Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:27 GMT

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:27 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Equities around the globe traded little changed on Thursday as oil prices fell and the U.S. dollar dipped against most major currencies although it has had its best year since 2015 with a 6.7% rise .

The MSCI World Index (.MIWD00000PUS) shed 0.07%. The index has surged 17% in 2021, its third consecutive year of double-digit gains.

NEW YORK - Wall Street closed near record highs in light trading on Friday, the last trading day of 2021, marking the second year of recovery from a global pandemic.

All three major U.S. stock indexes scored monthly, quarterly and annual gains, notching their biggest three-year advance since 1999.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 59.78 points, or 0.16%, to 36,338.3, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 12.55 points, or 0.26%, to 4,766.18 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 96.59 points, or 0.61%, to 15,644.97.

LONDON - European shares inched lower on Friday even as they ended the year on a higher note, amid surging COVID-19 infections around the world and on worries over the pace of global economic recovery from the pandemic.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) fell 0.1%, with retail stocks (.SXRP) leading losses. The benchmark index added 1.3% this week.

TOKYO - The Nikkei share average on Thursday recorded its highest year-end closing level since the bubble era of the 1980s, despite posting small losses in thin trading ahead of a four-day holiday.

The benchmark (.N225) slipped 0.40% to 28,791.71, with about 12 stocks declining for every one that rose. The broader Topix (.TOPX) lost 0.33% to 1,992.33, but also marked the best year-end close since 1989, following a 10.4% rally this year.

SHANGHAI - China stocks closed higher on Friday, led by property developers and new energy shares, after the securities regulator's chairman said the country would stabilise and reform its capital markets next year.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 0.4% to 4,940.37, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) gained 0.6% to 3,639.78.

AUSTRALIA - There will be no Australia and New Zealand stock market reports on Monday, Jan. 3 as financial markets in both countries will be closed for New Year's Day.

Reuters will resume coverage of Australia and New Zealand stock markets on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

SEOUL - South Korean financial markets are closed on Friday. Markets will resume trading on Monday at 10 a.m. local time (0100 GMT).

For the latest market reports from South Korea, please click (.KS), and .

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar index dipped on Friday in quiet holiday trading, but was set to end 2021 with a gain of nearly 7% as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates earlier than most other major economies amid surging inflation driven by COVID-19 stimulus initiatives.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against six major rivals, was down 0.289% at 95.729.

SHANGHAI - China's yuan was largely flat against the dollar in holiday-thinned trade on Friday but looked set for its second straight year of gains in 2021.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.3750 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3737 at midday, 6 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were taking a breather on Friday after again faltering at major chart barriers, while an explosion of new coronavirus cases in Australia cast a pall over the economic outlook at home.

The Aussie eased back to $0.7249 from a six-week top at $0.7276, but again failed to sustain a move above chart resistance around $0.7275. A clear break would open the way to $0.7368, while support lies around $0.7196 and $0.7083.

The kiwi dollar stood at $0.6830 after topping out at $0.6857 overnight, just short of resistance at $0.6867. That was up from the recent 13-month low of $0.6702, but again far short of its 2021 high at $0.7463 and down 4.9% on the year.

SEOUL - South Korean financial markets are closed on Friday. Markets will resume trading on Monday at 10 a.m. local time (0100 GMT).

For the latest market reports from South Korea, please click (.KS), and .

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Benchmark 10-year Treasuries ended the year with the largest yield increase since 2013 as investors prepare for the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will raise rates as soon as May.

Benchmark 10-year yields are up 60 basis points on the year, the largest increase since 2013, when the yields jumped 127 basis points. That increase came after then-Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled the start of the unwind of the Fed’s bond purchase program and sparked the now infamous "taper tantrum."

LONDON - German government bond yield cautiously retreated from an almost two-month high, after rising in the previous days as fading fears about the economic impact of the pandemic boosted risk appetite.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield fell 1 basis point (bps) to 1.153% , while Germany's 10-year benchmark yield was down 0.5 bps at -0.192% .

TOKYO - Japanese government bond yields rose on Thursday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields higher on expectations that the Omicron coronavirus variant would not derail the economic recovery

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.070% as of 0455 GMT, its highest level this month, on the final trading day before a four-day New Year holiday.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold prices marked their biggest yearly decline since 2015, hemmed in by a resurgent dollar, as investors prepared to usher in a new year in which the money supply could be tightened even as the threat of the Omicron coronavirus variant lingers.

Spot gold was last up 0.7% at $1,827.51 per ounce by 1:46 p.m. ET (1846 GMT), after hitting a peak since Nov. 22 at $1,827.26 on Friday, helped by a retreat in the dollar and global equities.

IRON ORE

China's benchmark iron ore futures logged their first annual decline in three, with a roller coaster year that saw prices hit record highs before nearly halving amid Beijing's strict output curbs to meet climate change goals.

The most actively traded iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange for May delivery ended 0.9% higher at 680 yuan ($106.71) per tonne on Friday, after dropping 12% in 2021.

BASE METALS

Industrial metals ended 2021 posting their biggest annual price gains since 2009 driven by tight supply and increased demand and led by aluminium and tin.

The London Metal Exchange (LME) index (.LMEX), made up of copper, aluminium, nickel, zinc, lead and tin, was up 32% in 2021 after rising 20% in 2020.

Benchmark copper on the LME closed up 0.3% at $9,720.50 a tonne and up 25% in 2021, having risen 26% in 2020.

OIL

Oil prices fell on Friday but were set to post their biggest annual gains since at least 2016, spurred by the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic slump and producer restraint, even as infections reached record highs worldwide.

Brent crude futures settled down $1.75, or 2.2%, at $77.78 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped $1.78, or 2.31%, to $75.21 a barrel.

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Friday and clocked a third straight annual gain, with tight production and robust demand expected to keep prices firm next year.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 22 ringgit, or 0.47%, at 4,705 ringgit ($1,129.92) a tonne.

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures rose on Thursday, as oil and Shanghai prices strengthened.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for June delivery , finished 1.8 yen ($0.0156) higher at 238 yen per kg.

