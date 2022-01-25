Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Jan 26 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:25 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - U.S. stocks continued their downward trend on Tuesday, opening sharply lower as safe havens gained ground amid investor nerves about tensions between Russia and the West and the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy soon.

The MSCI world equity index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks shares in 45 nations, was down 1.74%.

- - - -

NEW YORK - U.S. stock indexes slid on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 on track to confirm a correction as a selloff in technology stocks ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting overshadowed upbeat results from blue-chip companies including IBM and 3M.

At 10:06 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 764.89 points, or 2.23%, at 33,599.61, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 115.61 points, or 2.62%, at 4,294.52, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 395.35 points, or 2.85%, at 13,459.78.

- - - -

LONDON - European shares recovered some lost ground on Tuesday following their worst sell-off since June 2020, after upbeat earnings reports from Ericsson and Logitech provided support.

The top European stock index (.STOXX) gained 0.7% after shedding 3.8% in the previous session on fears about aggressive monetary policy tightening moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the potential for military conflict in Ukraine.

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei index fell to a five-month low on Tuesday, weighed down by investor caution over the situation in Ukraine, broadening inflationary risks and on concerns of a faster-than-expected U.S. rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) ended down 1.66% at 27,131.34, the lowest close since Aug. 20, after falling as much as 2.5% to 26,890.94, its lowest level since Dec. 29.

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China shares ended at a 15-month low on Tuesday, dragged lower by weakened sentiment over concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve would tighten policies and uncertainties in the markets ahead of the incoming Chinese New Year holidays.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) fell 2.3% to close at 4,678.45, its lowest since October 2020, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) lost 2.6% to 3,433.06.

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares sank 2.5% on Tuesday to close at their lowest level in more than eight months, as risk-averse sentiment strengthened after a surge in the country's core inflation spurred expectations of a quicker-than-expected rate hike.

The S&P/ASX 200 (.AXJO) ended down 2.5% at 6,961.6, hitting its lowest close since last May.

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares logged the biggest daily drop in 11 months on Tuesday after concerns over geopolitical tension in Ukraine and U.S. monetary policy tightening fuelled wild volatility on Wall Street. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) fell 71.61 points, or 2.56%, to 2,720.39 as of 06:33.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar rose to a two-week peak on Tuesday as tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine drew investors to safe-haven currencies and traders awaited for details from this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The dollar index rose 0.287%, with the euro down 0.42% to $1.1275. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.02% versus the greenback at 113.91 per dollar.

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan hovered at a more than 3-1/2-year high against the dollar on Tuesday, while its value against major trading partners jumped to strongest level since late 2015, underpinned by persistent corporate demand before the long holiday.

The spot yuan opened at 6.3280 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3296 at midday, 8 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were on the defensive on Tuesday as world stock markets extended their slide and geopolitical tensions darkened the mood further, even outweighing a big upside surprise on domestic inflation.

The Aussie was struggling at $0.7145 , having slid to a two-month trough of $0.7090 overnight.

- - - -

SEOUL - The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The won was quoted at 1,198.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.21% lower than its previous close at 1,196.1.

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened on Tuesday ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve policy statement that is widely expected to signal the first interest rate increase since the start of the coronavirus pandemic nearly two years ago.

U.S. 30-year yields were up roughly 1 basis point at 2.0935% .

- - - -

LONDON - Euro zone bond yields edged higher on Tuesday, tracking a tentative rebound by European equity markets after a deep sell-off that encouraged investors to buy safe-haven assets in sovereign debt markets.

At 1606 GMT, Germany's 10-year Bond yield was up 1.3 basis points on the day at -0.085% , above almost three-week lows hit the previous session.

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's 10-year government bond yields were unchanged on Tuesday, amid caution over the situation in Ukraine and a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting starting later in the day.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.135% and the 20-year JGBs were not traded and the yield remained at 0.525%.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold hit an over two-month high on Tuesday as concerns over tensions surrounding Ukraine prompted investors to flock to safe havens, even as they awaited the Federal Reserve's decision on its interest rate hike trajectory.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,848.53 per ounce by 10:02 a.m. ET (1502 GMT), while U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,851.50.

- - - -

IRON ORE

Iron ore futures in China and Singapore rose on Tuesday after miner Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX raised concerns over a labour shortage in Australia because of COVID-19 curbs, which could hamper output and shipments of the steelmaking ingredient.

Iron ore's most-traded May contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 1.4% higher at 766.50 yuan ($121.14) a tonne, rising for a fifth straight day after overnight gains erased Monday's daytime losses.

- - - -

BASE METALS

Aluminium shrugged off gloomy sentiment weighing on financial markets, with prices rising on worries over supply from major producer Russia because of the Ukraine crisis.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) gained 1.9% to $3,086 a tonne by 1700 GMT, in sharp contrast to losses for most other metals.

- - - -

OIL

Oil prices rose on Tuesday on concerns supplies could become tight due to Ukraine-Russia tensions, threats to infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates and OPEC+ struggling to hit its targeted monthly output increase.

Brent futures rose $1.14, or 1.3%, to $87.41 a barrel by 10:56 a.m. EST (1556 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.21, or 1.5%, to $84.52.

- - - -

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Tuesday, after falling in the previous session, supported by higher prices for crude oil and Chicago soybean oil.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.44% to 5,283 ringgit ($1,261.46) a tonne at close.

- - - -

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures dropped on Tuesday for a third straight session to hit four-week lows as investors were concerned over a faster pace of Federal Reserve policy tightening, which could slow global economy.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for June delivery , finished 5.0 yen, or 2.1%, lower at 233.2 yen ($2.1) per kg, after touching the lowest since Dec. 29 of 233.0 yen earlier in the session.

- - - -

