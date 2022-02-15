Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Feb 15 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:18 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Stocks in Europe and on Wall Street rebounded on Tuesday while oil prices fell after Russia indicated it was withdrawing some troops from exercises near Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin said he saw room for further discussion with the West.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 1.41%, while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS) gained 1.26%.

- - - -

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes jumped over 1% on Tuesday, led by gains in shares of megacap growth names and banks on signs of a de-escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine, while investors shrugged off hotter-than expected inflation data.

At 10:00 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 308.63 points, or 0.89%, at 34,874.80, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 50.16 points, or 1.14%, at 4,451.83, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was up 248.13 points, or 1.80%, at 14,039.05.

- - - -

LONDON - European stocks pulled back some of their recent losses on Tuesday following reports that some Russian troops near Ukraine were returning to their bases, while some positive corporate updates also boosted sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) ended 1.4% higher after falling for three consecutive sessions, winding up on Monday at its lowest since Jan. 24.

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average ended the session on Tuesday at its lowest level this month, weighed down by worries over aggressive U.S. rate hikes and as investors contemplated the implications of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Nikkei (.N225) slumped 0.79% to end at 26,865.19, its lowest close since Jan. 28 and below the psychologically significant 27,000 mark.

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China stocks ended higher on Tuesday, with healthcare and new energy firms leading gains, after the country's central bank pumped in more funds to support economic growth.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 1.1%, to 4,600.10, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) gained 0.5% to 3,446.09 points.

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares ended lower on Tuesday, impacted by energy firms as oil prices fell on profit-taking and weak iron ore prices drove down miners over Ukraine-Russia tensions, although technology stocks helped limit losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) fell 0.5% to 7,206.90 in its lowest close since Feb. 11. The benchmark was up 0.4% on Monday.

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares ended on Tuesday at their lowest levels in 2-1/2 weeks as investors fretted about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine and amid caution over more aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) closed down 27.94 points, or 1.03%, at 2,676.54, the lowest since Jan. 28. In the previous session, the index closed 1.57% lower.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar eased and the euro strengthened on Tuesday as Russia said some of its troops were returning to base after exercises near Ukraine, reducing some investor anxiety over the crisis in the region.

The U.S. dollar index was down 0.2%, while the euro was up 0.3% against the dollar at $1.1343 and the U.S. dollar was up 0.2% against the yen at 115.74.

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan hit a two-week high against the dollar on Tuesday after the central bank refrained from a further rate cut, though analysts believe more easing is likely still on the cards to spur weak investment and demand.

The onshore yuan opened at 6.3535 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3537 at midday, 38 pips stronger than the previous late session close, after the PBOC set a firmer midpoint rate.

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars marked time on Tuesday as global markets waited to see how events in Ukraine would unfold, while strength in energy and metals prices favoured the Aussie over the kiwi.

The Aussie was holding at $0.7130 , after bouncing from a low of $0.7086 overnight. Major resistance is up at $0.7248, while support comes in at $0.7100.

- - - -

SEOUL - The Korean won weakened on Tuesday on higher demand for safe-havens assets, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The won closed at 1,199.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.73% lower than its previous close.

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Russia said it was moving troops away from the Ukrainian border, boosting risk-taking in financial markets.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 4.9 basis points to 2.0451%.

- - - -

LONDON - Euro zone bond yields rose on Tuesday as investors took comfort from headlines suggesting a potential easing of tensions over Ukraine.

Germany's 10-year yield rose 4.6 bps on the day to 0.319% by 1606 GMT. They hit the highest since November 2018.

- - - -

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan's bond-purchase salvo continued to keep a lid on 10-year Japanese government bond yields on Tuesday, even as those on other tenors rose to fresh multi-year highs.

The 10-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.210%.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Precious metals fell on Tuesday with gold slipping from a multi-month high and palladium shedding more than 5% as news about some Russian troops near Ukraine returning to their bases dented demand for safe-haven assets.

Spot gold was down 1.1% at $1,850 per ounce by 12:21 p.m. ET (1721 GMT), after hitting its highest since June 11 at $1,879.48. U.S. gold futures fell 1% to $1,851.70.

- - - -

IRON ORE

Benchmark iron ore futures plunged on Tuesday, extending Monday's sharp losses, as traders charged out of the commodity amid fears of a China clampdown, with Beijing warning it would act against the spread of misinformation on prices.

The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange tumbled by the 10% daily trading limit to 699 yuan ($110.08) a tonne, its weakest since Jan. 18.

- - - -

BASE METALS

Copper prices ticked higher on Tuesday after Russia returned some troops to base after exercises near Ukraine, easing fears about a potential invasion and boosting financial markets.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.5% to $9,965 a tonne by 1700 GMT after a 0.6% gain the previous day.

- - - -

OIL

Oil tumbled over 4% from a seven-year high on Tuesday after Russia said some of its military units were returning to their bases after exercises near Ukraine, a move that appeared to de-escalate tension between Moscow and the West.

Brent crude fell $3.99, or 4.1%, to $92.49 a barrel by 11:11 a.m. EST (1611 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $4.28, or 4.5%, to $91.18 a barrel.

- - - -

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures on Tuesday touched a record high of 5,773 ringgit ($1,379.62) a tonne after data showed a surge in early February exports, although they ended lower.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 7 ringgit, or 0.12%, to 5,660 ringgit ($1,352.61) a tonne, after jumping 1.87% earlier in the session.

- - - -

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures slid on Tuesday after a six-day winning streak, with risk appetite dented by a drop in Shanghai prices and weaker Asian shares amid growing tension between Russia and Ukraine.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for July delivery , finished 3.4 yen, or 1.3 %, down at 254.2 yen ($2.20) per kg after six sessions of gains. The benchmark touched an 8-1/2-month high on Monday.

- - - -

