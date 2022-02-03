Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Feb 4 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:33 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Global stocks stumbled as the European Central Bank and the Bank of England soured investor sentiment around inflation on Thursday, while a downbeat status update from the firm formerly known as Facebook further exacerbated traders.

(.MIWD00000PUS) shed 0.91%, in response to a seemingly worldwide surge in inflation, analysts said.

NEW YORK - U.S. shares fell on Thursday, with the Nasdaq diving more than 2%, as Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' dour forecast jolted the broader tech sector and threatened to upend a nascent recovery in stock markets.

At 11:57 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 278.06 points, or 0.78%, at 35,351.27, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 68.33 points, or 1.49%, at 4,521.05, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 342.95 points, or 2.38%, at 14,074.60.

LONDON - European stocks tumbled on Thursday following signals that the European Central Bank would likely hike rates this year, while weak results from Facebook owner Meta added to pressure on global technology stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) closed down 1.8% with tech stocks .SX8P the worst performers, losing 3.5%.

TOKYO - Japanese shares snapped a four-day winning streak on Thursday, weighed down by weaker Nasdaq futures, while investors sold tech stocks amid worries over Sony Group's gaming business and a drop in Panasonic's quarterly profit.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) fell 1.06% to 27,241.31, while the broader Topix (.TOPX) lost 0.86% to 1,919.92.

SHANGHAI - Markets were closed on account of a public holiday

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares ended lower on Thursday, dragged down by technology stocks that suffered their worst session in nearly a month, while Westpac rose after the country's fourth-largest lender topped its quarterly profit estimates.

The S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO closed 0.1% lower at 7,078 after a two-day winning streak lost steam in thin trade.

SEOUL - South Korean shares jumped the most in more than two months, with the market tracking a rally in global equities on Thursday, as investors welcomed data that signalled the country's factory activity grew at the sharpest pace in six months.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) was up 44.52 points, or 1.67%, at 2,707.86 by 0631 GMT, the sharpest gain since last December.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The euro jumped against the dollar on Thursday after comments from ECB president Christine Lagarde fuelled expectations of faster monetary policy tightening, although the central bank confirmed its guidance for interest rates and its bond purchase programme.

The U.S. dollar index , which measures the greenback against six rivals, fell 0.5% to 95.513, after falling for three days in a row from around 97.3 on Monday.

SHANGHAI - Markets were closed on account of a public holiday

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars flinched on Thursday as global stock markets were sideswiped by a $200 billion rout in social media giant Meta FB.O, underlining the currencies' high correlation to risk sentiment.

The Aussie eased to find support at $0.7120 , after reaching a one-week top of $0.7160 overnight. Resistance still lies around $0.7180, with more support at $0.7075.

SEOUL - The Korean won weakened on Thursday, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The won was quoted at 1,206.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.07% lower than its previous close at 1,205.5.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Thursday after a hawkish interest rate hike by the Bank of England led investors to price for similar moves by the Federal Reserve as the central banks battle persistently high inflation.

Benchmark 10-year note yields jumped to 1.838%, the highest since Jan. 28, though they are holding below a two-year high of 1.902% reached on Jan. 19.

LONDON - Euro zone government bonds yields soared on Thursday as money markets rushed to price in more than four rate hikes from the ECB this year as president Christine Lagarde chose not to repeat her past comment that a 2022 rate hike was very unlikely.

Italy's 10-year bond yield jumped 23 bps to 1.64%, the highest since May 2020 and its biggest daily surge since March 2020, when the COVID crisis rattled world markets. Bond yields move inversely to prices. Two-year yields turned positive for the first time since August 2020.

TOKYO - Yields on shorter-ended Japanese government bonds were flat on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. non-farm payroll figures, while moderately strong outcome of an auction saw yields on longer-ended bonds fall.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.175% and the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.580%.

COMMODITIES

GOLD - Gold prices fell on Thursday, weighed down by a spike in U.S. Treasury yields and growing expectations of an aggressive U.S. interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in March.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,803.70 an ounce, as of 12:49 p.m. EST (1749 GMT), after falling 1% earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,806.30.

BASE METALS - Copper prices steadied on Thursday, helped by a softer dollar and low inventories, but concerns about demand in top consumer China and Europe weighed on sentiment.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $9,840 a tonne at 1700 GMT, after hitting a session low of $9,720 a tonne.

OIL - Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, maintaining their upward trajectory built on expectations that supply will tighten further even after OPEC+ producers stuck to planned moderate output increases.

Brent crude was up 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $89.71 a barrel at 12:35 p.m. EST (1735 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 32 cents, or 0.4%, to $88.58 a barrel.

PALM OIL - Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Thursday, following the Lunar New Year break, but selling pressure was limited due to Indonesia's new mandate for 20% of domestic output to be sold at home.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 1.23% down at 5,523 ringgit ($1,314.68) per tonne.

RUBBER - Japanese rubber futures plunged on Thursday, as investors took profits following a four-day rally, while a drop in oil prices and lower Tokyo equities also eroded risk appetite among investors.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for July delivery , finished 6.7 yen, or 2.7%, lower at 241.0 yen ($2.1) per kg, marking the biggest daily percentage decline since Dec. 20. The benchmark touched a 1-1/2-week high on Wednesday.

