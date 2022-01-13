Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Jan 14 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:41 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Nervous global financial markets saw signs of stabilization on Thursday, with major equity bourses and bond yields holding their ground and the dollar wilting after the highest U.S. inflation reading in nearly 40 years.

By late morning, MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS) shed 0.14%, as stocks in Europe and the United States notched modest losses.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday, dragged down by declines in megacap growth stocks, while a slower rise in producer prices in December spurred hopes that inflation has potentially reached its peak.

Pressuring the Nasdaq (.IXIC) and the S&P 500 .SPX by midday were declines in Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Meta Platforms (FB.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - European stocks were muted on Thursday as losses in defensive sectors were matched by gains in automakers and technology stocks on hopes of improving semiconductor supply.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) ended largely unchanged at 486.05 points, with shares in healthcare (.SXDP), and personal and household goods (.SXQP) falling the most, down 0.9% and 1.2%, respectively.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Thursday, as a jump in COVID-19 cases spurred a sell-off in retailers and other service providers, with technology stocks also witnessing a slide.

The Nikkei (.N225) shed 0.96% to 28,489.13 by the close. The broader Topix (.TOPX) fell 0.68%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China shares closed lower on Thursday after new bank lending fell more than expected in December from the previous month, with consumption stocks leading the decline amid local COVID-19 outbreaks.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) fell 1.6% to 4,765.92, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) lost 1.2% to 3,555.26.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares closed higher on Thursday, as energy and mining stocks found support from strong commodity prices, while troubled casino operator Crown Resorts soared 9% after U.S. private-equity firm Blackstone sweetened its takeover offer.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) closed 0.5% higher at 7,474.4, extending gains to a second straight session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares ended lower on Thursday, dragged by institutional sell-off on the day of KOSPI options expiry and ahead of the central bank rate decision, while retail investors refrained from making big bets ahead of the long-awaited public subscription for LG Energy Solution's $10.7 billion IPO.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) closed down 10.39 points, or 0.35%, at 2,962.09, reversing early gains of 0.32%. It rose 1.54% on Wednesday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar extended its fall against a basket of currencies on Thursday to a two-month low, a day after data that showed an expected surge in U.S. consumer prices in December fell short of offering any new impetus for the Federal Reserve's policy normalization efforts.

The U.S. Dollar Currency Index , which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.1% at 94.866, its lowest since Nov. 10. The index, which rose 6.3% in 2021, is down about 1% for the week, on pace for its worst weekly performance in about eight months.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan briefly touched a fresh two-week high against a weaker dollar on Thursday before giving back all the intraday gains, dragged lower by a softer-than-expected official midpoint fixing and heightened worries over an economic slowdown.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.3580 per dollar, rose to a two-week high of 6.3566, before changing hands at 6.3618 by midday, 30 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were looking to push higher on Thursday after U.S. inflation proved no hotter than expected, triggering a wave of liquidation in long U.S. dollar positions which swamped major chart levels.

The Aussie was catching its breath at $0.7284 , having raced 1% higher overnight to a two-month top of $0.7293.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - The won ended at 1,187.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , the strongest level in two weeks and 0.25% higher than its previous close.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,187.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,188.3.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields edged up on Thursday, with investors consolidating positions that pushed 2- and 5-year rates to two-year highs earlier in the week, as they prepared for an interest rate hike in March and at least two more by the end of 2022.

In mid-morning trading, the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield rose 1 basis point to 1.7358%

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Euro zone bond yields fell on Thursday, erasing an earlier rise, after weaker-than-expected U.S. producer price inflation data offered investors some relief.

By 1420 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield was down 3 basis points on the day at -0.085 after having risen as high as -0.014% on Tuesday, approaching positive yield territory for the first time since May 2019.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yields stabilized on Thursday following a sharp retreat in the previous session from a 10-month high.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.125%, after touching the highest since March 5 on Tuesday at 0.150%.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold prices retreated on Thursday, as U.S. Treasury yields edged up with the Federal Reserve likely to raise interest rates in March.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,820.18 per ounce by 13:00 ET (1800 GMT). U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,820.10.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE

Chinese iron ore futures dipped at market close on Thursday, after gaining more than 2% boosted by falling shipments from major miners, as concerns remain about short-term demand for the steelmaking ingredient.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for May delivery, rose as much as 2.4% to 749 yuan ($117.74) per tonne and retreated to end 0.7% lower at 726 yuan a tonne.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

Copper prices fell back on Thursday but remained near three-month highs, a day after rising sharply on a weakening dollar and concerns of a supply shortage.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.3% at $9,932 a tonne at 1720 GMT after rising 3.5% in the previous session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

Oil prices were little changed on Thursday, with Brent crude trading near $85 a barrel, buoyed by expectations that a strong economic recovery will boost demand, but prices were pressured by rising U.S. inventories and fears of aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes.

Brent crude futures fell 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $84.52 a barrel, by 1133 a.m. ET (1634 GMT). It had gained 4.7% over Tuesday and Wednesday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures jumped more than 2% to end Thursday at an all-time closing high, on concerns that an acute labour shortage would persist into early 2022 and hurt output in the world's second largest producer.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 121 ringgit, or 2.4%, at 5,161 ringgit ($1,236.17) a tonne.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures rose to a six-week high on Thursday as strong U.S. inflation data was not worrying enough to change the Federal Reserve's already hawkish rates outlook, though gains were limited by weak Chinese economic data.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for June delivery , finished up 1.1 yen, or 0.5%, at 244.4 yen ($2.1) per kg, after touching the highest level since Dec. 2 of 247.4 yen earlier in the session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

