Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:10 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - World stocks edged lower while oil and gold rose on Wednesday with markets seeking signs of de-escalation after NATO and the United States said they have not seen Russia pull back troops from Ukraine's borders.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS) shed 0.16%.

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading losses after stronger-than-expected retail sales data gave the Federal Reserve more ammunition to tighten policy, while geopolitical tensions over Russia and Ukraine added to caution.

At 12:49 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 279.01 points, or 0.80%, at 34,709.83, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 31.72 points, or 0.71%, at 4,439.35, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 164.62 points, or 1.16%, at 13,975.13.

LONDON - European stocks made cautious gains on Wednesday, pushed higher by commodity-heavy stocks with Russia-Ukraine tensions in focus, while Swedish telecom firm Ericsson slumped after investigations showed misconduct.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) ended 0.1% higher with oil firms (.SXEP) and miners (.SXPP) leading gains, marginally adding to the 1.4% jump on Tuesday when Moscow indicated it was returning some troops surrounding Ukraine.

TOKYO - Japanese shares rose on Wednesday after two straight sessions of decline, led by technology stocks tracking gains in their U.S. peers, after signs of de-escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine drove Wall Street sharply higher.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) jumped 2.2% to close at 27,460.40, while the broader Topix (.TOPX) climbed 1.67% to 1,946.63.

SHANGHAI - China's main stock indexes rose on Wednesday as fresh inflation data raised hopes policymakers could ease policy further to boost economic growth, while financials, healthcare and property shares offset weak performance in the technology sector.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) was up 0.57% at 3,465.83.

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares closed higher on Wednesday, lifted by gains in healthcare stocks after biotech firm CSL beat half-year earnings estimates and said it expected its blood plasma collection business to return to pre-pandemic levels.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) rose 1.1% to 7,284.90, following a 0.5% drop on Tuesday.

SEOUL - South Korean shares posted on Wednesday their sharpest gain in 2-1/2 months, as signs of easing tensions between Russia and Ukraine lifted risk appetite.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) closed up 53.14 points, or 1.99%, at 2,729.68, the sharpest gain since Dec. 1. The index snapped a three-day losing streak.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar index was down slightly for a second straight sesson on Wednesday as investors watched for signs on whether tensions in Ukraine could subside, but stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data helped to limit the index's decline.

The dollar index was last down 0.1%.

SHANGHAI - China's yuan weakened slightly against the dollar on Wednesday, as a former forex regulator said increasingly divergent monetary policies between China and the United States would help rein in an excessive rise in the Chinese currency.

The yuan, which hit a two-week high against the dollar on Tuesday, was changing hands at 6.3402 at midday on Wednesday, 14 pips weaker than the previous late session close, despite the People's Bank of China (PBOC) setting a firmer midpoint .

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars edged higher on Wednesday as markets chose to focus on hopeful signs for Ukraine, while bonds were battered by another surprisingly strong reading on U.S. inflationary pressures.

The Aussie stood at $0.7146 , after firming 0.35 overnight, but remains well short of last week's high at $0.7248. Support comes in at $0.7100.

SEOUL - The Korean won strengthened on Wednesday, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The won ended at 1,197.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.18% higher than its previous close.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell and were in a tight range on Wednesday, with traders torn between the Russian announcement of more troop withdrawals from the Ukraine border and the West's insistence there could be an attack with little or no warning.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 1 basis points to 2.035%.

LONDON - Euro zone government bond yields extended their fall on Wednesday as concerns about geopolitical tensions over Ukraine remained centre stage with investors assessing conflicting statements about a potential Russian invasion.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, fell 4.5 bps to 0.27%, after hitting a new high since December 2018 at 0.331% earlier in the session.

TOKYO - Yields of Japanese government bonds rose to hover near multi-year highs on Wednesday, as risk sentiment got a boost after Russia said it was moving troops away from the Ukrainian border, while gains in the benchmark 10-year yields were capped.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.215%, but hovered marginally lower than its six-year high of 0.230% scaled last week. The five-year yield rose one basis point to 0.050%, its highest since November 2015.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold prices rose on Wednesday after the United States said Russia was still building up troops around Ukraine and as markets looked ahead to the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $1,866.67 per ounce by 12:16 p.m. EST (1716 GMT). U.S. gold futures gained 0.6% to $1,867.50.

IRON ORE

Chinese stainless steel futures jumped to their highest in more than three months on Wednesday, boosted by high input costs and optimism over demand, while iron ore remained pressured by Beijing's sustained efforts to stem any market irregularities.

In contrast, the most-active May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 1.1% to 720 yuan a tonne, stretching losses to a third day.

BASE METALS

Aluminium and other base metals climbed on Wednesday as tensions eased between Russia and the West over Ukraine and focus shifted to an energy crunch causing smelter shutdowns, mainly in China and Europe.

LME copper also rose 0.3% to $10,002 a tonne.

OIL

Oil prices rose about 3% on Wednesday, resuming the commodity's upward path, as investors weighed conflicting statements on the possible withdrawal of some Russian troops from around Ukraine.

Brent crude was up $2.71, or 2.9%, at $95.98 a barrel at 11:02 a.m. EST (1602 GMT), paring most of Tuesday's 3.3% drop after Russia announced a partial pullback of its troops near Ukraine. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $2.83, or 3.1%, at $94.90 after the contract ended Tuesday's session with a 3.6% decline.

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Wednesday as an industry survey indicated improving production this month, although bullish sentiment over demand and tight supply capped further losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 37 ringgit, or 0.68%, to 5,437 ringgit ($1,299.63) a tonne at close.

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures rose on Wednesday as Asian equities strengthened on easing fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine this week, while high raw material prices also lent support.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for July delivery , finished up 2.6 yen, or 1%, at 256.8 yen ($2.22) per kg.

