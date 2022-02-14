Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Feb 15 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:13 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - World shares slid on Monday as U.S. warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time kept oil prices near seven-year peaks and sent investors scurrying to the safe-haven government debt they have mostly shunned this year.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS) shed 0.89%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - U.S. stock indexes were mixed in volatile trading on Monday amid concerns about higher interest rates, while comments from a Russian official eased worries about a possible invasion on Ukraine.

At 9:58 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 162.48 points, or 0.47%, at 34,575.58 and the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 5.19 points, or 0.12%, at 4,413.45. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was up 56.63 points, or 0.41%, at 13,847.79.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - European shares ended at their lowest level in 20 days on Monday, with travel and banking leading the slump as investors fretted over geopolitical risks following warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time.

The Europe-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) fell 1.8% - its worst single-day fall since Jan. 24. All the major sub-sectors were in the red.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei index fell on Monday by its most in nearly three weeks, dragged down by technology stocks, on investor concerns over escalating tensions surrounding Ukraine and broadening inflationary risks.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) lost 2.23% to close at 27,079.59, posting its biggest daily percentage drop since Jan. 27 and touching below the 27,000 level for the first time since Jan. 31. The broader Topix (.TOPX) lost 1.63% to 1,930.65.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China stocks closed lower on Monday, dragged down by property and financial firms, after the central bank said it would not use real estate as a short-term method to stimulate the economy.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) fell 1.1%, to 4,551.69, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) lost 1% to 3,428.88.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares inched higher on Monday, helped by energy stocks as oil prices jump on fears of a possible invasion of Ukraine by top energy producer Russia that would disrupt exports in an already tight market, while gains were capped by technology stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) rose 0.4% to 7,243.90 in its best session since Feb. 10. The benchmark ended 1% lower on Friday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares posted their biggest decline in 2-1/2 weeks on Monday, as investors fretted over escalating tensions surrounding Ukraine and amid caution over monetary tightening and inflationary risks in the United States.

The KOSPI (.KS11) closed down 43.23 points, or 1.57%, at 2,704.48, marking the sharpest decline since Jan. 27.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar index reached a two-week high on Monday, with investors anxious over tensions in Ukraine and as St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard reiterated calls for a faster pace of U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

The dollar index was last up 0.4% after reaching 96.351, its highest since Feb. 1.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan slipped against the dollar on Monday as rising inflation and concerns Russia could invade Ukraine supported the greenback, although it firmed against a basket of currencies.

Spot yuan opened at 6.3610 per dollar and edged up to 6.3595 at midday, still 53 pips weaker than the late session close on Friday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were left drifting on Monday as geopolitical concerns over Ukraine offset further gains in global commodity prices as inflation becomes more broad-based.

The Aussie was idling at $0.7130 , after bouncing 0.8% last week though it failed to hold the peak of $0.7248 which now acts as major resistance. Support comes in at $0.7100.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell on Monday.

The won ended at 1,191.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.62% higher than its previous close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose on Monday in choppy trading as hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official were met by indications from the White House over the weekend that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen at any time.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 4 basis points to 1.991%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Sovereign bond yields across the euro area fell sharply on Monday, with German 10-year borrowing costs sliding from more than three-year highs as investors rushed back into safe-haven debt on warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time.

Benchmark 10-year bond yields were around 5 basis points lower across the single currency bloc. Germany's Bund yield fell as much as 10 bps at one point and was last down 5 bps on the day at 0.24% .

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan successfully defended its key bond yield target on Monday, holding the line on its ultra loose monetary policy, with the 10-year government bond yield falling after the central bank pledged market support to stop rates going higher.

The benchmark 10-year cash JGB yield, which hit a six-year high this month, lost one basis point to 0.215%. It fell to as low of 0.200% earlier in the day.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold prices extended gains to a three-month peak on Monday as concerns around the Russia-Ukraine conflict supported bullion's safe-haven appeal and sparked fears of supply disruption in the palladium market.

Spot gold was up 0.1% to $1,861.20 per ounce by 11:55 a.m. ET (1655 GMT), after hitting its highest level since Nov. 18. U.S. gold futures gained 1.2% to $1,864.70.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE

China's iron ore futures slumped on Monday, after last week's rally that sent the steelmaking ingredient to its highest in more than five months, as traders fretted over warnings from the country's regulators against recent unusual price moves.

The most-traded Dalian iron ore for May delivery ended daytime trading 6.8% lower at 776.50 yuan ($122.07) a tonne, after falling as much as 8.6% to 761.50 yuan, its weakest since Jan. 27.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

Aluminium and nickel prices climbed towards multi-year highs on Monday on escalating fears that reduced supplies from Russia would exacerbate existing shortages of both industrial metals.

Prices of copper used by investors as a gauge of economic health was up 0.5% at $9,908 a tonne.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

Oil eased on Monday from its highest in more than seven years as Ukraine hinted at possible concessions to Russia that could alleviate tensions between the two countries that Western governments say are on the brink of war.

Brent crude rose 5 cents to $94.49 a barrel by 10:55 a.m. EST (1555 GMT), after touching its highest since October 2014 at $96.16. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 46 cents to $93.56 a barrel, after hitting $94.94, the loftiest since September 2014.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures closed at a record high on Monday, as expectations for higher demand from India grew after the world's top edible oil buyer cut import tax.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended up 99 ringgit, or 1.78%, at 5,672 ringgit ($1,354.02) a tonne.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures climbed to a 8-1/2-month high on Monday, gaining for a sixth straight session, on firmer oil prices, while heavy rain in top producer Thailand raised concerns over tighter supply.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for July delivery , finished 3.8 yen, or 1.5%, higher at 257.6 yen ($2.2) per kg, after touching its highest since May 28 of 259.8 yen earlier in the session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.