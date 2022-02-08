Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Feb 9 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:03 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Major U.S. stock indexes were higher on Tuesday in choppy dealings as Europe slipped despite bumper BP profits, while the euro was pegged back as the European Central Bank tried to cool interest rate hike expectations.

The MSCI world equity index (.MIWD00000PUS) rose 0.69 points or 0.1 percent.

NEW YORK - U.S. stock indexes climbed on Tuesday, boosted by Apple and Microsoft, while a jump in Treasury yields lifted banking stocks ahead of a key inflation reading this week.

At 12:34 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 323.57 points, or 0.92%, at 35,414.70, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 34.70 points, or 0.77%, at 4,518.57, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was up 162.26 points, or 1.16%, at 14,177.93.

LONDON - European shares ended flat on Tuesday as rising bond yields pressured technology stocks, while a sharp fall in oil prices took the shine off strong earnings from oil company BP .

The benchmark STOXX 600 (.STOXX) closed largely unchanged.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei closed slightly higher on Tuesday, helped by tech stocks as investors snapped up beaten-down equities, even as caution prevailed ahead of U.S. inflation data due out later this week.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) closed 0.13% higher at 27,284.52, paring most of its early gains of 0.8%.

SHANGHAI - China's blue-chip shares ended lower on Tuesday, as uncertainty about the impact of the U.S. government's move to add more Chinese entities to an export control list weighed on sentiment.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) was up 0.67% at 3,452.63.

AUSTRALIA - Australia shares gained 1% on Tuesday to hit their highest level in more than two weeks, lifted by heavyweight miners on the back of surging iron ore prices and as Macquarie Group, the world's top infrastructure investor, posted record quarterly earnings.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) ended 1.1% firmer at 7186.7, its highest closing level since Jan. 21. The benchmark ended 0.1% lower on Monday.

SEOUL - South Korean shares gave up early gains on Tuesday, weighed down by caution ahead of U.S. inflation data due later this week and U.S. sanctions against some Chinese companies.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) closed up 1.41 points, or 0.05%, at 2,746.47, after having gained 1.27% in early trade.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar strengthened and the euro weakened in sideways trade on Tuesday after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde strived to keep expectations of rising interest rate hikes at bay that has sent bond markets into a tizzy.

The dollar index rose 0.217%, with the euro down 0.23% to $1.1416.

SHANGHAI - China's yuan was firmer against the dollar on Tuesday but gains were capped by tumbling mainland stocks, which weighed on investor sentiment and as traders awaited key U.S. inflation data due later in the week.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3569 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix of 6.358.

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were trying to sustain a rally on Tuesday as an improved tone in global equity markets and strength in commodity prices offered a break from recent selling.

The Aussie firmed to $0.7131 , having bounced 0.7% overnight and away from support around $0.7050. A break above resistance at $0.7168 is needed to keep the rally going.

SEOUL - Both the Korean won and the benchmark bond yield rose on Tuesday.

The won ended at 1,197.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.25% higher than its previous close.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit its highest level since November 2019 on Tuesday, as yields continue to rise before a key inflation reading this week and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will start tightening monetary policy.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 4.9 basis points to 1.965%.

LONDON - Euro zone yields rose on Tuesday tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries with investors still concerned about a faster-than-expected monetary policy tightening from the European Central Bank.

But a jump in U.S. borrowing costs further supported a yield rise in the euro zone, with the 10-year U.S. yield up 5 bps to 1.97%.

TOKYO - Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yields rose on Tuesday as markets are still alert for rate hikes in both the euro zone and the United States, despite a pause in the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields' advance overnight.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.210%, moving closer to the implicit 0.25% ceiling the Bank of Japan sets around its 0% target. The yield still remains the highest since January 2016, when the central bank implemented its negative interest rate policy.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold prices advanced to a near two-week high on Tuesday, buoyed by mounting inflation concerns and Russia-Ukraine tensions, although expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike limited gains.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,827.03 per ounce by 12:10 p.m. EST (1710 GMT), after hitting its highest since Jan. 26 at $1,828.10 earlier in the session.

IRON ORE

Chinese ferrous futures advanced on Tuesday, with coking coal surging more than 7% to its highest level in more than three months on tight supply, while recovering steel production and downstream demand also boosted sentiment.

The most-traded coking coal futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for May delivery, soared 7.6% to 2,470 yuan ($388.25) per tonne, their highest since Oct. 27, following Zhengzhou thermal coal futures which ended up 10%.

BASE METALS

Aluminium prices rose to their highest since 2008 on Tuesday, buoyed by investor concern over tight supply and falling inventories.

Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 3% at $3,226 a tonne by 1400 GMT after touching $3,236.

OIL

Oil fell about 3% on Tuesday as investors worried the resumption of indirect talks between the United States and Iran could revive an international nuclear agreement and allow more oil exports from the OPEC producer.

Brent futures fell $2.58, or 2.8%, to $90.11 a barrel by 11:12 a.m. EST (1612 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.69, or 3.0%, to $88.63.

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures posted their biggest single-day loss in over three weeks on Tuesday, as weaker rival oils triggered profit-taking and traders digested palm production and export forecasts.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 1.63% lower at 5,446 ringgit ($1,301.94) per tonne, the biggest daily lost since Jan. 17.

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures rose on Tuesday to their highest in more than two weeks, as Shanghai prices strengthened while the yen's slide against the dollar also lifted sentiment.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for July delivery , finished 1.7 yen, or 0.7%, higher at 248.7 yen ($2.2) per kg, after touching the highest since Jan. 21 of 249.9 yen earlier in the session.

