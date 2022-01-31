Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Feb 1 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:10 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - World stocks staged a modest rebound on Monday as traders put aside concerns about interest rate rises and the crisis in Ukraine to dip back in, but global equities are still headed for their worst January since 2016 after a bruising month.

The MSCI World index (.MIWD00000PUS), while higher on Monday, remains down 6.2% in January - the worst start to the year since 2016.

NEW YORK - The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose nearly 2% on Monday, but was still on track for its worst ever start to the year as investors shied away from stocks with lofty valuations amid aggressive rate hike bets and geopolitical tensions.

At 11:33 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 20.69 points, or 0.06%, at 34,746.16, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 33.76 points, or 0.76%, at 4,465.61, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was up 274.59 points, or 1.99%, at 14,045.17.

LONDON - European shares ended higher on Monday as tech stocks jumped from eight-month lows, although concerns over policy tightening, inflation and geopolitical tensions saw the STOXX 600 mark its worst month since late-2020.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) rose 0.7%, with tech stocks (.SX8P) up 3.5%. But the index lost 3.9% in January.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average extended its tech-driven rally in afternoon trade after the country's premier said he is not currently considering issuing a new state of emergency.

The Nikkei (.N225) ended the day 1.07% higher at 27,001.98, with technology the best-performing sector, jumping 2.35%.

SHANGHAI - Markets were closed on account of a public holiday.

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares fell on Monday, as a rally in technology stocks failed to offset losses among banking and mining heavyweights, while investors cautiously await cues from the central bank's monetary policy meeting expected this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) closed 0.24% lower at 6,971.6, after losing as much as 0.8% earlier in the session. The benchmark ended 2.2% higher on Friday.

SEOUL - South Korean financial markets are closed Monday to Wednesday for the nation's Lunar New Year holiday.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar fell on Monday, as investors consolidated gains ahead of the closely-watched monthly employment report later this week, taking a pause after a furious rally that took the currency to a 1-1/2-year high on Friday.

The dollar index was down 0.3% on the day at 96.871, putting it on track for its largest daily fall since Jan. 12. On the month, the greenback was up 1.4%.

SHANGHAI - Markets were closed on account of a public holiday.

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were pinned near multi-month lows on Monday ahead of a policy meeting by Australia's central bank where it is likely to end quantitative easing but might not sound as hawkish as markets are pricing in.

The Aussie was huddled at $0.7036 , having shed 2.5% last week to the lowest since July 2020 at $0.6967.

SEOUL - South Korean financial markets are closed Monday to Wednesday for the nation's Lunar New Year holiday.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Yields of U.S. Treasuries that are most sensitive to inflation expectations rose near their highest levels since February 2020 Monday, extending a bond market selloff that by some measures is the worst in 13 years.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 2.5 basis points at 1.197%

LONDON - Italian government bonds outperformed their euro zone peers on Monday after parliament re-elected Sergio Mattarella as head of state, leaving former ECB chief Mario Draghi as prime minister, avoiding a sell-off seen across the rest of the market as traders ramped up their bets on ECB rate hikes.

Following the re-election on Saturday, Italy's 10-year yield briefly dropped to the lowest since Jan. 14 at 1.294% at the open and was last down 1 basis point at 1.34% by 1600 GMT.

TOKYO - Benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yields climbed on Monday to their highest since the start of the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy six years ago, as investors pondered whether the central bank will be swayed by policy tightening in the United States and elsewhere.

The 10-year JGB yield rose as high as 0.185% for the first time since Jan. 29, 2016, before closing 0.5 basis point higher at 0.170%.

COMMODITIES

GOLD - Gold prices edged up on Monday even as expectations for interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve put non-yielding bullion on track for its worst monthly performance since September, while palladium braced for its best month in 14 years.

Spot gold was up 0.3% to $1,796.76 per ounce by 12:04 p.m. EST (1704 GMT), and was headed for a loss of 1.7% for the month. U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.6% to $1,797.90.

IRON ORE - Dalian iron ore soared more than 7% on Friday and was on course to post its biggest weekly gain since mid-December, buoyed by a combination of hopes that China's stepped-up monetary easing would stimulate demand and fears over tight supply prospects.

The steelmaking ingredient's most-traded May contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime session 7.6% higher at 829 yuan a tonne, after earlier touching 830 yuan, its strongest since Aug. 31.

BASE METALS - Copper prices ticked higher on Monday as the dollar lost ground, but trading volumes were thin as markets in top metals consumer China were closed for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) were up 0.3% to $9,536 per tonne by 1705 GMT, overcoming early weakness.

OIL - Oil prices were on track for their biggest monthly gain in almost a year on Monday, boosted by a supply shortage and political tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

The most-active Brent contract, for April delivery , was trading up 48 cents to $89.00 per barrel by 1630 GMT. The front-month contract, for March delivery , rose $1.15 to $91.18 a barrel but was set to expire later in the day.

PALM OIL - Malaysian palm oil futures briefly touched a record high of 5,700 ringgit per tonne in early trade on Monday before encountering light profit-taking, as traders tried to factor in reduced supplies from top producer and exporter Indonesia.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended the pre-Lunar New Year holiday half-day trading session down 0.73% at 5,587 ringgit ($1,331.19) per tonne. The Bursa will remain closed until Feb. 3.

RUBBER - Japanese rubber futures hit a one-week high on Monday, driven by hopes that surging oil prices would encourage a shift to natural rubber from the synthetic variety, while firmer Tokyo stock market also lent support.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for July delivery , finished 5.4 yen, or 2.3%, higher at 244.8 yen ($2.1) per kg, reaching the highest since Jan. 21.

