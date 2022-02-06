Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Feb 7 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:12 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Stock indexes around the globe traded mixed despite strong Amazon earnings and upbeat economic data on Friday, while gold prices slipped under pressure from a firmer dollar and higher U.S. Treasury yields, potentially bolstering the case for Federal Reserve rate hikes.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS) gained 0.77%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - Another bumpy ride on Wall Street ended on Friday as Amazon's positive earnings capped a run of mixed big-tech numbers, with the Nasdaq recovering much of its losses from the previous session and all three benchmarks ending the week in positive territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 21.42 points, or 0.06%, to 35,089.74, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 23.09 points, or 0.52%, to 4,500.53 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 219.19 points, or 1.58%, to 14,098.01.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - European shares fell on Friday, with automobile stocks hitting a one-month low on the prospect of tougher emissions tests, while a hawkish shift from the European Central Bank continued to rattle markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) closed 1.4% lower, extending losses after a near 2% drop in the previous session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rallied after the lunch break on Friday, turning around after a tepid morning session, to finish with solid gains and snap a four-week losing run.

The Nikkei (.N225) ended the day up 0.73% at 27,439.99. For the week, it booked a 2.71% advance, its best performance since mid-October, tracking moves in global shares (.MIWD00000PUS) on overall healthy corporate earnings, led by U.S. firms.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China stocks fell to 16-month closing lows on Friday, extending losses even after state-backed newspapers and fund houses tried to calm investor nerves following a sharp sell-off last session on worries over faster U.S. monetary policy tightening.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) fell 1.2% to 4,563.77, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) lost 1% to 3,361.44.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares edged higher on Friday to wrap up their best week in over a month, mainly driven by gains in technology stocks which rebounded after plummeting in the previous session.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 (.AXJO) clawed back earlier losses to settle 0.6% higher at 7,120.1 points. It gained 1.9% for the week.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares rose for a third straight session on Friday and logged their best weekly gain in almost a year, tracking strength in U.S. equity futures after online retailer Amazon.com Inc beat profit estimates.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) rose 42.44 points, or 1.57%, to 2,750.26 as of 0630 GMT.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar advanced from two-week lows on Friday after data showed the world's largest economy created far more jobs than expected, raising the chances of a larger Federal Reserve interest rate increase at the March policy meeting.

The dollar index, a gauge of its value against six major currencies, rose 0.1% to 95.446 , after falling to a two-week low of 95.136 earlier amid a resurgent euro.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan on Friday recovered some ground lost against the dollar following its biggest one-day weakening in more than seven months, though trading was subdued in the approach to the Lunar New Year holiday.

After Thursday's sharp decline, the PBOC set yuan's daily midpoint fixing at 6.3746 per dollar prior to market open, its weakest level since Jan. 5 following Thursday's sharp dip.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were down sharply on the euro on Friday after the European Central Bank shocked markets with a hawkish turn, though a bounce in U.S. stock futures helped underpin them elsewhere.

The euro jumped more than 1% to a two-month high of A$1.6038 after the ECB voiced "serious concerns" about the trajectory of inflation and opened the door to a rate rise this year, sending bonds yields surging.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - The Korean won strengthened on Friday, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The won was quoted at 1,197.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.79% higher than its previous close at 1,206.4.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Speculators' bearish bets on U.S. Treasury 5-year note futures, that part of the yield curve that reflects interest rate expectations, dropped to their lowest since mid-September last year, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

U.S. 5-year note shorts fell to 120,524 contracts in the latest week, from 140,457 contracts the previous week.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - German five-year bond yields turned positive for the first time since 2018 on Friday as traders ramped up bets on rate hikes this year following the European Central Bank's hawkish turn a day earlier.

Germany's five-year yield crossed into positive territory for the first time since May 2018 at 0.004% by 1619 GMT.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese government bond yields climbed to multi-year highs on Friday as stubbornly hot inflation and more hawkishness from other major central banks spurred bets that the Bank of Japan would need to tighten policy soon.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.2%, the highest since Jan. 29, 2016, the start of the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy (NIRP).

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold prices edged higher in choppy trade on Friday as growing inflation worries helped cushion pressure from a firmer dollar and higher U.S. Treasury yields after a surprisingly upbeat U.S. jobs data.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,805.95 per ounce by 13:41 EST (1841 GMT), after hitting a one-week high earlier in the session. Bullion is up 0.8% so far this week.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE

Dalian iron ore soared more than 7% on Friday and was on course to post its biggest weekly gain since mid-December, buoyed by a combination of hopes that China's stepped-up monetary easing would stimulate demand and fears over tight supply prospects.

The steelmaking ingredient's most-traded May contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime session 7.6% higher at 829 yuan a tonne, after earlier touching 830 yuan, its strongest since Aug. 31.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

Copper and aluminium prices rose on Friday, supported by thin inventories, but worries that central bank rate hikes would curb growth and metal demand capped gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) had added 0.1% to $9,838 a tonne by 1700 GMT, putting it on track to gain more than 3% this week.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

Oil prices surged to seven-year highs on Friday, extending their rally into a seventh week on ongoing worries about supply disruptions fueled by frigid U.S. weather and ongoing political turmoil among major world producers.

Brent crude rose $2.16, or 2.4%, to settle at $93.27 a barrel having earlier touched its highest since October 2014 at $93.70.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures staged a late rally Friday to secure a close above 5,600 ringgit a tonne, after hovering below that level for the majority of the day in fairly quiet trade.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 1.96% at 5,621 ringgit ($1,344) per tonne.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures inched higher on Friday, helped by a stronger Tokyo stock market and soaring oil prices which boosted investors' risk appetite.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for July delivery , finished 0.6 yen, or 0.2%, higher at 241.6 yen ($2.10) per kg. The benchmark booked a 0.9% increase for the week, its first weekly gain in three.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130

