recent 13-month low of $0.6702. Resistance lies at $0.6867.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - Both the Korean won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,186.2, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,186.4.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Traders steepened the U.S. Treasury yield curve on Thursday as stock markets rose on optimism about the public health impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The benchmark 10-year yield was up 3.5 basis points at 1.4926% in afternoon trading, with Treasury markets set to close early at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) ahead of the holiday weekend.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Italian government bond yields hit a seven-week high on Thursday after studies suggested that the Omicron coronavirus variant is milder than earlier versions of COVID-19, a boost for economic prospects and for monetary hawks.

Euro zone bond yields were up across the board on Thursday, led by Italian 10-year borrowing costs, which hit a seven-week high of 1.146%. By 1611 GMT they were up 6.1 basis points (bps) on the day at 1.117%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Yields on long-ended Japanese government bonds tracked U.S. Treasury yields higher on Friday, while Japan's benchmark 10-year bond yields were flat after moderately successful Bank of Japan's bond-buying operation.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.060%.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold prices hovered around the key $1,800-per-ounce level on Thursday ahead of the year-end holidays, even as the dollar steadied and appetite for riskier assets improved on easing fears over a fallout from the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Spot gold was up 0.4% to $1,809.89 per ounce by 1841 GMT, while U.S. gold futures settled up 0.5% at $1,811.70 per ounce.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE

Benchmark iron ore futures in China gained for a fifth straight week, closing nearly 4% higher on Friday, fuelled by restocking demand at steel mills ahead of new year holidays.

The most actively traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange for May delivery closed 3.9% higher at 714 yuan ($112.11) per tonne, jumping 5% this week.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

Copper prices edged lower on Friday, sapped by thin holiday trade and concerns about weaker physical demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 0.5% to $9,568 a tonne in closing trade, which took place earlier than usual on Christmas Eve.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

Brent crude futures snapped a three-day rally on Friday in light trading before the Christmas holidays, but the benchmark ended the week higher, with the market focusing on next steps by OPEC+ and the impact of the Omicron variant.

Brent crude futures settled 71 cents lower at $76.14 a barrel at the early close of 1300 GMT, rising by about 3% on the week.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm futures rose to their highest in one-and-a-half weeks on Friday, tracking rival oils, setting the commodity up for a fourth straight session of gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 3.17% to 4,620 ringgit ($1,100.52) at the midday break. It reached the highest since Dec. 15 and marked the largest intraday rise since Dec. 7.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures dropped on Friday in thin, holiday trade as investors worried about the continued impact of a global chip shortage on automobile production, while concerns over the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant also weighed.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for June delivery , finished 3.1 yen, or 1.3%, lower at 230.2 yen ($2.0) per kg.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.