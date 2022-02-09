Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Feb 10 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:21 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - World stocks rallied on Wednesday, with Wall Street rising again on a Big Tech boost and European shares gaining on strong earnings as investors put aside worries about rising interest rates for now.

he pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) climbed 1.8%, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) rose 1.8% to a more than two-week high and the blue-chip Nikkei closed just over 1% higher (.N225.)

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - Wall Street's main indexes rallied on Wednesday, with high-growth stocks gaining as a recent rally in Treasury yields paused, while investors took comfort from upbeat earnings reports and signs of easing tensions in Ukraine.

At 12:20 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 252.85 points, or 0.71%, at 35,715.63, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 50.27 points, or 1.11%, at 4,571.81, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was up 199.38 points, or 1.40%, at 14,393.83.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - European stocks surged on Wednesday to their biggest daily gain in two months, buoyed by a batch of strong fourth-quarter trading updates, while Volkswagen surged on the possible listing of its luxury brand Porsche AG.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) climbed 1.7% with automakers (.SXAP) leading gains with a 4.0% jump.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese shares ended higher on Wednesday following an overnight tech-led rally on the Wall Street, while investors buying stocks of companies that reported strong results as the earnings season nears its peak further supported sentiment.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) advanced 1.08% to close at 27,579.87, while the broader Topix (.TOPX) rose 0.94% to 1,952.22.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - Chinese shares ended higher on Wednesday, driven by consumer firms as domestic investors reconsidered high valuations of growth stocks amid growing external risks, and on buying by offshore investors.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) was up 0.79% at 3,479.95.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares closed more than 1% higher on Wednesday, as top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia soared on a forecast-beating surge in half-year profit and investor services provider Computershare led a rally in tech stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) rose 1.1% to 7,268.10 after Tuesday's 1.1% gain.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares ended higher on Wednesday, tracking an overnight tech rally on Wall Street, though gains were capped as investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) closed up 22.38 points, or 0.81%, at 2,768.85.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar weakened and euro edged higher on Wednesday amid ongoing repricing of positions after the European Central Bank's hawkish shift last week, while the market awaited key data on U.S. consumer prices due on Thursday.

Bond yields retreated, in particular a jump in German two-year notes that had helped lift the euro last week to three-year highs. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries backed away from 27-month highs that spurred an upward dollar move.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - The yuan strengthened against the dollar on Wednesday, but increasing divergence between the monetary policy outlooks of the world's two largest economies is expected to weigh on the Chinese currency.

The yuan opened at 6.3642 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3618 at midday, 42 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars inched higher on Wednesday as global markets priced in the risk of a more drastic tightening by central banks, sending local bond yields to three-year peaks.

The Aussie stood at $0.7154 , having edged up 0.3% overnight and further away from support around $0.7050. A break above resistance at $0.7168 could see the rally extend to $0.7275.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell on Wednesday.

The won closed at 1,196.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.10% higher than its previous close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields retreated from 27-month highs on Wednesday before the Treasury Department will sell $37 billion of the notes, and as investors waited on highly anticipated inflation data due on Thursday.

Benchmark 10-year note yields rose to 1.970% on Tuesday, the highest since November 2019 when they hit an interim high of 1.973%. If they break above this level they would also be likely to top the key psychological level of 2%, which was last reached in August 2019.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Euro zone bonds calmed on Wednesday with yields falling for the first time in five sessions as markets reassessed the European Central Bank's perceived hawkish policy pivot last week and some doubts emerged about its communication strategy.

Late afternoon on Wednesday, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was down about 4 basis points to 0.228%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's yield curve steepened at the short end on Wednesday, led by benchmark 10-year government bond yields hitting a new high as investors waited to see if the central bank would step in to defend its 0% target for that tenor.

The 10-year JGB yield rose as much as 0.215%, the highest level since January 2016, before falling to 0.210%.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold eked out gains on Wednesday, helped by a weaker dollar and a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields, although prices moved in a tight range as investors refrained from making large bets ahead of U.S. inflation data.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,834.30 per ounce by 12:24 p.m. EST (1724 GMT).

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE

Benchmark iron ore futures in China plunged more than 6% on Wednesday, snapping a five-session rally, after authorities pledged to strengthen supervision of the market and crack down on any irregularities.

The most actively traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for May delivery, dived as much as 6.2% to 779 yuan ($122.41) a tonne, the biggest percentage loss since Nov. 26. The contract closed 5.9% lower at 781 yuan per tonne.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

Aluminium prices rose to 13-1/2 year highs on Wednesday as a supply shortfall caused by smelter closures in Europe and China ate further into exchange stockpiles.

Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 2.5% at $3,263 a tonne at 1740 GMT having reached $3,272, the highest since July 2008.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

Oil prices were trading near unchanged on Wednesday, paring gains after spiking on data showing after U.S. inventories dropped by nearly 5 million barrels and demand rose to an all-time high.

Brent crude futures gained 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $91.08 a barrel by 12:01 p.m. EST (1701 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 fell 25 cents to $89.11 a barrel.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Wednesday after the world's top palm oil maker Indonesia issued a regulation stating it would start requiring export permits for all palm oil products, raising fears of global supply disruption.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 2.7% to close at 5,596 ringgit ($1,337.80) per tonne on Wednesday, its best day since Jan. 28.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures rose on Wednesday to their highest in more than two weeks, driven by Shanghai gains and higher raw material prices.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for July delivery , finished 2.3 yen, or 0.9%, higher at 251.0 yen ($2.17) per kg, hitting the highest since Jan. 21.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.