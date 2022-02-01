Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Feb 1 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:24 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Global equity markets began the new month in choppy trade after a volatile January, as investors weighed strong earnings from big-name U.S. companies against mixed economic data and inflation worries.

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose in choppy trading on Tuesday, extending gains from the past two sessions, as focus turned to Google parent Alphabet's earnings later in the day.

At 12:08 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 24.31 points, or 0.07%, at 35,156.17, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 3.33 points, or 0.07%, at 4,518.88, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was up 28.95 points, or 0.20%, at 14,268.83.

LONDON - European shares ended higher on Tuesday, recovering some of January's steep losses, with Swiss lender UBS providing the most support on strong fourth-quarter earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) rose 1.3% after January became its worst performing month since October 2020, where concerns over rising interest rates, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical tensions knocked the index down 4%.

TOKYO - Japanese shares closed higher on Tuesday, driven by tech stocks after a strong Wall Street finish overnight, even as benchmark equity indexes gave up most of their early gains in afternoon trade weighed down by weakness in U.S. futures.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) gained 0.28% to 27,078.48, after rising as much as 1.5% earlier in the session. The broader Topix (.TOPX) inched up 0.01% to 1,896.06.

SHANGHAI - Markets were closed on account of a public holiday

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares rose on Tuesday, as the central bank held its cash rate at a record low and pushed back on market wagers for an early rate hike while ending its bond buying programme.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) closed 0.5% higher at 7,006, helped by gains in banking and gold stocks. It fell about 6.4% in January, marking its biggest monthly drop since March 2020.

SEOUL - Markets were closed on account of a public holiday

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar fell for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, after hitting a 19-month peak at the end of last week, on weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data and as Federal Reserve officials pushed back against aggressive rate hikes this year, lifting risk appetite.

In late morning trading, the dollar index fell 0.3% to 96.3930 , after hitting a 19-month high last week.

SHANGHAI - Markets were closed on account of a public holiday

AUSTRALIA - The Australian dollar wobbled on Tuesday after the country's central bank gave a doggedly dovish outlook on policy, while markets are still baying for hikes to come as early as May.

The Aussie slid as much as 0.5% to $0.7021 in immediate reaction, but quickly steadied at $0.7052 as risk sentiment improved globally.

SEOUL - Markets were closed on account of a public holiday

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - The bond market selloff that has upended financial markets since the start of the year stalled Tuesday, with benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hovering near their lowest levels in a week.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 1.1 basis points to 1.793%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 2.2 basis points to 2.120%.

LONDON - German government bond yields hit new highs late on Tuesday as investors assessed the chances that the European Central Bank might signal a faster-than-expected path for policy tightening at its meeting on Thursday.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, had risen 2.5 basis points (bps) to 0.038% at 1528 GMT on Tuesday, after hitting its highest since May 2019 at 0.041%. It rose more than 6 bps the day before.

TOKYO - Yield curve steepened on Tuesday amid speculations the Bank of Japan could shift its yield curve control target from the 10-year to shorter-ended notes.

The 30-year JGB yield rose two basis points (bps) to 0.795% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose one bps to 0.830%, touching their highest since December 2018.

COMMODITIES

GOLD - Gold prices extended gains for a second session on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar retreated and ongoing tensions over Ukraine underpinned the metal's safe-haven demand.

Spot gold gained 0.3% to $1,801.69 per ounce by 12:48 p.m. EST (1748 GMT). U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,803.40.

IRON ORE - Dalian iron ore soared more than 7% on Friday and was on course to post its biggest weekly gain since mid-December, buoyed by a combination of hopes that China's stepped-up monetary easing would stimulate demand and fears over tight supply prospects.

The steelmaking ingredient's most-traded May contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime session 7.6% higher at 829 yuan a tonne, after earlier touching 830 yuan, its strongest since Aug. 31.

BASE METALS - Copper prices rose on Tuesday after data showed expanding factory activity in Europe, Japan and the United States and as the dollar weakened, making metals cheaper for buyers with other currencies.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 2.2% at $9,719 a tonne at 1700 GMT, a little below last May's record high of $10,747.50.

OIL - Oil prices slipped on Tuesday from seven-year highs, pressured by speculation that producer group OPEC+ could decide to boost supply by more than flagged previously as well as expectations of a rise in U.S. inventories.

Brent crude was down 36 cents, or 0.4%, at $88.90 a barrel by 11:54 a.m. EDT (1654 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 45 cents, or 0.5%, to $87.70 .

PALM OIL - Markets were closed on account of a public account

RUBBER - Japan's rubber futures gained for a third straight session on Tuesday, as a healthy local factory data boosted hopes of a faster economic recovery, while the recent strength in Tokyo stock market also aided sentiment.

The Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for July delivery , finished 1.9 yen, or 0.8%, higher at 246.7 yen ($2.2) per kg. The benchmark hit the highest since Jan. 21 of 247.7 yen earlier in the session.

