Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:10 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields jumped to two-year highs and major equity market indexes dropped more than 1% on Tuesday as traders braced for the Federal Reserve to be more aggressive in tightening monetary policy to tackle inflation.

The two-year Treasury yield was up 5.7 basis points at 1.024% and the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 6.9 basis points to 1.841%.

MSCI's all-country world index (.MIWD00000PUS) fell 1.41%.

NEW YORK - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday as Goldman Sachs led declines among banks after posting its quarterly profit below expectations, while big technology stocks were slammed by rising Treasury yields.

At 11:51 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 460.15 points, or 1.28%, at 35,451.66, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 61.14 points, or 1.31%, at 4,601.71, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 236.88 points, or 1.59%, at 14,656.88

LONDON - European shares closed at a one-week low on Tuesday, with tech stocks losing the most as a rise in short-term U.S. Treasury yields reflected increased expectations for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve as soon as March.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) dropped 1.0% to 479.79 points. Tech stocks (.SX8P) declined 2.2%, the most among their peers, as they resumed a losing spree that began at the start of the year.

TOKYO - Japanese shares reversed course to close lower on Tuesday, as a jump in U.S. bond yields made investors cautious, prompting a sell-off in market heavyweights.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) fell 0.27% to 28,257.25, after rising as much 0.9% earlier in the session. The broader Topix (.TOPX) dropped 0.42% to 1,978.38.

SHANGHAI - China stocks ended higher on Tuesday, with infrastructure and property firms leading the gains as the country's central bank unexpectedly cut the borrowing costs of its medium-term loans.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 1% to 4,813.35, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) gained 0.8% to 3,569.91. Both indexes posted their best daily performance since last Wednesday.

AUSTRALIA - Australian stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday, as shares of export-focussed healthcare companies slid due to a softer U.S. dollar, and banks weakened after data showed a spurt in COVID-19 cases battered consumer confidence.

The S&P/ASX 200 (.AXJO) closed 0.1% lower at 7,408.80 after rising 0.3% earlier in the day. The benchmark had added 0.3% on Monday.

SEOUL - South Korean shares ended at their lowest level in seven weeks on Tuesday, extending the selling spree for a fourth day, as investors reduced their positions ahead of LG Energy Solution's $10.8 billion initial public offering and the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later this month.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) closed down 25.86 points, or 0.89%, at 2,864.24, the lowest since Nov. 30.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar rose to a one-week high on Tuesday following a jump in benchmark U.S. Treasury yields, while the yen steadied after initially sliding as the Bank of Japan said it would stick to its ultra-loose monetary policy.

The dollar strengthened against a basket of currencies, hitting a one-week high of 95.638 . It was last up 0.4% at 95.608.

SHANGHAI - China's yuan hit the highest level against the dollar in more than three years on Tuesday, as trade settlement inflows driven by robust exports offset the Chinese currency's dwindling yield advantage.

The yuan was changing hands at 6.3447 at midday, after hitting 6.3368, the highest level since May. 14, 2018. The People's Bank of China set a firm midpoint rate prior to market open.

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were left adrift on Tuesday as downbeat domestic data put a question mark over expectations for strong economic recoveries this year.

The Aussie was stuck at $0.7215 , having hardly moved overnight during a U.S. holiday. Last week's failure to sustain a two-month top of $0.7314 has clouded the technical outlook, though it does have support at $0.7196 and $0.7130

SEOUL - The Korean won strengthened on Tuesday, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The won ended at 1,190.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.22% higher than its previous close.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields jumped to two-year highs and two-year yields breached 1% on Tuesday as traders prepared for the Federal Reserve to be more aggressive in tackling unabated inflation.

Benchmark 10-year yields reached 1.855%, the highest since January 2020, and were last 1.829%.

LONDON - German government bond yields were mixed on Tuesday after the 10-year failed to rise to the zero level earlier in the session, while financial markets were fretting about more hawkish moves from the Federal Reserve.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, was up 0.5 bps, after touching its highest level since May 2019 at -0.002%.

TOKYO - Japanese government bond yields edged higher on Tuesday, lifted by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields to a one-year high.

The 10-year JGB yield added 0.5 basis point to 0.145%, while the 20-year JGB yield rose by the same amount to 0.535%.

COMMODITIES

GOLD - Gold prices fell on Tuesday, dragged by a stronger dollar and higher U.S. Treasury yields, as investors turned their attention to next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting for more signals on its rate hike timeline.

Spot gold slipped 0.3% to $1,814.34 per ounce by 12:00 p.m. ET (1700 GMT). U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,813.50.

For a full report, click on

IRON ORE - Chinese steel rebar and hot rolled coils futures traded within a tight range on Tuesday as consumption by the construction sector remained weak, with mills cutting production ahead of holidays.

The most-active construction rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange for May delivery inched up 0.3% to 4,599 yuan ($724.45) per tonne at close.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange ended up 1.1% at 715 yuan a tonne, recovering from losses in early session.

BASE METALS - Copper prices succumbed to pressure from the dollar on Tuesday as the market anticipated a more hawkish tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve in the run-up to monetary tightening in March.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) eased 0.7% to $9,662 a tonne by 1735 GMT.

OIL - Oil prices on Tuesday climbed to their highest since 2014 as possible supply disruption after attacks in the Mideast Gulf added to an already tight supply outlook.

Brent crude futures rose 77 cents, or 0.9%, to $87.25 a barrel at 11:05 a.m. EST (1605 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.25, or 1.5%, to $85.07 a barrel.

PALM OIL - Malaysian palm oil futures rose more than 1% on Monday, as top producer Indonesia moved ahead with plans to test biofuel with higher palm content, while forecasts of weak output in the world's second-largest producer also lent support.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 78 ringgit, or 1.57%, to 5,034 ringgit ($1,203.73) a tonne.

RUBBER - Japanese rubber futures fell on Tuesday on concerns that surging oil prices amid rising tensions in the Middle East would hurt global economy and consumption for the material while growing COVID-19 cases in Japan prompted selling.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for June delivery , finished 0.7 yen, or 0.3%, lower at 242.2 yen ($2.1) per kg.

Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130

