Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Feb 3 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:29 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Global stocks staged a recovery on Wednesday as strong earnings from U.S. technology companies and OPEC+ plans for moderate oil output helped to counter jitters over the pace of central banks' interest rate hikes.

The STOXX index (.STOXX) of 600 European companies rose 0.45%, up for a third straight session, to recoup nearly half its losses during January's global rout in shares.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - The Nasdaq was set to extend gains for the fourth straight session on Wednesday, following a turbulent start to the year, as Google-parent Alphabet and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices' shares surged after strong quarterly results.

At 12:20 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 56.24 points, or 0.16%, at 35,461.48, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 19.77 points, or 0.43%, at 4,566.31, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was up 12.42 points, or 0.09%, at 14,358.42.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - European shares closed higher for a third straight session on Wednesday as strong fourth-quarter earnings and deal-making possibilities outweighed concerns over interest rate hikes ahead of key central bank decisions due on Thursday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) rose 0.5%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese shares closed higher on Wednesday, as an overnight Wall Street rally improved risk appetite, prompting investors to scoop up stocks that were sold off last month as well as those with robust outlook.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) gained 1.68% to end at 27,533.60, while the broader Topix (.TOPX) advanced 2.14% to 1,936.56.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares closed higher on Wednesday, led by energy and mining stocks, as the central bank offered an upbeat economic outlook and called for patience in tightening monetary policy.

The resources-heavy S&P/ASX 200 (.AXJO) closed 1.2% higher at 7,087.7. The benchmark, which fell into correction territory last week, rose for the second straight session after three straight weeks of losses.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar slid to more than a one-week low on Wednesday as data showed a drop in U.S. private sector employment in January due to the increase in COVID-19 infections, easing expectations the Federal Reserve would announce a large interest rate increase at its policy meeting in March.

The dollar index, with the euro as the largest component, fell 0.3% to 95.9280 . It is on track for its largest weekly percentage loss since November 2020, at 1.3%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were clutching on to gains on Wednesday amid a sudden brightening in global risk sentiment and an acknowledgement by Australia's central bank that interest rates could rise this year.

A bounce in equity markets helped the Aussie up to $0.7130 and away from a recent 18-month trough of $0.6967. The break of $0.7080 resistance improved the technical background, with the next target around $0.7180.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - An unexpected decline in private payrolls Wednesday helped keep U.S. Treasury yields stable as investors weighed its potential impact on Friday's broader jobs report and the Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest rates this year.

Private payrolls dropped by 301,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report said, well below the increase of 207,000 jobs expected by economists polled by Reuters. Data for December was revised lower to show 776,000 jobs added instead of the initially reported 807,000.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - German government bond yields hit new multi-year highs on Wednesday after euro zone inflation unexpectedly rose in January to record highs - prompting markets to raise their bets that the European Central Bank will hike interest rates as soon as July.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, rose 1 bps to its highest since April 2019 at 0.058% . The 5-year yield hit its highest level since December 2018 at -0.217% , while the 2-year yield hit -0.446% its highest since early 2016.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday, as investors bought back the debt on the dip after yields climbed to their highest in six years.

The 10-year JGB yield fell one basis point to 0.170%.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold rose on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields declined after a downbeat jobs report, underpinning demand for the safe-haven metal amid simmering tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

Spot gold gained 0.5% to $1,809.11 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. EST (1739 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.5% to $1,810.50.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

Copper prices climbed on Wednesday as a softer dollar and worries about low inventories spurred buying, but gains were capped by slowing economic activity in top consumer China.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.5% at $9,852 a tonne at 1658 GMT.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

Oil prices slipped on Wednesday even after OPEC+ stuck to planned moderate output increases despite pressure from top consumers to raise output more quickly after prices rallied to 2014 highs.

Brent crude was down 7 cents to $89.09 a barrel at 12:15 p.m. EST (1715 GMT) while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 fell 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $87.95.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures briefly touched a record high of 5,700 ringgit per tonne in early trade on Monday before encountering light profit-taking, as traders tried to factor in reduced supplies from top producer and exporter Indonesia.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended the pre-Lunar New Year holiday half-day trading session down 0.73% at 5,587 ringgit ($1,331.19) per tonne. The Bursa will remain closed until Feb. 3.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures ended higher for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, helped by upbeat sentiment in domestic equities, although concerns over tepid local automobiles sales capped further gains.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for July delivery , : finished 1.0 yen, or 0.4%, higher at 247.7 yen ($2.2) per kg. The benchmark touched the highest since Jan. 21 of 248.0 yen earlier in the session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.