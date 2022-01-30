Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:35 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - World stocks rallied on Friday as investors turned their eyes toward corporate earnings and ignored geopolitical turmoil and Federal Reserve tightening concerns.

MSCI's 50-country main world index (.MIWD00000PUS) rose 1.49% but remained on the brink of its worst January since the 2008 global financial crisis after shedding roughly $7 trillion in value.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - Wall Street surged on Friday, notching its best day so far in 2022 after another zigzag session, ending a tumultuous week marked by mixed corporate earnings, geopolitical turmoil and an increasingly aggressive Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 564.69 points, or 1.65%, to 34,725.47, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 105.34 points, or 2.43%, to 4,431.85 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 417.79 points, or 3.13%, to 13,770.57.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - European shares fell on Friday, with the STOXX 600 index down for the fourth straight week as auto and technology stocks led declines amid the prospect of higher interest rates and concern over the situation in Russia and Ukraine.

The pan-European index (.STOXX) shed 1.0%, paring some losses after falling as much as 2% earlier in the day. The index lost 1.8% this week, marking its worst performance in over two months.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei rebounded on Friday from a 14-week closing low, buoyed by strong earnings from Apple Inc, but still registered its biggest weekly drop in two months.

The Nikkei (.N225) held gains from the morning, fluctuating very little following the midday break, to end the day 2.09% higher at 26,717.34.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China stocks fell to 16-month closing lows on Friday, extending losses even after state-backed newspapers and fund houses tried to calm investor nerves following a sharp sell-off last session on worries over faster U.S. monetary policy tightening.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) fell 1.2% to 4,563.77, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 1% to 3,361.44.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares snapped a four-session losing streak on Friday, after the market went into correction territory a day earlier when the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a more hawkish stance on interest rates and flagged inflationary risks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) closed 2.2% higher at 6,988.1, but posted a third weekly loss of nearly 3%. The benchmark, however, did slide out of correction territory with the index down more than 8% from its August 2021 high.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares closed higher on Friday, but posted the sharpest monthly drop since the onset of the pandemic, as investors were rattled by a resurgence of local COVID-19 cases and the U.S. Federal Reserve's pivot to policy tightening.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) closed up 48.85 points, or 1.87%, at 2,663.34. For the week, the index slumped 6.03%, the sharpest loss since mid-March 2020.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar consolidated gains on Friday and posted its biggest weekly rise in seven months as markets priced in a year ahead of aggressive hikes in U.S. interest rates.

The dollar index rose a scant 0.04%. The index, which measures the dollar's value against other major currencies, rose about 1.7% for the week to mark its biggest weekly gains since June. It shot above 97 for the first time since July 2020.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan on Friday recovered some ground lost against the dollar following its biggest one-day weakening in more than seven months, though trading was subdued in the approach to the Lunar New Year holiday.

After Thursday's sharp decline, the PBOC set yuan's daily midpoint fixing at 6.3746 per dollar prior to market open, its weakest level since Jan. 5 following Thursday's sharp dip.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were hunched near multi-month lows on Friday as a flight from risk globally combined with aggressive pricing for U.S. rate hikes to lift the U.S. dollar broadly.

The Aussie was pinned at $0.7036 , having shed 1.1% overnight to a two-month trough of $0.7024. That brought losses for the week to 1.9%, the biggest drop since last August, and suggested a test of the 2021 low at $0.6993 was only a matter of time.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - The Korean won weakened on Friday, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The won was quoted at 1,205.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.22% lower than its previous close at 1,202.8.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell across the curve on Friday on month-end buying by investors to rebalance their portfolios.

The benchmark 10-year yield fell 3.7 basis points to 1.7712% , while 30-year yields slipped 1.4 basis points to 2.0769% .

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Euro zone bond yields rose on Friday as markets continued to digest the outcome of this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, but Southern European bonds found some relief as U.S. data eased the pain in equity markets.

German 10-year yields, which earlier touched a one-week high of -0.008%, were up 4 basis points at -0.02% by 1427 GMT and set for their biggest daily rise in two weeks.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese government bond yields edged higher on Friday, with those on 10-, 20- and 30-year securities reaching 11-month highs, as investors fretted about the effects of a faster pace of U.S. monetary policy tightening.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.165%, the 20-year yield ticked up 0.5 basis point to 0.550%, and the 30-year yield added 1.5 basis points to 0.755%, all hitting the highest since Feb. 26.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD - Gold extended declines on Friday and was set for its worst week since late November as growing expectations for U.S. interest rate hikes pushed the dollar to a multi-month high, making bullion less attractive for overseas buyers.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,785.71 per ounce at 14:02 ET (1902 GMT). It hit a six-week low of $1,779.20 earlier in the session, and was headed to drop about 2.5% for the week.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE - Dalian iron ore soared more than 7% on Friday and was on course to post its biggest weekly gain since mid-December, buoyed by a combination of hopes that China's stepped-up monetary easing would stimulate demand and fears over tight supply prospects.

The steelmaking ingredient's most-traded May contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime session 7.6% higher at 829 yuan a tonne, after earlier touching 830 yuan, its strongest since Aug. 31.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS - Copper prices headed towards their biggest weekly decline since October on Friday as the prospect of central bank tightening reduced investor appetite for risky assets and boosted the dollar.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 2.8% at $9,508 a tonne at 1655 GMT and down about 4.5% this week.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL - Oil prices rose to a more than seven-year peak on Friday and recorded their sixth straight weekly gain as geopolitical turmoil exacerbated concerns over tight energy supply.

Brent futures rose 69 cents to settle at $90.03 a barrel, after hitting $91.70, the highest level since October 2014.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL - Malaysian palm oil futures hit a new all time high and a sixth weekly gain on Friday as top producer Indonesia limited exports amid lingering concerns of weak production.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed at 5,633 ringgit ($1,345.03) per tonne, surging 3.47% for the day.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER - Japanese rubber futures rose on Friday as the yen's slide against the U.S. dollar prompted buying, with support also coming from a rebound in Shanghai futures from 2-1/2-month lows on position adjustments ahead of China's holiday week.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for July delivery , finished 2.9 yen, or 1.2%, higher at 239.4 yen ($2.07) per kg after sinking earlier to its lowest in four and a half weeks at 232.0 yen.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.