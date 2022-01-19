Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Jan 20 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:17 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Strong U.S. and European corporate results helped stock markets initially rebound on Wednesday from the prior day's sell-off, but rising crude prices kept inflation concerns alive even as bond yields eased after they touched fresh multi-year highs.

MSCI's all-country world index (.MIWD00000PUS) fell 0.11%, while the broad STOXX Europe 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.14%.

NEW YORK - U.S. stock indexes rose on Wednesday after upbeat results from a host of companies partially offset a wobbly start to the fourth-quarter reporting season, while Big Tech stocks also made a comeback after a bruising selloff.

At 9:42 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 138.44 points, or 0.39%, at

35,506.91, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 27.93 points, or 0.61%, at 4,605.04 and the Nasdaq Composite

(.IXIC) was up 101.78 points, or 0.70%, at 14,608.68.

LONDON - European shares ended higher on Wednesday as positive earnings from the luxury goods sector and strong commodity prices helped investors momentarily look past concerns over rising interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) ended 0.2% up after falling 1% in the prior session.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei index fell to a five-month low on Wednesday, dragged down by Sony Group and Toyota Motor, tracking Wall Street's weak finish overnight.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) fell 2.8% to 27,467.23, its lowest since Aug. 20, while the broader Topix (.TOPX) lost 2.97% to 1,919.72.

SHANGHAI - China stocks ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down by electric vehicle makers and healthcare firms as investors booked profits, while worries over a slowing economy also weighed on market sentiment.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) was down 0.33% at 3,558.18 and the blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) was down 0.68%.

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares fell on Wednesday to their lowest close in a month, weighed down by technology stocks after a spike in U.S. Treasury yields on prospects of aggressive interest rate hikes sent Wall Street peers lower overnight.

The S&P/ASX 200 (.AXJO) closed 1% lower at 7,332.50 in its second straight session of fall, with tech stocks (.AXIJ) shedding 2.6% to hit their lowest in nearly eight months.

SEOUL - South Korean shares closed lower for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, and touched their lowest in seven weeks, as rising U.S. yields sapped risk appetite amid volatility ahead of LG Energy Solution's $10.8 billion initial public offering.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) closed down 21.96 points, or 0.77%, at 2,842.28, marking its the longest losing streak since late-November. It has fallen 4.55% so far this year.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar on Wednesday slid from one-week highs hit a day earlier, with U.S. Treasury yields retreating as well after hitting roughly two-year highs on 2-year and 10-year notes, but the greenback remains well-supported, as investors prepared for a widely expected interest rate increase in March.

In midmorning trading, the dollar index was down 0.1% at 95.574.

SHANGHAI - Seasonally strong corporate demand supported the Chinese currency on Wednesday, but a softer daily fixing and a narrowing spread between Chinese and U.S. yields kept gains in check as the country's central bank flagged further easing.

Spot yuan opened at 6.3535 per dollar and firmed to 6.3523 at midday, 14 pips stronger

than Tuesday's late night close.

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were under pressure on Wednesday as investors wagered on ever-more aggressive rises in global interest rates, battering local bond markets.

The Aussie was off at $0.7186 , having slipped 0.3% overnight and way down from a recent two-month top of $0.7314. The break under $0.7200 risks a pullback to the January trough of $0.7130, with more support at $0.7082.

SEOUL - Both the Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell on Wednesday.

The won ended at 1,191.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.13%.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields eased after hitting fresh two-year highs earlier on Wednesday as traders prepared for more aggressive Federal Reserve policy this year, and before the Treasury will sell new 20-year debt.

Benchmark 10-year note yields rose as high as 1.902% on Wednesday, and five-year yields reached 1.693%, both the highest since January 2020.

LONDON - Germany's 10-year bond yield rose above 0% for the first time since 2019 on Wednesday, marking a potential turning point for euro area debt characterised for years by negative yields thanks to copious central bank support to fight deflationary forces.

The 10-year yield, considered a benchmark for the whole euro zone, rose as high as 0.025% before paring gains. By 1618 GMT it was just a touch below zero at -0.001% but still up 1.6 basis points on the day.

TOKYO - Japan's benchmark 10-year bond yields fell on Wednesday, after the Bank of Japan kept its interest rate targets unchanged, though rising U.S. bond yields limited losses.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point (bps) to 0.140% and the

10-year JGB futures rose 0.15 point to 150.89, with a trading volume of 16,919 lots.

COMMODITIES

GOLD - Gold rose more than 1% on Wednesday as a retreat in the dollar and geopolitical tensions surrounding Ukraine burnished safe-haven bullion's appeal, sparking a rally in precious metals.

Spot gold was up 1.4% at $1,838.00 per ounce by 11:00 a.m. ET (1600 GMT), while U.S. gold

futures gained 1.4% to $1,837.80.

IRON ORE - Dalian iron ore jumped more than 4% on Wednesday, leading ferrous futures higher in top steel producer China following three sessions of losses, after the country's central bank signalled additional policy measures to stabilise the economy.

Iron ore's most-active May contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 4.3% higher at 735 yuan ($115.79) a tonne, after touching 741.50 yuan earlier in the session, its strongest since Jan. 13.

BASE METALS - Nickel prices on Wednesday shot to their highest since 2011 as a supply shortage forced traders to pay huge premiums to get their hands on metal.

Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 5% at $23,170 a tonne at 1707 GMT after reaching $23,220. It was heading for its biggest one-day gain since October.

OIL - Oil prices rose for a fourth day on Wednesday after a fire on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey briefly stopped flows, increasing concerns about an already tight short term supply outlook.

Brent crude futures were up $1.31, or 1.5%, to $88.82 a barrel by 12:27 p.m. EST (1727 GMT). The global benchmark earlier touched $89.13, its highest since Oct. 13, 2014.

PALM OIL - Malaysian palm oil futures snapped two days of losses on Wednesday, lifted by a rally in crude futures and top producer Indonesia implementing new rules to control exports of the edible oil.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 91 ringgit, or 1.81%, at 5,125 ringgit ($1,222.86) a tonne.

RUBBER - Japan's rubber market climbed to its highest in nearly two months on Wednesday, following expectations that rising oil prices may encourage higher demand for natural rubber, while the Shanghai market edged higher.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for June delivery , finished 7.8 yen, or 3.2%, higher at 250 yen($2.19) per kg. The benchmark hit the highest since Nov. 26 of 253.1 yen earlier in the session.

