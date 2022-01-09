Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Jan 10 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:33 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - U.S. stocks and Treasury yields were mixed on Friday as investors digested payroll data and its potential impact on Federal Reserve policy in the final session of an already roller-coaster first trading week of the year.

The MSCI All Country stock index (.MIWD00000PUS) was flat at 743.52 points, down nearly 2% from a record high on Tuesday. In Europe, the STOXX (.STOXX) index was off 0.4% at 486.3 points, also off about 1.6% from a record high on Tuesday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - Wall Street on Friday wrapped up the first week of the new year with daily and weekly losses as investors worried about looming U.S. interest-rate hikes and unfolding Omicron news.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 4.81 points, or 0.01%, to 36,231.66, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 19.02 points, or 0.41%, to 4,677.03 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 144.96 points, or 0.96%, to 14,935.90.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - European shares slipped on Friday on concerns over rising inflation and surging coronavirus infections, while investors were uncertain over how weak U.S. payrolls data would influence the Federal Reserve's plans for tightening policy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) closed 0.4% lower, and lost 0.3% this week.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - The Nikkei share average recouped most of its morning losses to end nearly flat on Friday, with investors avoiding making big bets ahead of a key U.S. jobs report and a three-day weekend in Japan.

The Nikkei (.N225) closed 0.03% lower at 28,478.56, while the broader Topix (.TOPX) slipped 0.07%. For the week, the Nikkei dropped 1% after four straight weeks of gains, while the Topix rose about 0.2% in its fifth straight weekly rise.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's benchmark indexes were roughly flat on Friday, as weakness in technology stocks offset the rebound in property shares amid hopes of policy easing.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) was flat at 4,822.37 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) lost 0.2% to 3,579.54 points.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares rebounded on Friday from previous session's tech-driven sell-off, with financials and energy stocks leading gains, while James Hardie slumped after the world's top fibre cement maker ousted its chief for breaching code of conduct.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) closed 1.3% higher at 7,453.3, but was largely flat this week. The benchmark index tumbled 2.7% on Thursday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares on Friday logged the sharpest daily gain in more than a month, while ending the week lower, with investor focus on U.S jobs data later in the day that might reinforce the need for faster-than-expected U.S. interest rate hikes.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) rose 34.36 points, or 1.18%, to 2,954.89 as of 06:30.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar was on track for its biggest daily percentage drop in six weeks on Friday on the heels of the December U.S. jobs report that missed expectations, but it was still seen as strong enough to keep the Federal Reserve's tightening path intact.

The dollar index fell 0.546% at 95.734, and was poised for its biggest drop since Nov. 26, when concerns about the Omicron COVID-19 variant began to rattle markets. Even with Friday's weakness, the dollar was still on track for a slight weekly gain, its first in three weeks.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan bounced off a near three-week low on Friday, but remains set for its biggest weekly decline since mid-September as the U.S. dollar has strengthened across the board due to expectations of early Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan bounced from a near three week low of 6.3832 per dollar and changed hands at 6.3760 at midday, 70 pips away from the previous late session close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were under pressure on Friday as a souring in global risk appetite slugged growth-leveraged assets, knocking both currencies through major chart bulwarks.

The Aussie was huddled at $0.7166 , having shed 0.8% on Thursday to touch a two-week trough of $0.7146. The break of support at $0.7184 has turned the technical outlook bearish and risks a return to $0.7083, if not $0.6994.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - The won was quoted at 1,201.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.04% lower than its previous close at 1,201.0.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,202.3 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,202.9.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 5-year and 10-year Treasury note futures increased in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday, in line with expectations of an earlier-than-expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve this year.

U.S. Treasury 10-year yields soared to a two-year high of 1.801% , while 2-year and 5-year yields rose to their highest since March and January 2020, respectively.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Euro zone bond yields rose on Friday as December inflation in the bloc jumped unexpectedly to another record high and U.S. jobs data presented further evidence of a tight labour market.

Following Friday's data releases, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the region, was up around 2 basis points on the day to -0.05% by 1402 GMT, still below the -0.031% touched on Thursday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese government bond yields rose on Friday, lifted by a surge in Treasury yields overnight as traders braced for earlier-than-expected Federal Reserve policy tightening.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.130%, while benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.15 point to 150.97, with a trading volume of 27,049 lots.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold prices edged up from three-week lows on Friday after data showed U.S. jobs growth was slower than expected last month even as the Federal Reserve signalled faster rate hikes, which sent bullion on track for a weekly fall.

Spot gold was last up 0.5% at $1,797.10 per ounce by 13:43 ET (1843 GMT), while U.S. gold futures settled up 0.5% at $1,797.40.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE

Dalian iron ore rose on Friday and advanced nearly 6% this week as traders returned from New Year holidays feeling optimistic about potential demand recovery in top steel producer China.

Iron ore's most-active May contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 1.4% higher at 719 yuan ($112.78) a tonne, rising for a fourth straight session and touching 725.50 yuan earlier in the day, its highest since Oct. 27.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

Aluminium prices on Friday reached their highest since Oct. 21 as the amount of metal available in London Metal Exchange warehouses fell and traders worried that high energy costs would force more smelters to cut output, worsening a supply shortage.

LME copper was up 1.1% at $9,638 a tonne, zinc fell 0.6% to $3,530, nickel gained 1.7% to $20,725, lead was down 1% at $2,283 and tin was 2.2% higher at $40,000.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

Oil prices settled lower on Friday, as the market weighed supply concerns from the unrest in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya against a U.S. jobs report that missed expectations and its potential impact on Federal Reserve policy.

Brent crude

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures firmed on Friday to log their biggest weekly gain in three months, lifted by concerns over adverse weather hurting output in the world's second largest producer.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 11 ringgit, or 0.22%, to 4,996 ringgit ($1,187.54) a tonne.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures climbed on Friday on worries that transportation bottlenecks from Southeast Asia were limiting availability of near-term supply and that the spread of the pandemic may cause labour shortage in rubber farms.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for June delivery , finished up 3.4 yen, or 1.4%, at 241.4 yen ($2.1) per kg. It booked 1.4% gain for the first week of 2022, marking a second weekly gain.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

