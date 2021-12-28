Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:12 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - European and Asian stocks inched higher on Tuesday, helped by another record-setting day on Wall Street and after Britain and France held off from imposing more COVID curbs before year-end.

The MSCI world equities index (.MIWD00000PUS) was up 0.2% by 1142 GMT, within striking distance of a record high hit last month, as Asia and Europe rose after Monday saw the 69th all-time record high close this year for the S&P 500 (.SPX).

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 hit a record high on Tuesday as conviction in the U.S. economy helped investors shrug off concerns over Omicron-driven travel disruptions and store closures, following a four-day rally for U.S. stocks amid thin trading volumes.

At 11:18 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 149.83 points, or 0.41%, at 36,452.21 and the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 3.23 points, or 0.07%, at 4,794.4239.

The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 44.49 points, or 0.28%, at 15,826.77 in choppy trading.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - European shares closed higher on Tuesday, taking heart from strong Wall Street gains, even as Omicron worries persisted with France tightening curbs and COVID-19 cases surging in Spain and Britain.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) rose 0.6% to end the session at a five-week high.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei rose to a one-month high on Tuesday, led by technology heavyweights, after strong retail sales data helped Wall Street close higher overnight.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) rose 1.37% to close at 29,069.16, its highest since Nov. 25. The broader Topix (.TOPX) advanced 1.37% to 2,005.02.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China stocks ended higher on Tuesday after the world's second-largest economy affirmed flexible policies next year to support growth, with new energy and non-ferrous metal shares leading the gains.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 0.7% to 4,955.96, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) gained 0.4% to 3,630.11.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Financial markets in Australia and New Zealand were closed on Monday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Dec. 28. Reuters will resume coverage of Australia and New Zealand stock markets on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean stocks rose on Tuesday following a strong close for U.S. shares even as retail investors continued to sell to book profit before the year-end.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) rose 20.74 points, or 0.69%, to 3,020.29, as of 0632 GMT.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar rose on Tuesday on expectations the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March to counter rising inflation, while a global rally in stock markets knocked the safe-haven Japanese yen to a one-month low.

The dollar index , which measures the currency against six major rivals, was 0.217% higher at 96.261.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan held tight ranges against the dollar on Tuesday in thin holiday trade and as the country's central bank vowed to keep the foreign exchange market stable in the new year.

The yuan was changing hands at 6.3723 at midday, little changed from the previous late session close, after China's central bank set a slightly weaker midpoint rate .

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars held near multi-week highs on Friday as markets became more confident that Omicron would not derail global economic growth, even as it spread wider.

The Aussie was up at $0.7235 , having cleared resistance at $0.7224 to hit a five-week peak of $0.7252 overnight. That left it 1.5% higher for the week and a good way from the recent 13-month trough of $0.6994.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - The Korean won weakened on Tuesday, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The won was quoted at 1,188.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.10% lower than its previous close at 1,186.8.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Two-year Treasury yields hit almost two-year highs on Tuesday, following tepid demand for an auction of the notes on Monday, while longer-dated yields dipped but held within their recent ranges in light trading.

The two-year yields were last at 0.742%, after earlier reaching 0.758%.

Five-year note yields were last at 1.239%, down from 1.250% late Monday. Seven-year notes were at 1.395%, down from 1.410%. Benchmark 10-year note yields fell to 1.462%, from 1.477%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - German government bond yields steadied on Tuesday on fading concerns about the economic impact of the pandemic, while investors focused on tapering of central bank monetary stimulus.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, was up 0.5 bps at -0.238%

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's 10-year government bond yields were flat on Tuesday, as demand faded amid no market-moving indicators ahead of year-end holidays.

The 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.060%, with no bond auctions scheduled until Jan. 5.

Yields on longer-ended bonds rose, with the 20-year JGB yield advancing 0.5 basis point to 0.470%

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold scaled a one-month high on Tuesday as recent signs of rising inflation underpinned demand, although the metal gave up some early gains due to a firming U.S. dollar.

Spot gold was last up 0.1% at $1,811.77 per ounce by 12:37 p.m. EDT (1737 GMT), after hitting its highest since Nov. 22 at $1,820. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,811.70.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE

Chinese ferrous futures fell on Tuesday with raw material prices closing more than 3% lower, while steel rebar and hot rolled coils also declined on worries about oversupply as mills resume production in the coming months.

The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange for May delivery closed 3.4% lower at 674 yuan ($105.81) per tonne.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China fell $1 to $126.5 a tonne on Monday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

Dalian coking coal futures plunged 3.3% to 2,166 yuan per tonne and coke prices dived 4.4% to 2,895 yuan a tonne, slumping as much as 5.9% and 4.7% respectively, earlier during the session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

Copper prices in China hit a one-month high on Tuesday, helped by easing worries over the impact of the Omicron variant and hopes of continued policy support for economic growth in the world's top metals consumer.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading 1% higher at 70,450 yuan ($11,059.83) a tonne. It had touched 70,870 yuan earlier in the day, the highest since Nov. 26.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday, with Brent crude trading near $80 a barrel despite the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, supported by supply outages and expectations that U.S. inventories fell last week.

Brent crude rose by 60 cents, or 0.8%, to $79.20 a barrel by 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 57 cents, or 0.8%, to 76.14.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures gained on Tuesday to their highest in two weeks, buoyed by strength in rival Chicago and Dalian oils as well as supply shortages.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 3.56% at 4,768 ringgit ($1,141.08). The contract has risen for a fifth session in six.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures surged more than 2% on Tuesday, buoyed by strong factory data, a weaker yen and the Shanghai market's rally after China affirmed flexible policies next year to support growth.

The Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for June delivery , : finished 5.0 yen, or 2.2%, higher at 234.0 yen ($2.0) per kg.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.