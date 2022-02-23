Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Feb 24 (Reuters) - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EQUITIES

GLOBAL - Investors around the world lost their appetite for risk shortly after the U.S. market open on Wednesday with stocks turning lower and oil prices rallying as Ukraine declared a state of emergency and investors worried about a bigger Russian invasion.

Market's have been volatile since President Vladimir Putin's dispatch of troops into separatist regions of Ukraine on Monday and this triggered coordinated sanctions from Western countries on Tuesday with the prospect of more to come if Moscow sought to push further into the country.

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks swung between losses and gains on Wednesday as Ukraine declared emergency amid a sweeping cyberattack on its state websites in fast-changing developments that raised fears of an all-out war with Russia.

After opening higher, five of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors fell in volatile trading, while a 3.3% drop in Tesla (TSLA.O) dragged the Nasdaq lower. Fifteen of the 30 Dow components were trading in the red.

LONDON - European stocks ended lower on Wednesday as concerning headlines regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict dampened sentiment, while modest Western sanctions on Russia and strong corporate earnings updates helped limit further losses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) slipped 0.3%, after it firmed 1% in early trading with banks (.SX7P), financial services firms (.SXFP) and retailers (.SXRP) leading declines.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei index slumped to a fourth day of losses on Tuesday, as sentiment soured further after an escalation in tensions around Ukraine.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) ended 1.71% lower at 26,449.61, but escaping losses that at one point were as steep as 2.5%. The broader Topix (.TOPX) shed 1.55% to 1,881.08, also marking a fourth straight losing session.

SHANGHAI - Chinese shares closed higher on Wednesday, with high-tech stocks and new energy companies leading gains, as capital inflows recovered after a selloff driven by tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 1.1% to 4,623.05, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) gained 0.9% to 3,489.15 points.

AUSTRALIA - Australia shares closed higher on Wednesday, lifted by modest gains in mining and healthcare stocks, as most sectors recouped losses after investors appeared to show scant response to developments in the Ukraine-Russia standoff.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) ended 0.6% higher at 7,205.70. The benchmark closed 1% lower on Tuesday.

SEOUL - South Korean shares ended higher on Wednesday, recovering from two straight sessions of losses, although gains were capped by concerns around the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) closed up 12.74 points, or 0.47%, at 2,719.53.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar was little changed in choppy trading on Wednesday as investors digested the latest developments in the Ukrainian crisis after a host of countries announced sanctions against Russia for ordering troops into separatist regions of its neighbor.

The United States and allies unveiled more sanctions against Russia, with European Union measures poised to take effect on Wednesday, while Russia's TASS news agency reported Moscow has started evacuating diplomatic staff from all of its missions in Ukraine.

SHANGHAI - China's yuan jumped to a near four-year high against the dollar on Wednesday, amid signs the escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis is boosting foreign demand for Chinese assets.

Further yuan strength, which hurts Chinese exports, could invite intervention by the People's Bank of China, but analysts say a potential broadening of western sanctions against Russia could push Moscow to increase yuan holdings over the long run.

AUSTRALIA - - The New Zealand dollar jumped to five-week highs on Wednesday as the country's central bank hiked rates as expected and signalled a more aggressive path forward than even the most hawkish investor had wagered.

The kiwi dollar quickly climbed 0.5% to $0.6764 , shattering resistance around $0.6735 and opening the way to retracement targets at $0.6793 and $0.6890.

SEOUL - The Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield rose on Wednesday.

The won finished at 1,193.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.08% lower than its previous close.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as the West unveiled more sanctions against Russia over its move into eastern Ukraine, while bond investors remained concerned about inflation and a potential Federal Reserve policy mistake.

The United States and allies are keeping tougher measures in reserve in case of a full-scale invasion by Russia, but none so far are expected to have severe medium-term consequences for Moscow, as it has more than $630 billion in foreign reserves.

LONDON - Yields on shorter-dated euro zone government bonds continued rising on Wednesday as tensions in Ukraine raised inflation expectations.

The United States and its allies unveiled more sanctions against Russia over its recognition of two separatist areas in eastern Ukraine and made clear they were keeping tougher measures in reserve in case of a full-scale invasion by Moscow.

TOKYO - Japanese government bond yields declined on Tuesday, with the yield curve flattening, as investors flocked to the safety of debt assets amid worsening Ukraine tensions.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.190% as of 0600 GMT, retreating for a third consecutive session.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

Palladium rose 4.5% to a near six-month peak on Wednesday, driven by fears of a hit to supply from top producer Russia, while gold firmed above the key $1,900 level as Ukraine declared a state of emergency.

Russia is the world's third-largest producer of gold, while the country's Nornickel (GMKN.MM) is also a major producer of palladium and platinum, both of which are used in catalytic converters to clean car exhaust fumes.

IRON ORE

Dalian iron ore futures ended lower on Wednesday after a volatile daytime session, as concerns about China's regulatory environment tempered optimism about demand prospects for the steelmaking ingredient in the world's top steel producer.

The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange slipped 0.8% to 700 yuan ($110.64) a tonne, after advancing for two days and moving between losses and gains throughout the session.

BASE METALS

Aluminium and nickel hovered near multi-year highs on Wednesday as Western nations sought to step up sanctions pressure on major metals producer Russia.

The United States, the European Union and Britain have targeted Russian banks and elites over Moscow's deployment of troops in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine in one of the worst security crises in Europe in

OIL

Oil prices turned negative on Wednesday, after rising earlier on reports that Ukraine's government, foreign ministry and state security service were affected by a cyberattack.

Brent crude fell 11, or 0.3%, to $91.80 a barrel at 1:05 p.m. EDT (1805 GMT), after hitting $99.50 on Tuesday, the highest since September 2014.

PALM OIL

Malaysian palm oil futures rallied more than 3% to hit a record high of 6,043 ringgit on Wednesday, helped by supply jitters amid escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis and dry weather in South America.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 141 ringgit, or 2.41%, at 5,981 ringgit ($1,429.49) a tonne, extending gains for a fifth consecutive session.

RUBBER

Shanghai rubber futures slid on Wednesday as investors fretted over escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery fell 90 yuan to finish at 14,015 yuan ($2,215.11) per tonne.

