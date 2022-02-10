Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Feb 11 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:13 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Crucial U.S. inflation data raised expectations on Thursday the Fed may act aggressively to cool inflation, sending Wall Street shares churning, hitting global tech stocks and shooting benchmark U.S. and German treasury yields to multi-year highs.

The MSCI world equity index (.MIWD00000PUS) clung to gains and Europe's STOXX (.STOXX) retreated in choppy dealings, down 0.25%. European tech shares (.SX8P) fell 1.14%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - Megacap stocks dragged U.S. stock indexes lower on Thursday after a hotter consumer prices data raised fears the Federal Reserve will act aggressively to counter inflation, while Disney jumped after posting upbeat quarterly results.

At 12:12 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 73.90 points, or 0.21%, at 35,694.16, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 15.37 points, or 0.34%, at 4,571.81, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 42.34 points, or 0.29%, at 14,448.03.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - European shares ended slightly lower on Thursday as rising bond yields and weak results from France's Atos dampened the tech sector, although positive Linde and Siemens earnings along with improving trends for travel stocks helped limit broader losses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) closed 0.2% lower, with the heavyweight technology sector (.SX8P) among the top drags.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO -Japanese shares rose on Thursday, with technology stocks tracking overnight strength on the Wall Street, even as caution ahead of the U.S. economic data weighed on investor sentiment.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) rose 0.42% to close at 27,696.08, after climbing as much as 1% earlier in the session. The broader Topix (.TOPX) gained 0.53% to 1,962,61.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's blue-chip share index fell on Thursday as battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology and consumer firms slipped, with investors remaining worried over factors including U.S. trade sanctions and higher U.S. rates.

At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) was down 0.26%, with the consumer staples sector (.CSI000912) 0.13% lower and the healthcare sub-index (.CSI300HC) 1.35% weaker.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares logged modest gains on Thursday, lifted by tech stocks and strong advances made by National Australia Bank on robust earnings, even as investors eyed U.S. inflation data due later in the day for new clues on interest rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) ended 0.3% higher at 7,288.50, maintaining a three-day gaining streak. The benchmark had added 1.1% on Wednesday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares on Thursday ended slightly higher after swinging between gains and losses, as investors stood cautious ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data later in the day.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) closed up 3.08 points, or 0.11%, at 2,771.93, after dropping as much as 0.26% earlier in the session. The index closed 0.82% higher on Wednesday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar initially rose against major currencies on Thursday after U.S. consumer prices in January came in higher than expected, but it later fell amid expectations of other central banks joining the Federal Reserve in fighting rising inflation.

The data marked the fourth straight month of annual increases in excess of 6%, driving the dollar index , a gauge of the greenback's value against six major currencies, to rise almost 0.5%, before retreating. It was last down 0.36%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan edged up on Thursday on corporate demand, while gains were limited, with traders awaiting the U.S. inflation data later in the day to get more clues about the pace of the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3599 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix 6.3653.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were trying for a fourth session of gains on Thursday as global equity markets rallied and commodities kept climbing, while Australian bonds formally waved goodbye to buying by the central bank.

In just the past four sessions, yields on 10-year paper have climbed 27 basis points to 2.13% and heights last visited in early 2019.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - The Korean won ended flat, while the benchmark bond yield fell on Thursday.

The won ended at 1,196.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , unchanged from its previous close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose on Thursday, with the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield touching 2% for the first time since August 2019 after a higher-than-anticipated reading on inflation further cemented expectations the Federal Reserve will take action to combat rising prices.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 8 basis points to 2.007%, the first time it had reached the 2% level since August 1, 2019.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Euro zone government debt yields jumped on Thursday with German 10-year yields reaching levels unseen since 2018 after stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data triggered a broad bond selloff on both sides of the Atlantic.

Benchmark yields on U.S. Treasury 10-year debt crossed the psychologically important level of 2% as U.S. consumer prices made their biggest annual rise in four decades, prompting investors to raise the odds of a 50 bps rate hike in March by the U.S Federal Reserve.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Yields on Japanese government bonds strengthened on Thursday after a weak demand for an auction prompted investors to sell debt, pushing benchmark 10-year yields to a new high.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.220%, its highest since January 2016.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold prices touched their highest level in two-weeks on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar and as data showing a spike in U.S. consumer prices boosted the metal's appeal as a hedge against inflation.

Spot gold prices fell as much as 0.6% after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data supported the case for aggressive rate hikes, but recouped losses to trade up 0.5% at $1,841.57 per ounce by 12:01 p.m. ET (1701 GMT).

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE

Chinese coking coal futures plunged on Thursday, after the country's state planner alerted companies with inflated coal prices, while benchmark iron ore rebounded despite government warnings.

The most-traded coking coal futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped as much as 5.4% to 2,273 yuan ($357.27) per tonne in morning trade. They ended down 2.5% at 2,342 yuan a tonne.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

Aluminium prices pulled back from their highest levels in more than 13 years on Thursday after a surge in inventories raised the prospect that supplies are not as tight as feared.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.5% to $3,250 a tonne by 1715 GMT after touching its highest since July 2008 at $3,333.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

Oil prices climbed more than 1% on Thursday, extending their rally for a second day on concerns over market tightness after OPEC forecast a steeper rise in demand, even as investors awaited the outcome of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks that could add crude supplies quickly to global markets.

Brent crude futures rose $1.18, or 1.3% to $92.71 a barrel by 12:28 a.m. ET (1728 GMT), while U.S. climbed Texas Intermediate crude was $1.62, or 1.8% higher $91.29 a barrel.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Thursday, hit by profit-taking and weak exports in the first 10 days of February, although a drop in January end stocks limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slipped 1.13% to 5,531 ringgit ($1,322.57) per tonne. It gained 2.7% gain on Wednesday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER

Japan's rubber market extended gains for a fifth session to touch a 2-1/2-month high on Thursday, driven by stronger Shanghai and raw material prices.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for July delivery , finished 2.8 yen, or 1.1%, higher at 253.8 yen ($2.20) per kg, hitting the highest since Nov. 26.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

