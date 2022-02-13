Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Feb 14 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:09 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Global shares dropped on Friday on rising worries over escalating Ukraine-Russia tensions and the prospect of a tightened interest rate hike timeline from the U.S. Federal Reserve in response to decades-high inflation.

The MSCI world equity index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks shares in 49 nations, fell 10.85 points or 1.49%, to 715.46. Emerging markets stocks (.MSCIEF) fell 0.85%.

NEW YORK - Wall Street stocks ended sharply lower on Friday for the second straight session, as investors fretted about deepening tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 1.43% to end at 34,738.06 points, while the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 1.90% at 4,418.64. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 2.78% to 13,791.15.

LONDON - Losses in technology stocks dragged down European shares on Friday after red-hot U.S. inflation drove up bond yields, although a positive earnings season and strong commodity prices helped the STOXX 600 log its first weekly gain this year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) closed 0.6% lower, but added 1.6% this week, its best since late-December.

TOKYO - Japanese shares rose on Thursday, with technology stocks tracking overnight strength on the Wall Street, even as caution ahead of the U.S. economic data weighed on investor sentiment.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) rose 0.42% to close at 27,696.08, after climbing as much as 1% earlier in the session. The broader Topix (.TOPX) gained 0.53% to 1,962,61.

SHANGHAI - China stocks closed lower on Friday as faster credit growth in January failed to boost investor sentiment, while concerns over more aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes after red-hot inflation data also weighed.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) fell 0.8%, to 4,601.40, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) lost 0.7% to 3,462.95 points.

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares fell on Friday to their worst day in two weeks, dragged by tech stocks after red-hot U.S. inflation data fuelled bets on more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and sent Wall Street sharply lower.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) fell 1% to 7,217.30, snapping a three-day run of gains to mark its worst session since Jan. 27. However, the benchmark gained 1.4% for the week, its second in a row.

SEOUL - South Korean shares were under pressure on Friday and closed lower for the week after a jump in U.S. inflation unleashed fears about aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) was down 24.22 points, or 0.87%, at 2,747.71, as of 0632 GMT.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The dollar rose along with other safe-haven assets on Friday after the United States said Russia has massed enough troops near Ukraine to launch a major invasion.

The dollar had been trading mostly sideways when the U.S. warning hit markets. The dollar index , a measure of the greenback against six major currencies, rose 0.258%.

SHANGHAI - China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Friday, as unexpectedly strong inflation data bolstered U.S. rate hike expectations but the currency found some support from brisk domestic credit growth figures.

The yuan opened at 6.3604 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3652 at midday, 126 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

AUSTRALIA - The Australian dollar lost some ground on Friday after the country's central bank insisted it was in no rush to hike interest rates, even as markets globally howled for aggressive tightening in the face of rising inflation.

The Aussie faded to $0.7147 , after hitting a top of $0.7248 overnight, though that still left it up 1% on the week and well away from the recent trough of $0.6967.

SEOUL - The Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield rose on Friday.

The won was quoted at 1,198.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.17% lower than its previous close at 1,196.5.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Speculators turned net short on U.S. Treasury 2-year note futures, which reflect interest rate expectations, with bearish bets hitting their largest since late October last year, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday.

In contrast, investors reduced net short positioning on benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year note futures, falling to their lowest since late October last year.

LONDON - German bond yields edged lower on Friday, as markets stabilised a day after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation sent debt yields surging.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, rose 7 bps to its highest since 2018.

TOKYO - Yields on Japanese government bonds strengthened on Thursday after a weak demand for an auction prompted investors to sell debt, pushing benchmark 10-year yields to a new high.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.220%, its highest since January 2016.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold prices jumped on Friday to a near two-month peak as concerns over surging inflation and escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine lifted demand for the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold rose 1.6% to $1,855.17 per ounce by 02:27 p.m. ET (1927 GMT), its highest level since Nov. 19, and was poised for a weekly gain of 2.5%. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.3% at $1,842.1.

IRON ORE

Chinese iron ore futures dived more than 8% late on Friday after the country's regulators and industry association issued warnings against recent unusual price moves of the key steelmaking ingredient.

The most actively traded iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down more than 8% to around 766 yuan ($120.53) per tonne as of 1333 GMT. It surged nearly 6% earlier on Friday and closed at 805 yuan a tonne in afternoon trading.

BASE METALS

Copper lurched lower on Friday, hit by profit-taking and risk-off sentiment in wider financial markets on worries about surging inflation.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) had shed 3.7% to $9,872.50 a tonne by 1710 GMT after three days of gains that propelled the price to its highest in nearly four months.

OIL

Oil prices ended 3% higher on Friday at fresh seven-year highs as escalating fears of an invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a top energy producer, added to concerns over tight global crude supplies.

Brent crude futures settled $3.03, or 3.3%, higher at $94.44 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $3.22, or 3.6%, to $93.10 a barrel.

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures gained on Friday on concerns over weak output, although they posted a second straight week of losses due to expectations of sluggish exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.81% to close at 5,580 ringgit ($1,332.38) per tonne, after falling 1.1% a day earlier.

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures rose for a third consecutive session on Friday, posting its firstly weekly gain in two, as optimism builds over China's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and potential for a vaccine.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for April delivery ended 3.1 yen, or 1.3%, higher at 235.6 yen per kg.

