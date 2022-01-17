Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Jan 18 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:18 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - European shares recovered from Friday's losses on Monday as investors focused on company earnings and U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers entered a quiet period ahead of their meeting next week.

At 1321 GMT, the MSCI world equity index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks shares in 50 countries, was flat. Europe's was up 0.6%, having recovered most of Friday's losses (.STOXX).

NEW YORK - Markets in the United States were closed for a holiday.

LONDON - European shares closed higher on Monday, with healthcare stocks lifted by M&A activity, while Credit Suisse slipped after its chairman quit after an internal probe into his personal conduct.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.7% and healthcare stocks (.SXDP) were up 1.4%, after losing more than 2% last week, as Britain's GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) jumped 4.1%.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei index closed higher on Monday, boosted by chipmakers as they tracked firmer U.S. peers, with Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing's jump for a second day supporting markets further.

The Nikkei (.N225) ended 0.74% higher at 28,333.52, rebounding after touching its lowest intraday level since Dec. 6 on Friday at 27,889.21. About 3 stocks advanced for every one that fell on the benchmark index.

SHANGHAI - China stocks closed up on Monday after the country's economy grew faster than expected in the final quarter of 2021 but the growth was still at its weakest pace in one-and-half years, prompting the central bank to unexpectedly cut loan rates.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) ended 0.9% higher at 4,767.28, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) gained 0.6% to 3,541.67 points.

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares ended higher on Monday, boosted by energy stocks after oil prices rallied, although the gains were capped by weak mining stocks as top metals consumer China logged its slowest pace of economic growth in one-and-a-half years.

The S&P/ASX 200 (.AXJO) settled 0.32% higher at 7,417.30. It closed 1.1% lower on Friday.

SEOUL - South Korean shares ended at a near seven-week low on Monday, as traders cut their positions ahead of the long-awaited LG Energy Solution's $10.7 billion initial public offering and with more rate hike bets sapping risk appetite.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) ended down 31.82 points, or 1.09%, at its lowest close since Dec. 1 of 2,890.10.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar edged higher on Monday as traders continued to hold on to dollars but took the view that Federal Reserve tightening plans were largely priced in, while the euro eased from Friday’s two-month high.

The U.S. dollar index , which declined sharply last week until Friday's leap, rose 0.1% to 95.323 at 1340 GMT. The cash Treasury market was closed for a holiday on Monday.

SHANGHAI - China's yuan inched higher on Monday on strong seasonal demand, with investors largely shrugging off a surprise cut in one of the country's key policy rates and economic data which pointed to a weak end to the year.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.3568 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3480 at midday, 51 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars flatlined on Monday as markets priced in ever more aggressive rate rises in the United States, while economic news from China was too mixed to offer much support.

The Aussie was holding at $0.7210 , having slid 0.9% on Friday as U.S. yields hit one-year highs. The failure to hold a two-month top of $0.7314 soured the technical outlook again and risked a pullback to $0.7130.

SEOUL - The Korean won weakened on Monday, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The won was quoted at 1,192.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.45% lower than its previous close.

TREASURIES

LONDON - Euro zone bond yields rose on Monday, with investors focusing on monetary policy tightening while questioning the degree of transmission of higher rates from the United States to Europe.

Markets were closed for a holiday in the United States but the implied yield on futures jumped to 1.85% after the yield on 10-year Treasury bonds rose last week to 1.8%, its highest in a year.

TOKYO - Japanese government bond yields edged lower on Monday in muted trading as the Bank of Japan began a two-day policy meeting amid the U.S. Treasury market being shut for a holiday.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.03 point to 150.83, with a trading volume of 19,819 lots. But the 10-year cash JGB yield was flat at 0.145%.

COMMODITIES

GOLD - Gold prices held their ground on Monday, with gains capped by expectations of monetary policy tightening in the United States.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,819.41 an ounce by 1526 GMT while U.S. gold futures also edged up by 0.1% to $1,818.80. U.S. markets were closed for a public holiday.

IRON ORE - Benchmark Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures fell on Monday, dragged down by improving near-term supply of the steelmaking ingredient and signs of continuing economic weakness in top steel producer China.

Iron ore's most-traded May contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 2.4% lower at 705 yuan ($111.12) a tonne, near a session low of 700 yuan, its lowest since Jan. 10.

BASE METALS - Copper prices came under pressure on Monday as economic data from top consumer China suggested slowing demand for industrial metals while inventories rose in warehouses registered with the London Metal Exchange (LME).

Benchmark copper on the LME was little changed at $9,725 a tonne at 1659 GMT. The metal used widely in the power and construction industries touched $10,072 last week for its highest since Oct. 21.

OIL - Oil prices rose modestly on Monday as investor bets that global supply will remain tight amid restraint by major producers were partially offset by a rise in Libyan output.

Brent crude was up 28 cents or 0.3% to $86.34 a barrel by 11:46 a.m. ET (1646 GMT). Earlier in the session, the contract touched its highest since Oct. 3, 2018, at $86.71.

PALM OIL - Malaysian palm oil futures rose more than 1% on Monday, as top producer Indonesia moved ahead with plans to test biofuel with higher palm content, while forecasts of weak output in the world's second-largest producer also lent support.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 78 ringgit, or 1.57%, to 5,034 ringgit ($1,203.73) a tonne.

RUBBER - Japanese rubber futures fell on Monday as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases raised concerns over fresh curbs by the government, while weak retail sales in top buyer China fuelled fears about slowing demand for the material.

The Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for June delivery , finished 3.6 yen, or 1.5%, lower at 242.9 yen ($2.1) per kg, sliding from its highest since Nov. 30 of 248.4 yen hit during overnight trade.

Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130

