Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:13 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - World markets got 2022 off to an optimistic start, with U.S. and European equity markets powering higher on Monday, in parallel with rising oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields.

The S&P index surged nearly 28% last year, driving MSCI's 50-country index of world stocks (.MIWD00000PUS) to its third consecutive year of double-digit gains.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - U.S. stock indexes on Monday looked to extend a market recovery from the pandemic shock into the new year, led by a surge in heavyweight Tesla after the electric carmaker posted bumper delivery numbers.

At 11:45 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 13.38 points, or 0.04%, at 36,351.68, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 5.01 points, or 0.11%, at 4,771.19, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was up 95.75 points, or 0.61%, at 15,740.72.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - European shares ended at all-time highs on Monday, starting the year in an upbeat mood on hopes of steady economic recovery despite a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) ended 0.5% higher at a record close of 489.99 points.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - The Nikkei share average on Thursday recorded its highest year-end closing level since the bubble era of the 1980s, despite posting small losses in thin trading ahead of a four-day holiday.

The benchmark (.N225) slipped 0.40% to 28,791.71, with about 12 stocks declining for every one that rose. The broader Topix (.TOPX) lost 0.33% to 1,992.33, but also marked the best year-end close since 1989, following a 10.4% rally this year.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China stocks closed higher on Friday, led by property developers and new energy shares, after the securities regulator's chairman said the country would stabilise and reform its capital markets next year.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 0.4% to 4,940.37, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) gained 0.6% to 3,639.78.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - There was no Australia and New Zealand stock market reports on Monday, Jan. 3 as financial markets in both countries were closed for New Year's Day.

Reuters will resume coverage of Australia and New Zealand stock markets on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares closed higher on Monday, in their first trading day of 2022, as retail and foreign investors bought stocks after solid trade and PMI data.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) closed up 11.12 points, or 0.37%, at 2,988.77, after having gained as much as 1.11%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies on Monday, the first trading day of the new year, tracking government bond yields as investors anticipate the Federal Reserve will stay on its path of interest rate hikes in 2022.

The dollar index rose 0.615%, with the euro down 0.63% to $1.1296.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan was largely flat against the dollar in holiday-thinned trade on Friday but looked set for its second straight year of gains in 2021.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.3750 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3737 at midday, 6 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were taking a breather on Friday after again faltering at major chart barriers, while an explosion of new coronavirus cases in Australia cast a pall over the economic outlook at home.

The Aussie eased back to $0.7249 from a six-week top at $0.7276, but again failed to sustain a move above chart resistance around $0.7275. A clear break would open the way to $0.7368, while support lies around $0.7196 and $0.7083.

The kiwi dollar stood at $0.6830 after topping out at $0.6857 overnight, just short of resistance at $0.6867. That was up from the recent 13-month low of $0.6702, but again far short of its 2021 high at $0.7463 and down 4.9% on the year.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - The Korean won weakened on Monday, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The won ended at 1,191.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.25%. In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.24 point to 108.87.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields advanced on Monday in thin trading, with several global markets closed, as investors still priced in an interest rate hike by mid-2022 despite the surge in COVID cases after the holidays.

In mid-morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields hit a six-week high of 1.607% and was last up 10 basis points at 1.6019% , U.S. 30-year yields were up 8 basis points at 1.9708% .

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - The euro slipped 0.21% to $1.1345, while Germany's 10-year benchmark yield briefly jumped about four basis points to -0.138%, its highest level since November.

Supply bottlenecks held back German manufacturing activity in December, but manufacturers with full order books expressed confidence that these will ease in 2022, a survey showed.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese government bond yields rose on Thursday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields higher on expectations that the Omicron coronavirus variant would not derail the economic recovery.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.070% as of 0455 GMT, its highest level this month, on the final trading day before a four-day New Year holiday.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold prices fell more than 1% on Monday as a risk-on rally in equities pressured bullion, with investors shrugging off concerns around the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Spot gold dipped 1.6% to $1,798.97 an ounce by 11:09 a.m. EDT (1609 GMT), set for its biggest one-day percentage decline in more than a month. U.S. gold futures fell 1.4% to $1,802.20.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE

China's benchmark iron ore futures logged their first annual decline in three, with a roller coaster year that saw prices hit record highs before nearly halving amid Beijing's strict output curbs to meet climate change goals.

The most actively traded iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange for May delivery ended 0.9% higher at 680 yuan ($106.71) per tonne on Friday, after dropping 12% in 2021.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

Industrial metals ended 2021 posting their biggest annual price gains since 2009 driven by tight supply and increased demand and led by aluminium and tin.

The London Metal Exchange (LME) index (.LMEX), made up of copper, aluminium, nickel, zinc, lead and tin, was up 32% in 2021 after rising 20% in 2020.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

Oil rose above $78 a barrel on Monday, supported by tight supply, a strong U.S. dollar, and hopes of a further demand recovery in 2022, despite OPEC+ looking set to agree to another output increase and persistent concerns about how rising COVID infections might affect demand.

Brent crude was up $1.19, or 1.5%, at $78.97 a barrel at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT), having earlier risen as high as $79.05. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 91 cents to $76.12 a barrel.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL

Palm oil futures began the new year on a strong note on Monday, jumping more than 3%, as recent floods in several states in Peninsular Malaysia and shortage of labour caused supply concerns.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 157 ringgit, or 3.34%, at 4,854 ringgit ($1,163.75) a tonne, its highest level in more than three weeks.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures rose on Thursday, as oil and Shanghai prices strengthened.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for June delivery , finished 1.8 yen ($0.0156) higher at 238 yen per kg.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.