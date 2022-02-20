Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Feb 21 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:20 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - A gauge of global stocks fell and government debt prices rose on Friday after hopes that diplomacy might resolve the Ukraine crisis faded on news Russian-backed separatists were evacuating residents from breakaway regions in the country's east.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS) shed 0.85%, down almost 7% this year.

NEW YORK - Wall Street ended lower on Friday after escalating tensions in Ukraine and U.S. warnings of a potential Russian invasion prompted investors to dump risky assets in the run-up to a long weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 0.68% to end at 34,079.18 points, while the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 0.72% to 4,348.87. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 1.23% to 13,548.07.

LONDON - European shares ended lower on Friday and dropped nearly 2% this week with travel and banking shares leading the declines over caution around rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine ahead of the weekend.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) fell 0.8% and dropped 1.9% for the week with travel (.SXTP) and banking shares (.SX7P) the top weekly losers.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average continued to pare losses in Friday's afternoon session, as investors took some solace from news that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov next week, suggesting an invasion of Ukraine wasn't imminent.

The Nikkei (.N225) ended the day 0.41% lower at 27,122.07, after sinking as much as 1.62% early in the morning session

SHANGHAI - China stocks ended higher on Friday, with property developers leading gains after more cities eased mortgage rules for homebuyers, while investors expected more policies to boost economy.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) was up 0.66% at 3,490.76 and the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 0.48%.

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares closed down on Friday in their worst day in three weeks, weighed by financial stocks as investors closely watched rising tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) ended 1% lower at 7,221.70, its worst session since Jan. 27.

SEOUL - South Korean shares ended nearly unchanged on Friday, but posted a second straight weekly loss, as investors cautiously monitored the developments in Ukraine.

The KOSPI (.KS11) closed 0.43 points, or 0.02%, up at 2,744.52. For the week, the benchmark index fell 0.12%, following a 0.09% slide in the previous week

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The safe-haven Japanese yen fell slightly against the dollar on Friday, pulling back after recent gains, but was up for the week as a series of developments in the Ukraine-Russia crisis put investors on edge.

In afternoon New York trading, the dollar was up 0.1% at 115.025 yen .

SHANGHAI - China's yuan firmed on Friday, buoyed by strong corporate demand for the currency, while traders remained vigilant on tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3343 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix of 6.3321.

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars turned hesitant on Friday amid fears Russia was about to invade Ukraine, though the pullback was limited and bonds won a break from recent selling pressure.

The Aussie eased to $0.7184 , from Thursday's top of $0.7217, but was still up 0.7% for the week in a resilient performance given the volatility of global markets.

SEOUL - The Korean won edged higher, while the benchmark bond yield rose on Friday.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,195.7 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,196.1.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Treasury yields dropped on Friday as concerns about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine dented risk appetite and boosted demand for safe haven bonds.

Benchmark 10-year yields fell four basis points to 1.930%, the lowest since Monday.

LONDON - Benchmark German 10-year bond yields were set for their biggest weekly fall since November on Friday as investors remained cautious around Ukraine tensions going into the weekend.

Yields on Italian bonds, which have outperformed in recent days, briefly touched their lowest in over a week at 1.814% but were last down less than one bp at 1.84%.

TOKYO - Super-long Japanese government bond yields retreated on Friday, flattening the yield curve from its steepest level in more than three years, amid strengthened demand for safe-haven assets as tensions surrounding Ukraine simmered.

The 30-year JGB yield was down 3 basis points at 0.960%, as of 0425 GMT, retreating from a six-year high of 0.995% scaled in the previous session.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold retreated slightly from the key $1,900-per-ounce level on Friday as hopes for U.S.-Russia talks brought some calm to wider markets, but lingering concerns over Ukraine kept bullion on track for a third straight weekly gain.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,896.04 per ounce by 01:59 p.m. ET (1859 GMT), after earlier touching its highest since June 2021 at $1,902.22. It has gained 1.9% so far this week.

IRON ORE

Dalian iron ore marked its steepest weekly fall since February 2020, declining for a fifth straight session on Friday, as traders kept a wary eye on Chinese regulators' intensified efforts to curb a recent surge in prices.

The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 1.4% lower at 685 yuan ($108.28) a tonne, after earlier hitting 661.50 yuan, its lowest since Dec. 29. It slumped 19% this week.

BASE METALS

Nickel prices climbed to their highest since Jan. 21 on Friday as worries about low inventories and potential sanctions against major producer Russia fuelled supply fears.

Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.1% at $24,140 a tonne by 1705 GMT, having earlier touched $24,260.

OIL

Oil prices ended the week mixed on Friday as investors weighed a potential supply disruption resulting from the Russia-Ukraine crisis against the prospect of increased Iranian oil exports.

Brent crude futures settled 57 cents, or 0.6%, higher at $93.54 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended down 69 cents, or 0.5%, at $91.07 a barrel.

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a third straight week, but notched gains on Friday on supply concerns and as rival oils on the Dalian commodity exchange strengthened.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 0.6% higher at 5,540 ringgit ($1,324.09) a tonne.

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures recovered on Friday and posted their third-straight weekly jump, supported by sustained strength in raw material prices.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for July delivery , ended 5.1 yen, or 2.0%, higher at 257.6 yen ($2.24) per kg. It posted a 1.5% gain for the week, its third straight weekly jump.

