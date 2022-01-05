Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:18 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - U.S. stocks were mixed and Treasury yields largely unchanged on Wednesday morning following earlier gains to start the new year and ahead of key Federal Reserve meeting minutes to be released later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 67.29 points, or 0.18%, to 36,866.94, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 8.38 points, or 0.17%, to 4,785.16 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 134.12 points, or 0.86%, to 15,488.60.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - The Dow hit a record high on Wednesday as investors swapped technology stocks for economy-linked cyclicals that stand to benefit from a high interest rate environment, ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting.

At 12:07 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 92.07 points, or 0.25%, at 36,891.72, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 8.05 points, or 0.17%, at 4,785.49 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 144.08 points, or 0.92%, at 15,478.64.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Automobile stocks helped drive European shares to new highs on Wednesday, even as a new year rally appeared to be running out of gas due to concerns over COVID-19 and slowing growth.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.1% to 494.35 points, its third consecutive record closing high.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei closed marginally higher on Wednesday as gains in blue-chip stocks such as Sony Group and Toyota Motor outweighed weakness in technology heavyweights fuelled by fears of early U.S. interest rate hikes.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) rose 0.1% to 29,332.16, after falling into negative territory multiple times during the day, while the broader Topix (.TOPX) gained 0.46% to 2,039.27.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - Chinese shares fell on Wednesday, as weakness in technology stocks continued to drop, with the country's market regulator levying new fines against several leading high-tech names.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) was down 1.02% at 3,595.18.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares reversed course after reaching mid-August highs on Wednesday, as losses in the technology and healthcare sectors were too heavy to be offset by energy and mining stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) lost 0.32% to 7,565.8 by the close of trade, having firmed 0.4% earlier to hit its highest in nearly five months.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares fell to their worst session in more than two weeks on Wednesday, as a stronger dollar and higher U.S. yields weighed on tech heavyweights and institutional investors extended their sell-off in equities that went ex-dividend.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) ended down 35.27 points, or 1.18%, at 2,953.97, marking its sharpest fall since Dec. 20.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar dipped on Wednesday after a stronger-than-expected report on the labor market and ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting, as investors seek signs on when the central bank will begin to hike interest rates.

The dollar index fell 0.368%, with the euro up 0.43% to $1.1333.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan held steady against the dollar on Wednesday, as some investors became cautious that the Federal Reserve could deliver an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.3720 per dollar and was barely changed at midday, standing just a few pips below Tuesday's close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were looking to rally on Wednesday as both benefited from a sell-off in the Japanese yen that outweighed concerns about surging coronavirus cases locally.

After a couple of see-saw sessions the Aussie was back at $0.7245 , having survived a test of support around $0.7184. It still faces stiff resistance around the recent top of $0.7276, which has defeated several other rallies.

The kiwi dollar firmed to $0.6820 , after bouncing from a low of $0.6766 overnight. Tough resistance now lies at $0.6855/57.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - The Korean won hit a 12-week low on Wednesday, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The won ended at 1,196.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.23% lower than its previous close. In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.15 point to 108.61.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields were mostly lower on Wednesday, after rising for two straight days, ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's minutes of its last policy meeting in December and after benchmark 10-year notes failed to breach a key technical level.

In late morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields were down roughly 2 basis points , after hitting six-week highs on Tuesday. U.S. 30-year yields were also lower, down nearly 3 basis points at 2.0520% . Their yields touched a two-month high the previous session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Italy and Slovenia kicked off the first major euro zone government bond sales of 2022 on Wednesday, the start of a big increase in net issuance from governments this year as European Central Bank bond purchases slow.

As it sold its new bond, Italian bonds underperformed most peers and the 10-year yield also rose to a two-month high at 1.24%.

Germany's 10-year yield was broadly unchanged at -0.13% by 1556 GMT after rising to a new two-month high at -0.114% in earlier trading.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese government bond yields were flat on Wednesday as solid demand for 10-year notes at an auction boosted sentiment, which was earlier dented by firmer U.S. Treasury yields overnight.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.085% and the 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.485%.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold rose on Wednesday, supported by declines in the dollar and worries over the fast-spreading Omicron variant, as focus turned to inflation ahead of the release of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

Spot gold was last up 0.5% at $1,823.56 per ounce by 12:08 p.m. ET (1708 GMT), with U.S. gold futures rising 0.6% to $1,824.70.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE

Iron ore futures rose on Wednesday as restocking demand in China propelled spot prices of the steelmaking ingredient to the highest in more than a week, despite renewed steel production controls in Tangshan city.

The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 2.1% higher at 694 yuan ($108.94) a tonne, rising for a second consecutive session. It touched 696.50 yuan earlier in the day, its strongest since Dec. 27.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

Aluminium prices rose on Wednesday to their highest in more than two months as expectations of large deficits were reinforced by high power prices, particularly in Europe, and sliding stocks.

Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was up 2.3% at $2,905 a tonne at 1705 GMT, having earlier touched $2,938.5, its highest since Oct. 25 and a rise of more than 10% since Nov. 5.

Copper was down 0.7% at $9,695 a tonne, zinc slipped 0.9% at $3,573, lead fell 0.3% to $2,292, tin gained 0.3% to $39,310 and nickel ceded 2.4% to $20,635.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains even after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and U.S. fuel inventories surged due to sliding demand as COVID-19 cases spiked.

Brent crude futures rose $1.22, or 1.5%, to $81.22 a barrel as of 12:35 p.m. EST (1735 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.32, or 1.7%, to $78.31.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures ended Wednesday at a nine-week high, underpinned by forecasts of a drop in December inventory levels and worries over floods disrupting output in the world's second-largest producer of the commodity.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 123 ringgit, or 2.5%, to 5,037 ringgit ($1,201.57) a tonne.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures rose on Wednesday as a softer yen against the U.S. dollar prompted fresh buying, but sluggish domestic automobile sales and fears over rising COVID-19 cases worldwide limited gains.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for June delivery , finished 4.2 yen, or 1.8%, higher at 243.8 yen ($2.1) per kg.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

