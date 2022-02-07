Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Feb 8 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:00 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Wall Street shares rose on Monday, as European bond yields jumped after the European Central Bank last week drove speculation about monetary tightening as soon as March and yields of benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries hit two-year highs.

After a bumpy ride last week, the MSCI world equities index (.MIWD00000PUS) rose.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - U.S. stock indexes reversed course to slip on Monday as markets digested mixed quarterly results from megacaps Amazon and Facebook owner Meta Platforms last week, while Peloton jumped on media reports of interest from potential buyers including Amazon.

At 12:31 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 77.27 points, or 0.22%, at 35,012.47, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 15.74 points, or 0.35%, at 4,484.79, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 59.68 points, or 0.42%, at 14,038.33.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - European shares rose on Monday after five straight weeks of declines as gains in mining stocks and positive earnings outweighed worries of a looming policy tightening cycle and geopolitical tensions.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) rose 0.7% after sinking more than 5% this year, following sharp declines in tech stocks (.SX8P) as broad inflationary pressures invited hawkish comments from major central banks.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average sank on Monday as disappointing financial results knocked down some industrial companies, while worries about a faster pace of global monetary tightening simmered in the background.

The Nikkei (.N225) cut some of its morning losses to end the day down 0.70% at 27,248.87, with a 0.99% drop making industrials the hardest hit sector. Heavyweight chipmakers and shippers also declined.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China stocks closed up on Monday, as markets played catch-up with last week's gains in global equities and rebounded from sharp sell-offs seen before the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 1.5% to 4,634.09, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) gained 2% to 3,429.58 points.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares slipped on Monday, as losses in the banking and healthcare sectors offset gains made by energy and mining firms, while travel stocks gained as the country geared up to reopen its borders to vaccinated tourists later in the month.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) closed 0.1% lower at 7,110.80, recouping losses after declining nearly 1% earlier in the day.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares fell on Monday amid growing bets on U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates, while rising local COVID-19 cases also dampened the sentiment.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) fell 5.20 points, or 0.19%, to end at 2,745.06 as of 06:30.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar and euro edged down on Monday after a European Central Bank governor dampened a sudden turn last week in market expectations of a quick hike in interest rates that has lifted regional bond yields in Europe to multiyear highs.

The dollar index fell 0.021%, with the euro down 0.04% to $1.1442.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's onshore yuan nudged higher against the dollar on Monday in its first trading session following an extended Lunar New Year holiday after the dollar index weakened sharply last week, but analysts and traders continue to see a limited upside.

Traders said the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) daily fixing appeared to indicate a desire that the yuan not be excessively strong. While stronger than the previous fixing, 6.3580 per dollar versus 6.3746, it came in weaker than market expectations.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were on the defensive on Monday after a staggeringly strong U.S. payrolls report added to the risk of faster rate hikes there and sent bond markets reeling.

The Aussie was back at $0.7076 , having shed 0.9% on Friday after the jobs report sent Treasury yields flying. Support lies around $0.7050 with resistance now up at $0.7168.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - The Korean won weakened on Monday, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The won was quoted at 1,200.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.31% lower than its previous close at 1,197.0.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield edged lower on Monday, pausing after a jump on Friday due to a stronger than expected payrolls report for January and ahead of data later in the week on inflation pressures.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 1.1 basis points to 1.921% after reaching a high of 1.936% on Friday, it's highest since January 2, 2020.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Euro zone yields rose on Monday with Italian bond prices underperforming their peers after the European Central Bank last week opened the door to speculation about a monetary tightening in March.

Italy's 10-year bond yield rose 5.5 bps to 1.814%, after touching a new high since May 2020 at 1.901%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - apanese government bond yields rose on Monday, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note touching a more than six-year high, after robust U.S. jobs data strengthened the case for accelerated Federal Reserve policy tightening.

The 10-year JGB yield retreated later to end flat at 0.195%, after earlier touching 0.205% for the first time since Jan. 29, 2016, when the Bank of Japan (BoJ) implemented its negative interest rate policy.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold prices climbed to a more than one-week high on Monday, supported by inflation worries and lingering geopolitical risks, as markets awaited key U.S. inflation data for cues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike trajectory.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,813.93 per ounce by 09:44 a.m. EST (1444 GMT), after hitting its highest level since Jan. 27 at $1,816.86 earlier in the session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE

Chinese steel and iron ore futures jumped on Monday after a week-long Lunar New Year break, as hopes of economic stimulus grew after the state planner called for faster infrastructure construction.

The most-active construction-used steel rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange , for May delivery, jumped as much as 2.4% before closing up 1.7% at 4,847 yuan ($762.42) a tonne, its highest since Oct. 21.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

Aluminium prices scaled a four-month peak on Monday as worries about supplies from top producer China and deficits in Europe and the United States were reinforced by sliding stocks.

Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.5% at $3,121 a tonne at 1706 GMT, after hitting its highest since Oct. 19 at $3,135 earlier in the session, up 20% since mid-December last year.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

Oil prices fell from seven-year highs on Monday as concerns over tight supply were offset by signs of progress in nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, which could lead to the removal of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil sales.

Brent crude was down 42 cents, or 0.5%, at $92.85 by 12:03 a.m. EST (1503 GMT), having earlier touched its highest since October 2014 at $94.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures pulled back from a record high to end lower on Monday, pressured by rival oils easing and expectations of stockpiles remaining slightly higher at the end of January.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 1.39% lower at 5,539 ringgit ($1,324.01)per tonne.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures jumped on Monday, tracking stronger Shanghai prices, while a weaker yen against the U.S. dollar and strong oil prices also provided support.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for July delivery , 0#2JRU: finished 5.4 yen, or 2.2%, higher at 247.0 yen ($2.14) per kg.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

