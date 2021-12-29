Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:24 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - An early rally in major stock indexes slowed on Wednesday as uncertainty over the surge in infections caused by the Omicron variant tempered optimism harsh new measures on commerce and movement can be avoided.

After a weak session in Asian stock markets, European stock markets opened a touch higher.

The MSCI world equity index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks shares in 50 countries, fell 0.12%, but hovered close to a five-week high hit in the previous session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - The Dow inched towards an all-time high on Wednesday, on a boost from retailers Home Depot and Nike, while record daily U.S. COVID-19 infections kept gains in check amid low trading volumes in the final week of the year.

At 11:21 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 59.51 points, or 0.16%, at 36,457.72, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 4.20 points, or 0.09%, at 4,790.55, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 16.58 points, or 0.11%, at 15,765.14.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - European shares rose for a third straight session in thin holiday trading on Wednesday, hovering near an all-time high hit last month, supported by gains in banks and retail stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) added 0.3% to 489.61, a hair's breadth away from a record high of 490.58 hit in mid-November.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday, retreating from the previous session's one-month high, as chip-related stocks followed their U.S. peers lower.

The Nikkei (.N225) declined 0.56% to 28,906.88 at the close, after touching an intraday high of 29,121.01 on Tuesday, a level not seen since Nov. 26. The broader Topix (.TOPX) slipped 0.30%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China stocks ended lower on Wednesday as consumer staples and bank shares slumped amid cautious trading in the last week of the year, while the lockdown in Xian city to curb the spread of COVID-19 continued for the seventh day, weighing on sentiment.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) fell 1.5%, to 4,883.48, while the Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) lost 0.9% to 3,597.00 points.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares rose for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, as investors kept aside Omicron worries amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in the country's most populous state.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) ended up 1.2% at 7,420.3 points, to close at its highest level since Sept. 8 following a two-day Christmas break. The benchmark gained 0.4% on Friday in a shortened trading session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean equities fell on Wednesday after investors offloaded shares on the ex-dividend date, and as risk sentiment took a hit after two major Wall Street indexes snapped a four-day rise overnight.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) fell 26.95 points, or 0.89%, to 2,993.29 as of 0630 GMT.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar edged lower in thin holiday trading on Wednesday, while the safe-haven yen touched a one-month low as investors looked beyond a surge in Omicron cases.

The dollar index , which tracks the greenback against six global peers, was down 0.282% at 95.859, having been slightly positive in the overnight session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan weakened against a firmer greenback on Wednesday in thin end-of-year trade, as a slight pullback in equities markets supported safe-haven assets like the dollar.

The spot market opened at 6.3720 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3715 at midday, 25 pips softer from the previous late session close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars eased on Wednesday as the spread of coronavirus cases led to more restrictions globally and clouded the economic outlook, offsetting record highs on Wall Street.

The Aussie slipped back to $0.7221 , having touched a five-week peak at $0.7264 overnight before running out of steam. Support lies around $0.7196 and $0.7083, with resistance at $0.7275 and $0.7368.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The won was quoted at 1,186.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.13% higher than its previous close at 1,188.0.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday before the Treasury is due to sell $56 billion in seven-year notes and as risk sentiment remained strong despite the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Seven-year note yields rose to 1.437%, up three basis points on the day, and the highest since Dec. 15. Benchmark 10-year yields rose as high as 1.526%, the highest since Dec. 9., and 30-year yields reached 1.957%, the highest since Nov. 24.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Germany's 10-year government bond yield rose on Wednesday to its highest level in almost two months, lifted by the fading fears of the Omicron COVID variant and markets' focus on the upcoming withdrawal of central banks' pandemic-time stimulus.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield rose 4.5 basis points to its highest since November 4 at -0.193%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Long-term Japanese government bond yields eased on Wednesday in thin trading ahead of the new year holidays, as the Nikkei weakened.

The 10-year JGB yield and the 20-year yield fell 0.5 basis point each to 0.055% and 0.465% respectively.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold prices slid to a one-week low on Wednesday, dragged by growing appetite for riskier assets and firmer U.S. Treasury yields, although the metal pared some earlier losses on a weakening dollar.

Spot gold was last down 0.3% to $1,799.91 per ounce by 10:38 a.m. EDT (1538 GMT), having hit a low of $1,788.33 an ounce earlier. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.5% to $1,801.40.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE

Steel prices on China's Shanghai Futures Exchange were range-bound on Wednesday as investors sit tight amid the still sluggish downstream demand and an outlook for recovering production next month.

Shanghai hot rolled coils futures , used in the manufacturing sector, ended up 0.3% at 4,456 yuan per tonne and stainless steel prices increased 0.5% to 16,890 yuan a tonne.

Benchmark iron ore futures declined 1.9% to 663 yuan a tonne, tracking the drop in spot 62% iron ore, which fell $3.5 to $123 a tonne on Tuesday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

Copper prices climbed to their highest in a month on Wednesday, boosted by year-end trading, friendly sentiment for risky assets and arbitrage buying.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange , however, ended daytime trading 0.2% lower at 70,200 yuan ($11,017.47) a tonne after scaling a one-month high on Tuesday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

Oil prices rose on Wednesday after government data showed U.S. crude and fuel inventories fell, offsetting worries that rising coronavirus cases might reduce demand.

Brent crude rose $1.16, or 1.5%, to $80.10 a barrel by 10:55 a.m. EST (1555 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.25, or 1.7%, to $77.23 a barrel.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Wednesday, as rival oils weakened and traders booked profits after prices rose to a two-week high in the previous session.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had dropped 1.59% to 4,696 ringgit ($1,123.44). It rose 3.56% on Tuesday, but slipped 0.5% in overnight trade.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures rose on Wednesday, supported by strong Shanghai prices due to supply worries.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for June delivery , : finished 2.2 yen ($0.0191) higher at 236.2 yen per kg.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.