Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Feb 23 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

** indicates closing price

All prices as of 18:55 GMT

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Crude oil futures rose on Monday to their highest levels since 2014 on supply concerns while Wall Street equities fell a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.

While investors braced for volatility as they watched for international responses and Putin's next move, the safe haven U.S. dollar actually lost some ground and European stocks turned positive, while U.S. Treasury yields were rising after the Kremlin said it remained open to diplomacy.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - Wall Street's main indexes slumped on Tuesday as the prospect of harsh Western sanctions against Russia over its conflict with Ukraine kept investors on edge, while a near 9% drop in Home Depot also weighed.

Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors declined, with consumer discretionary stocks (.SPLRCD) leading the way with a 2.8% fall.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - European shares ended flat on Tuesday as gains in auto and travel shares were offset by geopolitical risks, with some Western countries imposing sanctions on Russia after it ordered troops into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) was flat, with automakers (.SXAP), travel stocks (.SXTP) and technology shares (.SX8P) the top gaining sub-indexes, while retailers (.SXRP) and financial stocks were among the biggest losers.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei index slumped to a fourth day of losses on Tuesday, as sentiment soured further after an escalation in tensions around Ukraine.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) ended 1.71% lower at 26,449.61, but escaping losses that at one point were as steep as 2.5%. The broader Topix (.TOPX) shed 1.55% to 1,881.08, also marking a fourth straight losing session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - hina shares fell on Tuesday, hit by consumer and "metaverse" stocks, as investors dumped riskier assets on worsening Ukraine crisis, while fears over a fresh round of regulatory crackdowns in the tech sector also weighed on sentiment.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) was down 0.96% at 3,457.15 and the blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) fell 1.3%.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - Australian shares ended lower on Tuesday, with financial stocks and miners leading declines, as deepening tensions between Ukraine and Russia heightened market uncertainty.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) closed 1% lower at 7,161.3 after hitting a two-week low earlier in the day. It gained 0.2% on Monday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - South Korean shares marked their worst session in a week on Tuesday, as investors rushed to safe-haven assets after tensions between Russia and Ukraine deepened.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) closed down 37.01 points, or 1.35%, at 2,706.79, after falling as much as 1.96% earlier in the day. It has lost 9.10% so far this year.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar was slightly lower against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday in choppy trade, getting whipsawed by developments in Ukraine a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in the country and ordered troops to the area.

The Kremlin said it remained open to diplomacy with the United States and other countries as it faced actions from a slew of countries. Britain published a list of sanctions and Germany froze the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, which would have significantly increased the flow of Russian gas.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SHANGHAI - China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Tuesday as investors rushed to safe-haven currencies amid heightened market anxiety after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3487 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix 6.3401.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

AUSTRALIA - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were holding their ground on Tuesday as strength in global commodity prices helped offset some of the investor unease about Russia's incursion into eastern Ukraine.

Both countries are major commodity exporters, with Australia having a major presence in energy through coal and liquefied natural gas.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

SEOUL - The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell on Tuesday.

The won ended at 1,192.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.05% lower than its previous close.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - A strong rally in U.S. Treasuries on Tuesday, driven by an initial bid in safe-haven assets after Russia ordered troops into breakaway parts of eastern Ukraine, reversed as investors took a more cautious approach to assess further developments.

Germany froze a new gas pipeline and Britain hit Russian banks with sanctions as the West responded to Russia's recognition of the two Ukrainian regions as independent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - German government bond yields hit a one-week high on Tuesday after falling earlier in the session as investors’ focus shifted to monetary policy tightening expectations from concerns about the escalating crisis over Ukraine.

Euro zone money markets priced in a 10 basis point (bps) rate hike in July and an 85% chance of rate hikes worth 50 bps by year-end.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese government bond yields declined on Tuesday, with the yield curve flattening, as investors flocked to the safety of debt assets amid worsening Ukraine tensions.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.190% as of 0600 GMT, retreating for a third consecutive session.

For a full report, click on

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Gold prices hit its highest in nearly nine months on Tuesday before pulling back as investors waiting for more developments in the Ukraine crisis repositioned near the pivotal $1,900 an ounce mark.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,902.08 per ounce by 12:25 p.m. ET (1725 GMT), having hit its highest since June 1 at $1,913.89. U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.2% to $1,904.20.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

IRON ORE

Chinese benchmark iron ore futures closed lower on Tuesday, reversing course from a near-5% gain earlier in the session, as investors continued to be worried about policy uncertainties amid government intervention.

The most-active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for May delivery, edged down 0.1% to 685 yuan ($108.04) per tonne at close. They were up as much as 4.9% to 719 yuan a tonne earlier during the session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

Aluminium and nickel prices hit multi-year highs on Tuesday after Russia ordered troops into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, raising fears of war and sanctions on Moscow that could interrupt Russian exports.

Russia produces around 6% of the world's aluminium and 7% of its mined nickel. Sanctions on aluminium maker Rusal in 2018 drove the metal's price up 35% in days.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

Oil rose to its highest since 2014 on Tuesday after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, tempered by a declaration from Germany's Chancellor that the nation would not certify the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The West took more measures to try to discourage Russia from going on the offensive in Ukraine, with Germany putting the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia on ice, while the United States and European Union discussed potential sanctions

For a full report, click on

- - - -

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures ended at a record high on Tuesday, as escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions deepened worries of a disruption in the supply of vegetable oils, grains and crude in the Black Sea region.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 170 ringgit, or 3%, to 5,845 ringgit ($1,396.99) a tonne at the close, up for a fourth straight session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

RUBBER

Japan's rubber futures slid on Tuesday as global equity markets took a beating amid an escalating Ukraine crisis.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for August delivery finished 4.3 yen lower at 256.9 yen ($2.24) per kg, after hitting its highest since March 23 of 265.2 yen earlier in the session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.