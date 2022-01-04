Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:17 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Wall Street's optimistic start to the New Year pushed some stocks, oil prices and the dollar higher, but investors dialled back risk-taking elsewhere as data showed U.S. manufacturing slowed last month and COVID-19 continued spreading.

Global equities were also up earlier on Tuesday. Asian stocks were on the front foot following Wall Street's record highs on its first trading day of 2022, with MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) up around 0.4%.

- - - -

NEW YORK - The Dow hit a record high on Tuesday, boosted by banks and industrial stocks as worries about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus subsided, while a fall in heavyweight technology stocks dragged the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes lower.

At 12:00 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 247.62 points, or 0.68%, at 36,832.68 and the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 4.02 points, or 0.08%, at 4,792.54.

The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 258.67 points, or 1.63%, at 15,574.13, dragged down by declines in shares of Amazon.com , Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) and Tesla Inc (TSLA.O).

- - - -

LONDON - European stocks extended their new year rally on Tuesday, led by economically sensitive banks and travel stocks on signs that the Omicron coronavirus variant might be less severe than initially feared.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) ended 0.8% higher at 494.02 points, hitting a record high for a second consecutive session.

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei jumped to a six-week closing high on Tuesday, the first trading session of the new year, as chip-related heavyweights rose after Wall Street's strong finish overnight and a softer yen boosted automakers.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) rose 1.77% to 29,301.79, its highest close since Nov. 25, wrapping up the first trading day of a new year on positive note for the first time since 2018. A 6.13% jump in Toyota Motor (7203.T) lifted the broader Topix (.TOPX) 1.9% to 2,030.22.

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China stocks fell on Tuesday in their first trading session in 2022, as weakness in tech shares offset a rebound in property plays.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) fell 0.5%, to 4,917.77, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) lost 0.2% to 3,632.33 points.

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australia shares jumped 2% on the first trading day of the year on Tuesday, notching their best intraday session in 15 months, as a surge in commodity prices lifted heavyweight energy and mining sectors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) closed higher at 7,589.8 on Tuesday, their strongest closing level since mid-August. The benchmark climbed 13% in 2021.

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares closed little changed on Tuesday as New Year optimism was offset by a stronger dollar holding back foreign investors and institutional investors continuing to offload shares after the ex-dividend date.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) ended up 0.47 points, or 0.02%, at 2,989.24, following a 0.37% gain on Monday.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar rose for a fifth straight day against the Japanese yen on Tuesday to hit a five-year high as investors anticipated the Omicron variant would not derail the global economy or delay the Federal Reserve's expected rate hikes.

The dollar index rose 0.009%, with the euro up 0.03% to $1.1297.

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan eased against the dollar on its first trading day of 2022, after posting full-year gains for two straight years, with investors worried that a shrinking yield gap between the world's two largest economies could trigger capital outflows.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.3696 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3721 at midday, 171 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were pinned near two-week lows in holiday-thinned trade on Tuesday, weighed in part by the possibility that Australia's surge in COVID-19 cases might make the central bank a bit more dovish.

The Aussie last held around $0.7200. It has failed at several attempts to breach resistance around $0.7275 recently and has been testing support just below $0.7190.

The New Zealand dollar was steady at $0.6787 on Tuesday and it too has seen recent rally attempts stall around $0.6855.

- - - -

SEOUL - The Korean won ended lower on Tuesday, after having hit a 12-week low earlier in the day, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The won was quoted at 1,194.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.19% lower than its previous close. It fell as much as 0.37% in early trade to its lowest level since Oct. 13.

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday for a second trading session in 2022, reflecting risk appetite that saw two of Wall Street's main indexes touch record highs and as bond investors geared up for rate hikes from the Federal Reserve by mid-year to curb stubbornly high inflation.

The 10-year yield touched a six-week peak of 1.681% and was last up 3 basis points at 1.663%.

- - - -

LONDON - Germany's 10-year Bund yield was a touch lower on Tuesday at -0.13% , having briefly touched a new two-month high in early trade at around -0.12%. It rose almost 6 basis points on Monday in thin trade and was up 16 bps in December.

Italian 10-year yields touched a two-month high, rising to almost 1.21% . Long-dated Italian yields also rose in the face of supply pressure.

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Tuesday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields higher overnight, while improved risk appetite amid equities' rally curbed demand for safe-haven debt.

The 10-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.080% and the 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.480%.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold prices rose on Tuesday, with investors flocking to the safe-haven metal as surging COVID-19 cases of the Omicron variant threaten the global economic recovery.

Spot gold was last up 0.7% at $1,813.16 per ounce by 11:06 EDT (1606 GMT), having marked its worst session in more than a month on Monday. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.9% to $1,815.40.

- - - -

IRON ORE

Dalian coking coal futures rose on Tuesday to their highest level in more than two months as market participants welcomed the new year feeling optimistic about demand prospects for the steelmaking input in top steel producer China.

The most-traded May coking coal contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 5.7% higher at 2,337 yuan ($367.74) a tonne, after touching 2,370.50 yuan earlier in the session, its strongest since Oct. 28.

Tracking gains in other steelmaking inputs, Dalian iron ore erased early losses and jumped 2.2% to 689 yuan a tonne.

- - - -

BASE METALS

Aluminium and zinc prices climbed on Tuesday, with buying spurred on by concerns over supply disruptions because of prolonged high power prices, while industrial metals in general were boosted by a weaker dollar.

Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1% at $2,836 a tonne by 1709 GMT, having gained more than 40% last year. Zinc , meanwhile, added 1.6% to $3,590 after a 28% rise in 2021.

Copper rose 0.8% to $9,796 a tonne, lead was down 0.3% at $2,298, tin advanced 0.9% to $39,200 and nickel added 1.6% to $21,095.

- - - -

OIL

Oil prices rose 1% on Tuesday as OPEC+ producers agreed to stick with their planned increase for February based on indications that the Omicron coronavirus variant would have only a mild impact on demand.

Brent crude was up 79 cents, or 1.1%, at $79.80 a barrel by 11:20 a.m. EST (1620 GMT) and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 67 cents, or 0.9%, to $76.75.

- - - -

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures climbed 1% to a four-week closing high on Tuesday, as worsening floods stoked worries about a larger-than-expected slump in production.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended up 51 ringgit, or 1.05%, at 4,908 ringgit ($1,173.04) a tonne, rising for a third straight day.

- - - -

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures rose on Tuesday, even as Shanghai rubber fell on weak demand in China.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for June delivery , finished 1.6 yen ($0.0138) higher at 239.6 yen per kg.

- - - -

