Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Feb 22 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:58 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Global stocks hit three-week lows and oil rose on Monday as worries increased that Russia will invade Ukraine.

Russian forces killed a group of five saboteurs who breached the country's southwest border from Ukraine on Monday, news agencies quoted the military as saying, an accusation that Kyiv dismissed as the latest in a series of fakes.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - Wall Street ended lower on Friday after escalating tensions in Ukraine and U.S. warnings of a potential Russian invasion prompted investors to dump risky assets in the run-up to a long weekend.

The Nasdaq fell sharply, pulled down by declines in high-growth stocks, including Apple (AAPL.O), Amazon and Microsoft (MSFT.O).

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - European shares dropped to a four-month low on Monday, with auto and technology stocks leading the losses after comments from the Kremlin quelled hopes of a resolution to Europe's biggest military crisis in decades.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slid 1.3% to its lowest level since October over concerning headlines related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock index fell for a third consecutive session on Monday, as sustained worries about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine pushed investors away from riskier assets.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) closed down 0.76% at 26,910.67, paring most of the 2.11% drop in early trade, after reports of a potential summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin soothed market nerves.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's blue-chips closed down on Monday as financial and infrastructure shares retreated after China kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged, while property developers gained in late trade after reports that a big city lowered mortgage rates.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) fell 0.4% to 4,634.31, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC was unchanged at 3,490.61 points.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australia shares rose on Monday as the prospect of a diplomatic solution to the Russian-Ukraine standoff boosted investor sentiment, while the country's biggest power producer AGL Energy marked its best session after rejecting a premium buyout bid.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) reversed course to end 0.2% higher at 7,233.6, after falling to a two-week low earlier in the session. The benchmark had closed 1% lower on Friday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares ended nearly unchanged on Monday as hopes of easing tensions in the Russia-Ukraine standoff helped pare early steep losses. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) closed down 0.72 points, or 0.03%, at 2,743.80, after having lost 1.81% earlier in the session. The index has fallen 7.85% so far this year.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The euro's gains fizzled and the dollar received a safe-haven boost on Monday after the Kremlin said there were no concrete plans for a summit over Ukraine between the Russian and U.S. presidents.

Weekend reports that Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden had agreed in principle to discuss finding a possible path out of Europe's biggest military crisis in decades had prompted investors to cautiously buy stocks and the euro and pull capital away from safe-haven shelters such as the yen and government debt.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan touched a nearly four-week high against the dollar on Monday as the greenback retreated on rising hopes of a possible peaceful path out of the Ukraine crisis, but traders and analysts said room for further appreciation is limited.

In fact, by midday the yuan had turned weaker as worries over Ukraine resurfaced, after Reuters reported that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has prepared an initial package of sanctions against Russia that includes barring U.S. financial institutions from processing transactions for major Russian banks, if Ukraine is invaded

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars rallied on Monday as hopes for a peaceful solution to Russian-Ukraine tensions boosted risk assets, ahead of a busy week of domestic events.

Share markets bounced on news U.S. President Joe Biden had accepted in principle a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine crisis.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - The won was quoted at 1,192.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.32% higher than its previous close at 1,195.9.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Treasury yields dropped on Friday as concerns about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine dented risk appetite and boosted demand for safe haven bonds.

Stocks and bond yields fell after Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine said on Friday they planned to evacuate their breakaway region's residents to Russia.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to its lowest level in just over two weeks on Monday, reversing an earlier rise as a flurry of headlines from Ukraine prompted a new rush to safe-haven assets.

Russia's military said on Monday that its troops and border guards had prevented a "diversionary reconnaissance" group from breaching Russia's border from Ukrainian territory - a report rejected by Ukraine.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese government bond yields retreated further from multi-year highs on Monday, as investors sought safe-haven assets amid simmering tensions around Ukraine.

The 10-year JGB yield fell one basis point to 0.205%, its lowest level in a week, even after news that U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, offering a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold prices eased in volatile trade on Monday even as doubts over a potential summit between the U.S. and Russian presidents to discuss the crisis kept bullion supported near an eight-month high reached earlier.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,895.06 per ounce by 1544 GMT, down from a session high of $1,908.03, its best level since June 3. U.S. gold futures GCv1 also fell 0.2% to $1,895.70.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE

Chinese coking coal futures extended gains on Monday to a fourth session, surging more than 5%, as supply remained relatively low and demand was expected to recover following the Lunar New Year holidays and the Winter Olympics.

Inventories of the metallurgical coal at 247 steel mills and 230 coking plants covered by Mysteel consultancy stood at 21 million tonnes last week, down 4% from a week earlier.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

Nickel prices climbed to their highest in more than a decade on Monday as low inventories, healthy demand from manufacturers of electric vehicle batteries and worries about supplies from Russia spurred buying.

Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.8% at $24,335 a tonne at 1703 GMT, having earlier hit $24,610 a tonne, the highest since August 2011.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

Oil prices rose on Monday over the stand-off between Russia and the West over Ukraine, adding to supply concerns that have kept oil prices near $100 a barrel.

Brent crude futures jumped $1.63, or 1.7%, to $95.17 a barrel by 1536 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.22, or 1.3%, to $92.29 a barrel.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures climbed as much as 3% on Monday to hover near record highs as vegetable oil markets got a boost from South American weather concerns, while a jump in exports also helped.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended the session 138 ringgit higher, or 2.49%, at 5,677 ringgit ($1,358.78) a tonne.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER

Japanese rubber futures climbed to a 9-1/2-month high on Monday as raw material prices from top producer Thailand strengthened, while Asian equities trimmed earlier losses.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for July delivery , finished 2.7 yen, or 1%, higher at 260.3 yen ($2.26) per kg, after hitting the highest since May 7 of 262 yen earlier in the session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.