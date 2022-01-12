Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Jan 13 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:24 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - World equity markets edged higher on Wednesday while U.S. Treasury yields dipped after the latest U.S. inflation data showed price pressures that were still within expectations, reinforcing bets the Federal Reserve will soon be raising interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.66%, Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) climbed 0.74% to one-year highs, and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS) gained 0.69%.

NEW YORK - U.S. stock indexes rose on Wednesday after consumer prices data that largely met expectations eased some concerns about faster-than-expected interest rate hikes, with megacap technology stocks offering the biggest boost.

At 12:13 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 9.21 points, or 0.03%, at 36,261.23, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 6.82 points, or 0.14%, at 4,719.89 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was up 19.18 points, or 0.13%, at 15,172.63.

LONDON - European shares ended higher on Wednesday, supported by commodity-linked stocks which rose on hopes of more stimulus in major importer China, while easing bond yields took pressure off the technology sector.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) closed up 0.7%, with the basic resources (.SXPP) and energy (.SXEP) sectors up 3.2% and 2.3% respectively.

TOKYO - Japanese shares rebounded on Wednesday, as investors scooped up beaten-down stocks after less-hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell helped Wall Street regain ground.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) closed 1.92% higher at 28,765.66, its biggest daily gain since Dec. 21, while the broader Topix (.TOPX) rose 1.64% to 2,019.36, after three straight sessions of losses.

SHANGHAI - Chinese shares rose on Wednesday as slower-than-expected December producer inflation made room for more monetary easing in the world's second-largest economy, with new energy vehicle makers advancing on data showing strong sales momentum.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) was up 0.84% at 3,597.43.

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares closed higher on Wednesday to mark their first gain this week, as energy stocks led gains after a surge in oil prices, while Afterpay jumped after its takeover by Block got a final approval.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) ended 0.66% higher at 7,438.9 after falling for two straight sessions.

SEOUL - South Korean shares marked their best day in six weeks on Wednesday, as investors appeared pleased with a less-hawkish stance by the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) ended up 45.10 points, or 1.54%, at 2,972.48, logging the sharpest rise since Dec. 2.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar fell to a fresh two-month low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in December, but in line with economists' expectations.

The U.S. Dollar Currency Index , which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.5% at 95.192, after slipping as low as 95.172, its lowest since Nov. 15.

SHANGHAI - China's yuan strengthened on Wednesday to its highest level so far this year against the dollar, but gains were capped as softer inflation left the door open for more monetary easing in the world's second-largest economy.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan market opened at 6.3690 per dollar and rose to a high of 6.3633 per dollar, the strongest level since Dec. 31, 2021. The spot rate was changing hands at 6.3653 around midday, 80 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars gained some traction on Wednesday as concern over U.S. interest rates eased just enough to allow a rally in global risk appetites.

The Aussie edged up 0.1% to $0.7212 and away from its recent low of $0.7130, A break above $0.7276 resistance is needed to end the deadlock of the past few weeks.

SEOUL - The won ended at 1,190.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.35% higher than its previous close. The unit strengthened to its highest level in more than one week.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,190.4, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,190.9.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield dipped on Wednesday after a reading on inflation was largely in line with expectations and kept investor views on the path of Federal Reserve policy intact.

After initially moving higher immediately after the CPI data, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes reversed course and was down 1.6 basis points to 1.730%.

LONDON - Euro zone bond yields extended their fall on Wednesday and Germany's 10-year bond yield moved away from the 0% threshold amidst investor relief that a key U.S. inflation reading was in line with expectations.

By 1600 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield was down around 3 basis points on the day at -0.062%, set for the biggest daily fall since Dec. 17.

TOKYO - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields dipped on Wednesday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields lower overnight, as investors bought back debt following less hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points (bps) to 0.125% and the 20-year JGB yield fell 2.5 bps to 0.505%.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold steaded on Wednesday, buoyed by a retreat in the dollar after U.S. inflation data, although bullion's gains were offset by improved appetite for riskier assets since the rise in consumer prices were mostly in line with expectations.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,823.34 per ounce at 10:14 ET (1514 GMT), after posting its biggest one-day percentage rise since mid-December on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,821.80.

IRON ORE

Chinese coking coal futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange jumped on Wednesday, boosted by restocking demand at steel mills as supply of the materials is relatively tight ahead of Lunar New Year holidays.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian exchange , for May delivery, jumped 1.3% to 725 yuan per tonne. Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China rose $1.5 to $129 a tonne on Tuesday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

BASE METALS

Nickel prices surged to their highest in a decade on Wednesday and copper broke back through $10,000 a tonne on renewed supply fears as inventories dwindle.

LME copper gained 3.5% to $10,059 a tonne, trading above the key psychological level for the first time since Oct. 21.

OIL

Oil prices hit two-month highs on Wednesday on tight supply as crude inventories in the United States, the world's top consumer, fell to their lowest since 2018, a weaker dollar and easing concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Brent crude futures were up $1.26, or 1.5%, at $84.99 a barrel by 12:21 p.m. EST (1721 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.61, or 2%, at $82.81.

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures gave up early gains on Wednesday to snap a three-day rally, as sluggish demand weighed on market sentiment even as industry estimates showed a steep drop in production.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 27 ringgit lower, or 0.53%, at 5,042 ringgit ($1,205.07) a tonne, after rising 0.8%.

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures rose on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish than expected in his testimony to Congress, while producer inflation data showed more room for policy easing in top buyer China.

The Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for June delivery , finished 3.8 yen, or 1.6%, higher at 243.3 yen ($2.1) per kg.

