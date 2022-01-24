Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Jan 25 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:24 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - MSCI's main index of developed world stocks briefly entered 'correction' territory on Monday, as a fifth day of heavy selling across global markets took its toll.

The MSCI World Index (.MIWO00000PUS) as it is formally known tracks over 1,500 companies across 23 advanced economy countries. Its intraday low of 2,935.52 points was down 10% - the threshold which defines a market correction - from its most recent all-time high hit on Jan. 4.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - U.S. stock indexes plunged on Monday, with the S&P 500 on course to confirm a correction as the prospect of a Russian attack on Ukraine posed as a double whammy for investors already worried about aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

At 12:18 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 1,078.86 points, or 3.15%, at 33,186.51, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 171.14 points, or 3.89%, at 4,226.80, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 661.36 points, or 4.80%, at 13,107.56.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Europe's top equities benchmark plummeted nearly 4% on Monday, pulled down by worries about a Russian attack on Ukraine and the possibility of a more hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve this week.

The Europe-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) fell 3.8%, marking its worst day since June 2020.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei index reversed course to close higher on Monday, as investors scooped up cheap stocks after U.S. equity futures rose, although gains were capped by caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week.

The Nikkei (.N225) edged up 0.24% to 27,588.37. Earlier in the day, it fell 1.2% after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their biggest weekly drop since March 2020 last week. The broader Topix (.TOPX) inched up 0.14% to 1,929.87.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China stocks closed up on Monday, led by new energy and machinery shares, after the country's central bank cut a slew of short- and medium-term interest rates to bolster economic growth.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 0.2% to end at 4,786.74, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) gained 0.04% to 3,524.11.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares closed on Monday at the lowest level in eight months, with technology stocks and commodities leading the losses, as investors cautiously await potential hawkish signals by the U.S. Federal Reserve at the policy meeting this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) ended 0.5% lower at 7,139.5 - its lowest close since May 27.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares posted their biggest drop in five weeks on Monday, as investors weighed concerns about U.S. Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy and a possible Russian attack on Ukraine.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) fell 42.29 points, or 1.49%, to close at 2,792.00.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar rose to a two-week high on Monday against a basket of currencies, lifted by rising geopolitical risk over Ukraine and a likely hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve at its policy meeting this week.

The dollar index rose 0.28%, with the euro down 0.16% to $1.1322.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan advanced to a more than 3-1/2-year high against the dollar on Monday, guided by a much firmer central bank fixing and heavy corporate demand ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.3359 per dollar and strengthened to a high of 6.3304, the loftiest level since May 14, 2018. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.3334, 62 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were at the mercy of global risk aversion on Monday as most equity markets extended their decline, while investors awaited a key reading of domestic inflation, which could impact on interest rates.

The Aussie was flat at $0.7180 and well short of last week's peak of $0.7275. Support lies at $0.7170 while resistance comes in at $0.7277 and $0.7314.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - The Korean won weakened on Monday, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The won was quoted at 1,196.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.18% lower than its previous close at 1,194.0.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell across the curve on Monday as investors grew nervous about a potential conflict between Russia and Ukraine and a Federal Reserve meeting this week that is widely expected to flag an interest rate hike in March.

In late morning trading, the benchmark U.S. 10-year yield fell nearly 3 basis points to 1.7192% , after earlier hitting an 11-day low of 1.7070%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Monday as worries about a possible Russian attack on Ukraine boosted demand for safe-haven assets in a cautious market ahead of this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield fell as much as 5 basis points hitting its lowest level since January 5 at -0.11% .

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's government bond yields rose on Monday, as investors awaited the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week, while caution for an auction of 40-year debt curbed demand.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point (bp) to 0.135%.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold prices steadied on Monday as tensions over Ukraine buoyed its safe-haven allure, while investors held off on big moves ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week that could provide clues on the U.S. central bank's interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,834.00 per ounce by 12:21 p.m. EST (1721 GMT). U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,834.20.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE

Iron ore prices fell on Monday as traders turned cautious ahead of the Spring Festival holidays and Beijing Winter Olympic Games, shrugging off a further liquidity-easing move by China's central bank.

Iron ore's most-traded May contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 1.7% lower at 740 yuan a tonne, after stretching last week's rally up to 771.50 yuan in early trade, its highest since Oct. 13.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

Prices of industrial metals fell on Monday due to profit-taking, nervousness ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week and a firm dollar, but low stocks provided some support.

Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange was down 6.8% at $22,385 a tonne at 1707 GMT.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

Oil prices fell about 3% on Monday, hit by investor concerns over the possibility of quicker than expected interest-rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve that took down risk markets like equities while the dollar rallied.

Brent crude fell $2.65, or 3%, to $85.24 a barrel by 12:05 p.m. EST (1705 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $3.02, or 3.6%, to $82.12.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures fell from a record high on Monday on profit-taking while buyers monitor export restriction plans from top producer Indonesia.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 1.18% lower at 5,259 ringgit ($1,256.03) per tonne. It erased some of the gains posted over the previous three days.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures slumped to a 2-week low on Monday, as a plunge in Shanghai prices and weaker global shares amid growing tension between Russia and the West over Ukraine dented risk appetite.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for June delivery , finished 6.2 yen, or 2.5%, lower at 238.2 yen ($2.09) per kg, after hitting the lowest since Jan. 11 of 238.1 yen earlier in the session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.