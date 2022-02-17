Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Feb 18 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:27 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Gold prices jumped to an eight-month high and safe-haven debt rose on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden said there was every indication Russia planned to attack Ukraine, while Moscow accused Washington of ignoring its security demands.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) fell 0.74% while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS) shed 0.85%.

- - - -

- - - -

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slumped more than 1% on Thursday, with investors scurrying to the safety of bonds and gold as tensions between Washington and Moscow heated up and a Russian invasion of Ukraine was seen imminent by U.S. President Joe Biden.

At 12:06 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 356.98 points, or 1.02%, at 34,577.29, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 49.54 points, or 1.11%, at 4,425.47, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 219.79 points, or 1.56%, at 13,904.30.

- - - -

- - - -

LONDON - European shares fell on Thursday as heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions eclipsed a slew of encouraging earnings from companies such as Kering, Reckitt Benckiser and Commerzbank.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) fell 0.7% with banking (.SX7P) and energy (.SXEP) shares leading declines as oil prices dropped and benchmark European bond yields slipped for the second consecutive session as investors sought shelter in the safety of bonds.

- - - -

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese shares fell on Thursday as risk appetite was curbed by worries surrounding Ukraine, while investors remained concerned over rising interest rates globally to contain broadening inflationary pressures.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) lost 0.83% to close at 27,232.87, while the broader Topix (.TOPX) slipped 0.79% to 1,931.24. The Nikkei had gained 2.2% on Wednesday.

- - - -

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China stocks closed higher on Thursday, led by non-ferrous metal and new energy stocks, helped by bets for more policy easing as inflation eased, while signs of a less hawkish stance by the U.S. Federal Reserve also boosted sentiment.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 0.2% to 4,629.16, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) gained 0.1% to 3,468.04.

- - - -

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares closed slightly higher on Thursday, as firm bullion prices boosted gold stocks and Woodside Petroleum led energy names higher after reporting strong annual results.

The resources-heavy S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) rose 0.2% to 7,296.20 after Wednesday's 1.1% jump.

- - - -

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares ended higher on Thursday, but gave up some of their earlier gains as reports of mortar fire in eastern Ukraine triggered a broad risk-off sentiment across the region.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) closed up 14.41 points, or 0.53%, at 2,744.09, after having gained 1.50% earlier in the session.

- - - -

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar index was little changed on Thursday as investors weighed comments by U.S. President Joe Biden that war appeared imminent after shelling on the Ukraine front line, while they were reassessing the probability of a 50 basis point hike at the Federal Reserve's March meeting.

Against a basket of its rivals , the dollar was flat at 95.8330 after rising above 96 earlier in the day. It fell to its lowest since Friday in the previous session.

- - - -

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan firmed to a more than three-week high on Thursday after the central bank set a stronger daily fixing, as easing expectations of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve caused a pull back in the dollar.

That pushed spot yuan , which opened at 6.3320 per dollar, to 6.3289 in morning trade, also the highest since Jan. 26. By midday it had reversed most gains to trade hands at 6.3365 per dollar, just 1 pip stronger than Wednesday's late session close.

- - - -

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were heading for a third day of gains on Thursday as markets remained optimistic on Ukraine and local data showed the labour market had weathered a wave of coronavirus cases.

The Aussie edged up to $0.7211 , after gaining 0.6% overnight, and looked set to test last week's high of $0.7248. A break would open the way to $0.7275 and $0.7314, while support lies at $0.7158 and $0.7100.

- - - -

- - - -

SEOUL - The Korean won was nearly unchanged on Thursday, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The won ended at 1,197.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , only 0.04% higher than its previous close.

- - - -

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Yields dropped on Thursday on concerns about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine and after U.S. economic data came in weaker than economists’ expectations.

Benchmark 10-year yields fell 5 basis points to 1.996%.

- - - -

- - - -

LONDON - Euro zone bond yields fell on Thursday as the Ukraine crisis remained in the spotlight.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield , the benchmark of the bloc, was down 4 basis points to 0.23% by 1630 GMT, extending its fall following weaker-than-expected U.S. data.

- - - -

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese government bond yield curve steepened on Thursday, as super-long tenors tracked U.S. peers, while caution about the central bank intervening again to stop borrowing costs from rising further capped gains in benchmark 10-year bond yields.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.220%, staying below the central bank's 0.25% target since the Bank of Japan successfully defended its key bond yield target on Monday by offering to buy an unlimited amount of the 10-year debt at 0.25%.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold jumped to an eight-month high on Thursday and was within striking distance of the key $1,900 an ounce mark after a Russian news report of mortar fire in eastern Ukraine drove investors toward safe-haven assets.

Spot gold rose 1.4% to $1,893.76 per ounce by 11:23 a.m. ET (1623 GMT), after hitting its highest since June 11 at $1,897.41. U.S. gold futures gained 1.4% at $1,897.80.

- - - -

- - - -

IRON ORE

China's benchmark iron ore futures dropped for the fourth straight session on Thursday, shedding more than 5% and denting steel prices as investors were still concerned about government interventions on the market.

The most actively traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for May delivery, dived as much as 5.2% to 675 yuan ($106.62) per tonne. They closed down 3.8% to 685 yuan a tonne.

- - - -

- - - -

BASE METALS

Copper prices fell on Thursday, with wider markets in a cautious mood as reports of artillery fire in east Ukraine heightened fears of a conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.7% at $9,927.50 a tonne at 1704 GMT, having earlier fallen as much as 1.7%.

- - - -

- - - -

OIL

Oil prices fell about 2% on Thursday as talks to resurrect a nuclear deal with Iran entered their final stages which could unlock more crude supplies, but losses were limited by heightened tensions between top energy exporter Russia and the West over Ukraine.

Brent futures fell $1.80, or 1.9%, to $93.01 a barrel by 11:42 a.m. EST (1642 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.76, or 1.9%, to $91.90.

- - - -

- - - -

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Thursday, driven by bargain buying after falling for two days, while traders assessed simmering Russia-Ukraine tensions.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended up 74 ringgit, or 1.36%, at 5,507 ringgit ($1,315.89) a tonne.

- - - -

- - - -

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures dropped on Thursday, tracking lower Shanghai prices while falling Asian shares led to risk appetite receding.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for July delivery , finished 4.3 yen, or 1.7%, lower at 252.5 yen ($2.19) per kg.

- - - -

- - - -

