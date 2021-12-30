Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:15 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - A week-long rally in world stock markets showed few signs of abating on Thursday as investors looked beyond the Omicron COVID-19 variant, bolstering gains for stocks and oil, while the dollar slipped.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS) gained 0.14%

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - The Dow edged towards an all-time high in afternoon trading on Wednesday, on a boost from retailers including Walgreens and Nike and investors shrugged off concerns of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

At 2:38 PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 109.75 points, or 0.3%, to 36,507.96, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 7.72 points, or 0.16%, to 4,794.07 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 5.87 points, or 0.04%, to 15,775.85.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - European shares ended higher on Thursday on hopes fresh curbs and restrictions may not be needed to fight the pandemic going into the new year, but a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant kept a lid on gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) rose 0.3%, up for the second straight week with the tech (.SX8P) sector, healthcare (.SXDP) and travel stocks (.SXTP), in the lead.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - The Nikkei share average on Thursday recorded its highest year-end closing level since the bubble era of the 1980s, despite posting small losses in thin trading ahead of a four-day holiday.

The benchmark (.N225) slipped 0.40% to 28,791.71, with about 12 stocks declining for every one that rose. The broader Topix (.TOPX) lost 0.33% to 1,992.33, but also marked the best year-end close since 1989, following a 10.4% rally this year.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China stocks end higher on Thursday, led by information technology, financial and consumer firms, as sentiment was lifted by government pledges to focus on a consumption recovery and reduce certain income tax rates.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) was up 0.62% at 3,619.19 points, posting its biggest daily percentage gain since Dec. 21.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) was up 0.8%, its best daily performance since Dec.9.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares inched higher on Thursday, rising for a sixth straight session to close at their highest in more than three and a half months in thin trading volumes, as miners and banks offset a broader sell-off.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO edged up 0.05% to 7,513.40, its highest close since Sept. 7, and was on track to post a yearly gain of about 14%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares edged down on Thursday, the last trading day of 2021, to end the year 3.6% higher, in thin trading as investors refrained from making big bets.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) fell 15.64 points, or 0.52%, to 2,977.65 as of 06:32 GMT. The index has gained 3.6% this year after a 30.8% rise in 2020.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar ticked up against major rival currencies in holiday-thinned trading on Thursday, as investors remained cautiously optimistic about the economic consequences of a surge in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against major peers, rose 0.11% to 95.924 as U.S. equity futures pointed to yet another upbeat session on Wall Street after new record highs on Wednesday

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan held steady against the dollar in holiday-thin trade on Thursday, with a weaker-than-expected official midpoint fixing limiting the upside for the local currency.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.3688 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3689 at midday, 9 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars drifted higher on Thursday as more countries looked for ways to safeguard economic activity through the Omicron surge, while volumes were light with year end fast approaching.

The Aussie firmed to $0.7260 , having crept to its highest since mid-November overnight at $0.7272. A break of resistance at $0.7275 would open the way to a chart target at $0.7368, while support lies around $0.7196 and $0.7083.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The won was quoted at 1,188.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.19% lower than its previous close at 1,186.5

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields dipped from one-month highs on Thursday with no major catalysts to drive market direction and with many traders out before the New Year’s holiday.

Benchmark 10-year note yields were last at 1.53%, after reaching 1.56% on Wednesday, the highest since Nov. 29. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes was at 78 basis points, afte reaching 71 basis points on Tuesday, which was the flattest since Nov. 23.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - German government bond yield cautiously retreated from an almost two-month high, after rising in the previous days as fading fears about the economic impact of the pandemic boosted risk appetite.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield fell 1 basis point (bps) to 1.153% , while Germany's 10-year benchmark yield was down 0.5 bps at -0.192% .

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese government bond yields rose on Thursday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields higher on expectations that the Omicron coronavirus variant would not derail the economic recovery.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.070% as of 0455 GMT, its highest level this month, on the final trading day before a four-day New Year holiday.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold prices rose in thin trade on Thursday, giving up earlier losses as the U.S. treasury yields eased from one-month highs, offsetting pressure from a firm dollar.

Spot gold was last up 0.5% at $1,812.69 per ounce by 12:24 a.m. EDT (1724 GMT), while U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,814.10.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE

Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures rebounded on Thursday after three days of losses, but worries over demand for the steelmaking ingredient in top steel producer China kept benchmark prices near their two-week lows hit the day before.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 1% higher at 669.50 yuan ($105.11) a tonne. It touched 650.50 yuan in the previous session, its lowest since Dec. 15.

Iron ore's most-active February contract on the Singapore Exchange was up 1.6% at $119 a tonne by 0737 GMT.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

Aluminium prices advanced on Thursday after two smelters cut production due to high power prices, fuelling concerns about potential shortages.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2% at $2,816 a tonne by 1700 GMT after two days of losses.

Shanghai aluminium rose as much as 3.6% to 20,585 yuan a tonne, its highest since Oct. 27.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, after government data showed U.S. crude and fuel inventories fell last week, offsetting concerns that rising coronavirus cases might reduce demand.

Brent crude rose 29 cents to settle at $79.23 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 58 cents to settle at $76.56 a barrel.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early gains on Thursday to decline for a second consecutive session, pressured by weaker crude and rival soyoil, but tight supply sentiment put a floor below prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 6 ringgit, or 0.13%, at 4,689 ringgit ($1,123.11) a tonne.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures rose on Thursday, as oil and Shanghai prices strengthened.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for June delivery , : finished 1.8 yen ($0.0156) higher at 238 yen per kg.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.